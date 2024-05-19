Maple Leafs Linked To Two Key Bruins’ Impact Players

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made serious changes to their team with more to follow. After hiring Craig Berube as the club’s next head coach, the focus now turns to his assistants (Marc Savard is rumored) and the roster. With several pending free agents and uncertainty surrounding Mitch Marner’s future, Toronto and GM Brad Treliving could wind up with a great deal of salary cap space and an opportunity to spend during the offseason.

Berube will likely have some input on the types of players he’d like and as such, it makes sense that the Maple Leafs are being linked to the Boston Bruins, who may also look to make changes this summer.

Is Jake DeBrusk a Forward the Leafs Might Pursue?

Jake DeBrusk, 27, recently completed a two-year contract and is poised for a substantial raise from his $4 million cap hit after an impressive playoff performance, tallying 11 points in 13 games with the Bruins. Unfortunately, he’s not heard from the Bruins and while he’s hopeful for an extension, nothing is done yet. He noted, “I thought it would be done.” Those words don’t evoke a level of confidence that the two sides are on the same page.

During the regular season, DeBrusk scored 19 goals and 21 assists, amassing 40 points in 80 games. He’s the type of forward that the Leafs might be interested in because he’s got skill and isn’t afraid to ramp up the intensity, especially when the games matter. As DeBrusk approaches free agency in July, numerous teams seeking a physical top-six forward may show interest if a deal with the Bruins isn’t finalized. Besides the Maple Leafs, The Fourth Period notes that early suitors include the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers.

Toronto wants to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi, but DeBrusk could be an addition or a replacement if Bertuzzi ends up elsewhere. And, if Marner is ultimately moved, DeBrusk is someone who could make up for some of the lost production.

Linus Ullmark Is On the Trade Block Out of Boston

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is entering the final year of his contract, which includes a 16-team no-trade list this season and a 15-team no-trade in 2024-25. Recent reports are that he doesn’t want to leave Boston and it seems unlikely the Bruins would trade him to Toronto. However, that doesn’t rule out the Maple Leafs from being interested and somehow making a deal indirectly.

Ullmark’s numbers have been solid and he would be the best goalie the Leafs have had in some time.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Bruins were involved in trade discussions regarding Ullmark this season and multiple sources suggest the Bruins are open to moving Ullmark this summer because they intend to give a big deal to RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman. It is being reported that the Kings, Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, and Maple Leafs are all expected to seek a No. 1 goaltender in the coming weeks.

For Toronto, it’s more like a 1B as Treliving has concerns about Joseph Woll’s injury history. Someone like Ullmark, with one season remaining, gives Toronto the chance to see where Woll is at and if he remains a health concern, Toronto could look to sign Ullmark.

This would be a more complicated move for Toronto. They’d have to first ensure Ullmark is open to going there. Second, they’d likely have to get another team involved in the deal as the Bruins may ask for a higher premium to move him to a direct rival.