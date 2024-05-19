Brock Boeser Ruled Out of Game 7 for Canucks

According to Irfaan Gaffar and Elliotte Friedman, Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. While it’s too soon to predict if he’ll return this season if the Canucks eliminate the Oilers, Elliotte Friedman reports, “The exact timeline for his return is unknown, but several sources stressed this, thankfully, is not considered a life-threatening situation.” He adds, “It’s a big loss for the Canucks, as Boeser is having an excellent season — leading Vancouver with seven goals and 12 assists in 12 playoff games.”

The news comes as a surprise considering Boeser spoke after Game 6 about how it wasn’t ideal to need a Game 7. At that time, it seemed he was ready to play. No doubt, this development is a significant blow to both Boeser and the team.

Boeser has shown incredible resilience after overcoming immense adversity to deliver a standout season. He went through trying times in his personal life and trade rumors out of Vancouver to have an incredible year. He led the Canucks with 40 goals during the regular season and has been pivotal in the playoffs, scoring seven goals and tying for the team lead in scoring this postseason.

Reports indicate that Boeser was one of three players absent from practice today, alongside J.T. Miller and Tyler Myers. While head coach Rick Tocchet mentioned the trio needed “maintenance,” the seriousness of Boeser’s condition has since come to light. Head coach Rick Tocchet also revealed that, despite some speculation, Thatcher Demko will not be ready for Game 7.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug is also reporting that the Oilers aren’t completely healthy. Adam Henrique will not be able to make his return to the lineup.

The Hope is That Boeser Will Be Fine and Back Sooner Than Later

The long-term health of Boeser is now the primary concern, and while the news is a huge blow to the Canucks, the focus is now on what many hope is a speedy and full recovery. His absence is undoubtedly a crushing setback for the Canucks as they face a decisive Game 7 without their top scorer.