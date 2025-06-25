Maple Leafs Linked to Several Big Moves In Coming Days

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs turn Mitch Marner’s likely departure into a string of big moves during the week of the NHL draft and free agency? With growing belief that Marner will leave, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos and others are reporting the Leafs are exploring several potentially big moves.

Among them are a sign-and-trade to recoup value in the Marner loss, two potentially big blue line additions, and possibly letting John Tavares walk. Some or none of what’s being speculated may come to pass, but the speculation will make for an interesting few days.

Is a Marner Sign-and-Trade an Option?

Kypreos writes that several teams are preparing big offers in anticipation of Marner hitting the open market. The Leafs are aware they’re going to lose the forward, but there’s talk they might make one last effort to get something out of his departure beyond cap space. A sign-and-trade would allow them to get an asset back, taking a contract from a team like Vegas, who wants to clear cap space to go after Marner.

If Vegas moves someone like William Karlsson or Tomas Hertl back, it gives the Leafs a top scoring threat, but also allows the Golden Knights to add Marner on an eight-year extension instead of seven. That would help keep his cap hit lower.

Vegas seems like the most plausible fit for this type of deal, but Dallas and Jason Robertson could be an intriguing long shot.

Latest on John Tavares

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, contract talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and captain John Tavares are ongoing, with both sides motivated but still apart on key terms. He writes:

“It’s been a grind. But what’s important to note is they’re keeping at it. The dialogue is almost daily. The sides are motivated to find a way to get it done, although the closer next Tuesday gets, the more real the idea of Tavares, 34, dipping his toes becomes.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: What it’d take to move Karlsson, plus latest on Tavares, Marchand, Ekblad, Bouchard’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06-25-2025

Tavares, 34, is reportedly willing to take less than market value to remain in Toronto, with a potential four-year, $5 million AAV deal seen as a deal he might eventually accept. That said, recent contract extensions for Matt Duchene and Brock Nelson are influencing negotiations and could explain the delay in this being completed. Treliving is leaning more toward the Duchene deal ($4.5 million), and Tavares’ camp likes the Nelson deal ($7.5 million).

It’s important to note that Duchene’s deal isn’t necessarily a fair comparable, given that Nashville is still paying him and he’s in a no-tax state with the Stars.

Leafs Targeting Ekblad or Andersson?

The Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing the future of longtime defenseman Morgan Rielly, despite his five years remaining on his contract and a full no-movement clause. A mutual agreement for a trade isn’t a given by any means, but it might not be off the table either.

Moving both Rielly and Mitch Marner would free significant cap space. With it, the Leafs might make a pitch to sign Florida’s Aaron Ekblad, though his preference is to return to the Panthers. If not Ekblad, the Leafs are expected to remain active in the Rasmus Andersson market, having previously pursued the Flames blueliner at the trade deadline. Calgary appears ready to trade the defenseman, who has one year remaining on his current deal.

Interestingly, Brandon Carlo’s name is back in trade talks, despite being acquired by the Leafs at last year’s deadline. While Toronto values his steady play and cap-friendly deal, his strong market demand as a right-shot defenseman could make him a fascinating trade chip.