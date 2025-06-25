Oilers Do Miraculous Work in Kane Trade with Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers needed to figure out a way to shed cap space after losing the Stanley Cup Final. With Leon Draisaitl’s extension kicking in next season, several other players in need of new contracts, and the desperation of improving their goaltending situation, general manager (GM) Stan Bowman needed to figure out a way to move out salary and he was able to do just that.

On Wednesday morning, the Oilers announced that they had traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2025 fourth-round pick. Losing Kane is a blow, as he is a difference-maker in goal-scoring and physicality when at his best. That said, he was one of the few Oilers forwards who didn’t have a full no-trade clause, which made him one of their most obvious trade candidates heading into the offseason.

Though the return is low for a player who still possesses upside, this is a very good deal for the Oilers and one that may have Canucks fans scratching their heads. By no means are they getting a bad player, but they could have done better on this deal.

As for the Oilers perspective, they now have an estimated $17 million in cap space, and are still reportedly looking to move out Viktor Arvidsson and his $4 million cap hit. Whether they are able to do so remains to be seen, but regardless, this Kane trade was an excellent start to the offseason for Bowman.

Oilers Had Zero Leverage

The Oilers have several holes to fill on their roster if they want to win a championship after two-straight losses in the Final. The biggest issue is their goaltending, though they could also use a few more scoring wingers and perhaps even an additional upgrade on the back end.

Management also needs to sign Evan Bouchard to an extension, while Connor McDavid is entering the last season of his contract. His extension will be for a ridiculously-high amount, meaning freeing up cap space should be the team’s biggest priority.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The fact that the Oilers were not forced to retain any of Kane’s $5.125 million contract, nor add a sweetener for the Canucks to take on his deal, is rather shocking. Instead, Bowman was somehow able to pick up a fourth-round draft pick out of the exchange, which is a better scenario than almost everyone had envisioned.

While the Canucks are getting a solid player with one year left on his contract, not being able to get Edmonton to retain any money is both surprising and perhaps detrimental to their success in 2025-26. With this move, they now have just over $7 million in cap space, while still needing to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent Pius Suter. They also still have several holes up front and on the back end that need filling if they hope to compete for a playoff spot.

Oilers Will Miss Kane

Although this move had to be made, the Oilers will miss having Kane in the lineup. The team needs scoring wingers, which Kane is. He is also a physical player and helped bring toughness to a team that was lacking it. That side of his game, in particular, will be missed next season, especially in the playoffs.

The issue with Kane was always his consistency, though at his best, he was a very impactful and impressive player. During his time in Edmonton, he scored 62 goals and 111 points in 161 games, while also managing 26 goals and 42 points in 68 playoff outings.

There is no denying this was a great trade for the Oilers. It should put some confidence in the fan base that Bowman will be able to add the pieces needed to help the team finally win the Stanley Cup.