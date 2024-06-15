Maple Leafs Losing Marner in Free Agency Not a Bad Thing

While there are always storylines facing the Toronto Maple Leafs, they will be getting even more media attention this summer than usual. Once again, they had a strong regular season, only to be ousted in the first round by the Boston Bruins. This exit has many believing a big trade is in store this summer.

Related: Flames: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Andrew Mangiapane

The most talked about player in regards to a trade is Mitch Marner, who had just one goal and two points in seven playoff outings against the Bruins. The highly-skilled winger seems to struggle to raise his game, or even keep it at the same level, in the playoffs, and hasn’t lived up to his $10.9 million cap hit.

Though the Maple Leafs seem open to moving Marner, they may not have a choice in the matter. The 27-year-old has a no-movement clause in his contract, and based on reports, doesn’t seem to be open to waiving it at this time. He holds all the cards, and could not only choose to play the 2024-25 season out in Toronto, but walk with nothing in return next summer. It seems like a scary situation for the Maple Leafs, but when taking a deeper look into things, would it really be that big of a deal? (from ‘Pierre LeBrun: Leafs-Predators Mitch Marner trade hysteria kicks off NHL silly season’, The Athletic, 5/22/24).

Maple Leafs Would Free Up Massive Cap Space

By having Marner walk, the Maple Leafs will be free of the major cap space he has taken up since his deal kicked in for the 2019-20 season. If they instead traded him, it’s almost a guarantee they would be forced to take at least one contract back, which would limit some of that cap space next summer.

Having the additional cap space could play in their favour, as Toronto is a destination many players in the league would love to be. Despite the intense pressure and onslaught of media, it is undeniably the top hockey market in the world. The fact that the team is competitive would make it a place many would enjoy playing.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

By the time Marner enters free agency, there will be many top-tier players around the NHL set to become free agents. Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl will see his contract end after the 2024-25 season, as will Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen. Several intriguing defencemen could hit the market at that time as well in Victor Hedman, Aaron Ekblad, and Ivan Provorov.

Not having Marner’s salary on the books would allow the Maple Leafs to fill some of the glaring holes on their roster via free agency. Most would expect those upgrades to come on the blue line and perhaps in the crease, though you wouldn’t find anyone complaining if they were somehow able to land one of the game’s best point producers in Draisaitl.

Related: Flames Options to Target From Senators in Markstrom Trade

Many will argue that the chances of the players mentioned above wanting to join the Maple Leafs are probably low, and that could be the case. Even if it were, general manager Brad Treliving would have the cap space to trade some of his young prospects and/or picks for players that better fit his team’s system and goals.

Marner’s Time in Toronto Nearing Its End

Whether it be a trade between now and the trade deadline, or walking in free agency, all signs point to Marner’s time with the Maple Leafs coming to an end. Though many in the fan base have been nervous about what may happen if they aren’t able to trade him, there is no real reason to panic if he were to walk for nothing in free agency. Though being able to move him for a stockpile of talent in return would be ideal, it is far from the end of the world if he sticks around and heads elsewhere next summer.