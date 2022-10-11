Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin, Robertson & the Goalies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share the reason that Denis Malgin remains on the team’s lineup for the opening game on Wednesday and Nick Robertson was moved to the Toronto Marlies.

Second, I’ll report on the goalie situation for the Maple Leafs as they start their regular season off with a bang – two games in two nights. In fact, the team plays four games in the first six nights.

After they play on Wednesday, they do a quick turnaround for Thursday night’s game at home against the Washington Capitals. They then play the Ottawa Senators at home on Saturday; and, finally, the Arizona Coyotes come to town on Monday.

Welcome to the 2022-23 regular season Maple Leafs’ fans.

Item One: Why Denis Malgin and Not Nick Robertson

Denis Malgin had a strong preseason. He played six games and scored eight points (on four goals and four assists). That said, Nick Robertson did better from a scoring standpoint. He played one fewer game than Malgin, but he had the same number of points (scoring three goals and adding five assists).

Denis Malgin, when he was with the Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But, although both made the team in theory, when the word was that John Tavares is likely to play on Wednesday night in the team’s opener, Robertson was sent back to the Toronto Marlies and Malgin stayed with the big club. The difference was that Robertson was waiver exempt and Malgin would have had to be waived.

The 25-year-old Malgin, because of his age and the fact that he’s played over 200 NHL games, required waivers to be sent down to the Marlies. Robertson did not. And, therein lies the difference. Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe said it directly.

Keefe admitted, “It’s just kind of the reality of it and the situation, salary cap and carrying a tight roster.”

Keefe added that “It was a tough decision because we’ve seen tremendous growth in Nick’s camp and I’m very encouraged by where his game is at and the level of confidence that he’ll be back here when needed.”

In short, a disappointed Robertson is heading to AHL’s Marlies. He’ll likely be the first call-up if needed. He was a standout in the team’s training camp and got caught in a numbers game.

Item Two: John Tavares Trending Toward Suiting Up for Canadiens

When John Tavares’ oblique injury was first diagnosed, it was supposed to keep him out for a handful of games. Obviously, it isn’t so. In fact, not only has he not been ruled out for Wednesday’s opener in Montreal, he’s trending toward playing.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tavares practiced yesterday with the main group and centered William Nylander and Denis Malgin on the team’s second line. Coach Keefe remained optimistic Tavares would actually suit up for the game. However, because salary-cap space is so limited, if Tavares can’t play the Maple Leafs will have to play with a game-time roster that’s a man short.

It’s not a perfect situation, but it isn’t the first time it’s been done.

Item Three: Matt Murray Is Named Starting Goalie for Canadiens’ Game

It’s no surprise that Matt Murray was named to start tomorrow’s regular-season opener against the Canadiens in Montreal. He has the seniority and put together a solid preseason. It also makes sense logistically. After the team plays Wednesday, they have a quick flight back home to Toronto where they meet Ilya Samsonov’s old Washington Capitals team on Thursday night.

Murray gets the first half of that back-to-back game combo. Murray played three preseason games and won them all. He finished the preseason with three wins and, in those three wins, he registered a save percentage of .969.

Maple Leafs’ fans might not be quite ready to sit comfortably with Murray in the net, however. He’s still dragging around much of the baggage he’s carried with him from the Ottawa Senators. Can he return to his Stanley Cup-winning form? We’ll see when the regular season begins.

Item Four: Ilya Samsonov Starts Game 2 Against His Former Capitals Team

With Murray starting in goal on Wednesday, Samsonov will be facing his former Washington Capitals team in Thursday’s game. Good timing for the young goalie?

Ilya Samsonov, when he was with the Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Samsonov played really well during the preseason. He looked calm, athletic, and skilled. Although the box scores don’t show it, he seems to have shown flashes of the potential that he’s capable of.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

In a post yesterday, I wondered why Zach Aston-Reese’s contract was for such a specific amount of money. As I’ve read since it seems the Maple Leafs’ salary-cap managers sat down with paper and pencil to figure out the best deal they could give Aston-Reese yet remain salary-cap compliant.

Say what you want about the Maple Leafs, but they do get fastidious about such things.