Maple Leafs Should Look to Mimic Oilers’ Roster Construction

New year, same result for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After another solid regular season in which they finished with 102 points on the season, some fans hoped results could finally be different in the playoffs, while others seemed to already know what was in store.

Sure enough, the Maple Leafs bowed out in the first round once again, as they were eliminated in Game 7 by the Boston Bruins. What is different this go around from other years, however, is that management seems to be strongly considering some big changes.

They’ve already fired Sheldon Keefe and replaced him with a new head coach in Craig Berube, but that seems to only be the start. There is trade speculation surrounding many, most notably Mitch Marner and John Tavares, who both have one season remaining on their contracts. While it remains to be seen what they will do, general manager Brad Treliving should be looking at another Canadian team across the country for the template to follow.

Oilers Run Aided by Play of Bouchard and Ekholm

Though the Edmonton Oilers have had more playoff success in terms of series wins in recent years, they too struggled to reach their ultimate goal. Some of the critiques they faced were similar to those of the Maple Leafs, with many saying they were a top-heavy team whose blue line and goaltending weren’t good enough to get them over the hump.

That narrative has gone to the wayside now, as the Oilers were able to eliminate the Dallas Stars in six games and will now be taking on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. So, the question is, what changed from last season to this?

From an overall roster standpoint, there actually hasn’t been much change with the Oilers. They chose to give Stuart Skinner another crack as their starting netminder, and while he has been better in this year’s playoffs, his .897 save percentage (SV%) shows that he has still been far from elite.

Nothing has changed up front, either, as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to put up ridiculous numbers, while guys like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman have produced as well. Perhaps the biggest change for them has been the development of a young defenceman who is starting to be recognized as one of the game’s best.

The Oilers drafted Evan Bouchard 10th overall in 2018 with hopes that he could develop into a strong offensive producer from the back end. There were some growing pains along the way, as his offensive abilities were clear, but he more often than not was a complete liability in his own zone.

While there are still some head-scratching defensive plays from Bouchard on occasion, he has come a long way in that part of his game. As for his offence, that has hit an entirely new level. Ever since Tyson Barrie was traded, Bouchard’s game has improved at an incredible rate, to the point that he can now truly be considered an elite defenceman.

Part of what helped Bouchard when Barrie was traded is that it gave him the role of being on the Oilers’ top power play unit. He excelled in that position this season, scoring 18 goals and 82 points in 81 games. Points on the power play are far from all he brings, however, as he racked up 47 of those points at even strength.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The other part of what has helped Bouchard in a massive way was the addition of Mattias Ekholm in the Barrie deal. Ekholm’s play on the defensive side of the puck is up there with the best defencemen in the game. His ability to shut down the opposing team’s offence has instilled confidence in Bouchard to take more opportunities offensively, and it’s been paying off in spades for the Oilers.

All of a sudden, a team that, according to many, lacked a blue line capable of winning the Stanley Cup, has one of the best defensive pairs in the NHL. That has undoubtedly been the biggest cause of their success this year compared to years in the past, and proves exactly what the Maple Leafs need to do if they want to reach the same heights.

Maple Leafs’ Blue Line Needs Improvement

Of course, acquiring or drafting number-one defencemen isn’t an easy thing to do. It took plenty of years for the Oilers to develop Bouchard into what he is now, and even Ekholm’s biggest fans couldn’t have predicted he would have this much of a positive impact on his new team. That said, what they are showing is how crucial it is for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations to have some great talents on the back end.

The Maple Leafs truly lacked that this season. While Morgan Rielly has his strengths, he simply isn’t a number-one defenceman. He has been relied upon as such, however, as his average 24:50 of ice time in these playoffs prove. Ideally, he would be placed on the second pairing, though he could likely get by in a number two role.

What the Maple Leafs need for Rielly is another top-pairing defenceman who can help ease the burden being placed on his shoulders. As the Oilers proved in the Ekholm deal, they are out there, and it’s up to Treliving to find one. He certainly has the trade chips in place, whether it comes by dealing one of Marner or Tavares, or perhaps younger talent in the lineup such as Matthew Knies or Nic Robertson, along with picks.

The bottom line is that trading for an elite goalie, as nice as it would be, shouldn’t be the number one priority for the Maple Leafs this summer. The Oilers have proven during this run that isn’t needed, as long as the blue line in front is good enough. Should Treliving be able to make some much-needed improvements on the back end this offseason, the Maple Leafs could very well find themselves in the situation the Oilers are in a year from now.