Maple Leafs Still Missing the ‘Grit’ & ‘Snarl’ They Desperately Need

When the Toronto Maple Leafs won their first two games of the regular season, it was easy enough to sort of forget that neither of those games was a stellar win for the team. However, in the team’s last two games – both losses – the same old Maple Leafs from last postseason seem to have shown up. This is the team that just doesn’t seem to have enough grit and fight in them.

In addition, after scoring 13 goals (including the game-winning shootout goal by Mitch Marner at the end of the Montreal Canadiens’ game), the team lost to the Chicago Blackhawks by a score of 4-1 (on home ice) and then traveled to Florida and promptly lost to the Panthers by a score of 3-1.

The Maple Leafs Set Out to Bring In Grit and Snarl

Over the offseason, the Maple Leafs, under the leadership of new general manager (GM) Brad Treliving, set out to become a genuine playoff contender using the strategic approach of adding players with grit and sandpaper. The goal was to create their own space on the ice when it matters most, during the intense playoff battles where real estate becomes a precious commodity. Specifically, that lack of grit showed up last season against the Florida Panthers.

Tyler Bertuzzi, when he was with the Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As Brad Treliving, the team’s general manager, put it, the Maple Leafs wanted to inject some “snot” into their game.

To achieve this goal, the Maple Leafs brought in three free-agent forwards known for their tenacity and physical play: Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Ryan Reaves. These players were known for their snarl, and their presence on the roster was expected to provide the edge needed to push the team further in the playoffs, ideally into the Eastern Conference Final and beyond.

As the regular season has unfolded, Maple Leafs fans have been watching to see how these additions contributed to the team’s overall toughness and success. The hope was that by adding “muscle to their hustle,” the Maple Leafs could find the playoff success they have been seeking for so many seasons.

Hockey Insiders Wonder Where the Grit Is

This early-season journey has left a few hockey insiders questioning whether they’re still watching the “same old” frustrating Maple Leafs. A recent loss to the Panthers generated these discussions, with Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne sharing their thoughts on the team’s performance. The conversation can be seen in the video below.

Kypreos expressed his desire for more attitude and a tougher overall appearance from the Maple Leafs. The team’s off-season attempts to add grit and sandpaper appeared to be promising. However, according to these insiders, the new Maple Leafs were starting to resemble the old Maple Leafs. Specifically, they still lacked the desired level of “toughness.”

The debate revolves around the need for a different look, a more aggressive approach, and an increased physical presence. The team’s pursuit of grittier players seemed to promise a change; but, as of now, that transformation has yet to fully materialize on the ice.

The Loss to the Panthers Brought Back Bad Memories

The recent loss to the Panthers brought back memories of the playoffs, with the Maple Leafs struggling to overcome deficits and create clean scoring opportunities. The feeling of being the better team but failing to secure wins is still an echo from the past. And for Kypresos and Bourne, what they are seeing raises questions about whether the team could handle adversity more effectively this season.

Matthew Knies was injured during last season’s playoffs – it’s time to stop that.

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

While there were some glimpses of improvement, and both discussants credit Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe for his strong physical performance, the overarching sentiment was that the Maple Leafs need to change. As a whole, the team needs to exhibit a tougher and more resolute way of playing if they are to establish themselves as genuine contenders.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

So, as the Maple Leafs continue the remainder of their current four-game road trip (and, in fact, their games throughout the season), two big questions remain. Where is this newfound grit? Why hasn’t the team been able to translate it into their games in a more successful manner?

Thus far, the team’s offseason quest that looked so promising on paper has not shown up on the ice. The team’s ability to bring a new attitude and a tougher look to the ice has not yet appeared. And, because it hasn’t, what’s to ensure that this season isn’t just a repetition of the “same old” story?