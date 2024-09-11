Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benn, Marner, MacKinnon & Stolarz

I’ll cover a few updates in this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News and Rumors. First, former Maple Leafs defenceman Jordie Benn has announced his retirement, closing the chapter on a solid 12-year NHL career. Then, I’ll look at Mitch Marner’s offseason, where he’s been training with hockey superstars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon in Vail, Colorado. What does MacKinnon have to say about Marner’s skill, attitude, and (perhaps most intriguing) treatment in Toronto?

Finally, we’ll explore what Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers says about the Maple Leafs’ new goalie, Anthony Stolarz. Beyond his abilities in the net, what else does he bring to the team?

Item One: Ex-Maple Leafs Jordie Benn Is Retiring from Pro Hockey

Former Maple Leafs defenceman Jordie Benn has announced his retirement, concluding a 12-year NHL career. Benn, who went undrafted, played in 607 NHL games, ranking 95th among undrafted defencemen in career games played. He was a physical presence known for his stay-at-home style, often shutting down opponents with intelligent positioning and hard hits and showing a willingness to drop the gloves when needed.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Stick With Timmins Amid Pacioretty Rumours

Benn spent most of his career with the Dallas Stars, where he played alongside his younger brother, Jamie, for six seasons. He also played for the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, and the Maple Leafs. His time with Toronto came in the 2022-23 season, during which he split time between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL). He played 12 games for the Maple Leafs, notably scoring a game-winning goal (see photo below) against the Canucks in his debut. He recorded 137 points (26 goals, 111 assists) across his NHL career and 23 playoff games in five postseason appearances.

Jordie Benn, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

After his NHL career, Benn played his final season with Brynäs IF in Sweden, helping them gain promotion to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before hanging up his skates for good.

Item Two: Marner Ready to Rumble in 2024-25?

The Maple Leafs’ star right winger Mitch Marner spent the summer under a cloud of trade rumors. With Auston Matthews and William Nylander securing their contract extensions, many expected Marner, who has faced playoff struggles, to be the player on the move after yet another early postseason exit. Instead, he is gearing up to start the 2024-25 season in a blue and white jersey, playing the final year of his deal with a lot to prove.

Related: Fallout From Nick Robertson’s Deal with Maple Leafs May Spark Moves

Marner seems ready to make his mark after training with two NHL stars, Crosby and MacKinnon. The high-intensity training in Colorado pushed him alongside some of the game’s top players. MacKinnon, no stranger to elite talent, had high praise for Marner, calling him “one of the best players in the league.” He also noted that Marner stood out even among highly skilled skaters. MacKinnon also commented on how Marner consistently impresses on the ice, saying, “He looks awesome out there.”

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Interestingly, MacKinnon seems aware of the heat Marner gets in Toronto, where the passionate fanbase can be relentless in its criticism. MacKinnon noted Marner’s pressure: “He gets a lot of flak in Toronto, but he’s honestly one of the best players.” How does MacKinnon know about the pressure in Toronto? It makes fans wonder what these guys—and their wives—talk about during their downtime. It’s clear that even among their peer group, the scrutiny in hockey-mad Toronto is a well-known topic.

Item Three: Can Stolarz Step Up as the Maple Leafs No. 1 Goalie?

The Maple Leafs are heading into the season with two goaltenders who have played fewer than 150 combined NHL games. It’s not the typical goaltending setup for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, raising concerns about whether they have a legitimate No. 1 option. But Reinhart, fresh off winning the Cup with the Florida Panthers last season, thinks differently.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Hakanpaa, Marner, Stolarz & Woll

Reinhart believes the Maple Leafs might have found that No. 1 goaltender in free-agent pickup Anthony Stolarz. During the NHL Player Media Tour, Reinhart suggested that Stolarz, not Joseph Woll, could be the answer Toronto has been searching for. “He has a good chance to be that goalie for that organization they’ve needed.”

Woll, who played in 25 games for the Maple Leafs last season, posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%)—numbers that fall short of what’s expected from a top-tier goalie. However, his playoff performance, stepping in for an injured Samsonov and allowing just two goals in three games, gave a glimpse of his potential—however, Woll’s ability to stay healthy remains concerning. Durability issues have plagued his youthful career. Woll signed a three-year extension this summer worth $3.67 million per season, but question marks remain.

Anthony Stolarz, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Stolarz has spent most of his career as a backup, never playing more than 28 games in a season. But the 30-year-old showed promise last season, posting a stellar 2.03 GAA and a .925 SV% with the Panthers. He played a solid role in their championship run, though in just 27 games. Now, he can take on a more significant role with the Maple Leafs, perhaps splitting the net with Woll.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Reinhart’s praise of Stolarz’s off-ice personality highlights an often overlooked but critical factor for any team: locker room chemistry. Stolarz brings solid goaltending skills and a positive, team-oriented attitude that can help foster a supportive environment in Toronto’s dressing room. This matters because a cohesive team off the ice often leads to better performance on it. That’s excellent news for the team because, from what we’ve seen, Woll is that same sort of positive guy.

Related: Maple Leafs Face Complications with Potential Pacioretty Signing

As the Maple Leafs figure out who will be their primary go-to in the crease, having a player like Stolarz, who meshes well with teammates and lifts the mood around him, could be a crucial intangible. Whether it’s Woll or Stolarz who ultimately secures the No. 1 spot, the leadership and camaraderie that Stolarz offers could help the Maple Leafs maintain focus and resilience during what’s sure to be a pressure-filled season.