3 Marlies Looking To Have Big Offensive Seasons

As we approach training camp for the Toronto Marlies and the start of the 2024-25 NHL season, it’s time to review the roster and assess which players could see an improvement in their game this season. Last season, we witnessed increased production and growth from players such as Ryan Tverberg, Marshall Rifai, and Nick Abruzzese, all of whom posted career-high stats. This opens up opportunities for new players to step up and take on a more significant role, benefiting from the growth of last season’s players to have a breakout season with the team and make progress.

Players like Nick Robertson, Bobby McMann, and Pontus Holmberg have performed well in the American Hockey League (AHL) and have been given opportunities with the Maple Leafs due to their strong play. With continued improvement, they could potentially earn spots in the NHL lineup this season or in the future. These are the three Marlies players to watch for a productive season in 2024-25.

1. Topi Niemela, Defenceman

In Topi Niemela’s first full season with the Marlies, he scored eight goals and 31 assists for 39 points in 68 games. He handles the puck exceptionally well, can distribute it effectively through different areas of the neutral zone, and isn’t hesitant to use the center of the ice. He consistently demonstrates a high level of skill when controlling the puck. He intelligently scans the ice with shoulder checks as he skates to retrieve the puck and then promptly and decisively takes action to change the direction of play swiftly. Overall, he led all defenders in scoring, demonstrating that he played like the best defender on the team.

Topi Niemelä, Team Finland (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Niemela is confident and calm on the backend and shows excellent composure with and without the puck. He makes smart plays on breakouts and is consistently the first to retrieve pucks. Additionally, he is building strength to hold his own in physical engagements and battles on the ice. While he has adapted well to the pace of North American hockey, he needs to maintain this mindset moving forward. Including his approach to leading the power play, he led the team in power play assists with 13, which helped the Marlies have the 11th-best power play last season at 19.3%. He has all the tools to quarterback the power play and offence on his own and can continue to capitalize on that this upcoming season.

2. Fraser Minten, Centre

Fraser Minten, drafted by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in the second round, is praised for his leadership qualities, high hockey IQ, and solid overall skill set. Although his skills may not be as flashy as some of his peers, his intelligent decision-making enables him to play a physical and practical game on the ice. In his draft year, he was considered a potential top-six forward, especially after an impressive 2022-23 season with the Kamloops Blazers, during which he notched 31 goals and 36 assists for a total of 67 points in 57 games. His production slightly declined during the 2023-24 season, as he scored 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in 43 games split between the Blazers and Saskatoon Blades. With the center depth quite full on the Maple Leafs, Minten did see some time last season with the Leafs in four games but was ultimately sent back down to the minor leagues, which will continue this season unless something significant happens during training camp.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Minten possesses the physical attributes and intelligence necessary to establish himself as a bottom-six center in the NHL. His standout skills include shooting and physical play. He is proficient in delivering a powerful one-timer, executing a smooth curl-and-drag wrister, and utilizing two-touch wristers, making him equally effective in shooting under pressure and in open space. Having the ability to be paired with guys like a veteran in Logan Shaw and a younger, more speedy player like Abruzzese, we can see what Minten can bring to the team with his skill set as he develops further.

3. Ty Voit, Winger/Centre

Ty Voit is one of the most intriguing players on the Marlies this season. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, he tore it up in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Sarnia Sting, finishing his last season in 2022-23 with a career-high 24 goals and 81 assists for 105 points, the most assists and second-most points in the OHL that season. He quickly accelerates when receiving the puck and smoothly executes moves like stick lifts, turns, and saucer feeds. His gameplay is filled with creative and unexpected offensive strategies. He draws defensive pressure and makes plays through multiple layers. Instead of holding onto the puck for too long, he prefers to use give-and-go passes and make early passes after entering the zone. Unfortunately, Voit has been dealing with significant injuries these past two years that could affect him in his first season with the Marlies, but the potential remains.

Many people may focus on his size – he’s 5-foot-9, 150 pounds – but he possesses a highly dynamic skillset and a sharp offensive understanding when he’s on the ice. He consistently demonstrates an ability to take charge in any situation and possesses the awareness to close off gaps and regain possession. Voit showcases a combination of intelligence, playmaking ability, and creativity with the puck, reminiscent of Mitch Marner. He constantly scans for passing opportunities and is adept at drawing opponents in to open up the game. Voit’s passing is accurate and deceptive, allowing him to execute precise long-stretch passes and quick give-and-go plays. His swift footwork, high pace, and deft hand skills enable him to execute slick maneuvers and outmaneuver defenders. Through deceptive body movement and quick handwork, Voit consistently confounds the opposition with unpredictable plays.

The Marlies are going to be a fun team to watch this season. Despite finishing with a record of 34-26-10-2 in the North Division and losing in the first round against the Belleville Senators, this team has a lot of potential. Many promising prospects are now being signed and allowed to showcase their skills and develop within the system. If the Marlies are going to succeed this season, it will revolve around one, if not all, of Voit, Niemela and Minten’s contributions to the team and the skills they bring to the ice.