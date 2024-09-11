NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Blues, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Max Pacioretty to a PTO, but it’s likely he will sign a contract before the season. There is also talk that Nicholas Robertson could be traded, even though he signed a one-year deal with the team. Meanwhile, one NHL player says he was with a couple of the Edmonton Oilers when news of the offer sheets for Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg broke. What was their reaction? Finally, are the New Jersey Devils and Dawson Mercer getting anywhere on a contract extension?

Pacioretty Signs PTO with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially announced that Max Pacioretty will attend training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). There were rumors this week that the two sides were close to figuring something out, but some insiders believed it wouldn’t be a PTO, but a short-term signing.

Frank Seravalli tweeted, “On Max Pacioretty: While #Leafs work through some salary cap issues, there is an expectation from both sides that Pacioretty will be a Maple Leaf this season.” This suggests the PTO is just a temporary thing until the team can line up whatever they need to in order the sign the veteran forward.

Nicholas Roberston Could Still Be Traded

Seravalli also reports, “Despite new contract, belief is Nicholas Robertson is still more likely to be traded than open the season with the Leafs.” He adds that there is still solid interest in Robertson around the league and the one-year deal he signed on Tuesday might just be a means to an end to get a trade completed.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

He notes, “And it’s always easier to trade an asset under contract as opposed to an RFA, which helped him sign.”

The deal was believed to be Robertson coming to his senses and realizing that playing for the Maple Leafs might be the best way to make himself attractive to other teams. While he might start the season in Toronto, some believe it’s a matter of time before he’s dealt, and the Pacioretty signing will be one of the ways the Leafs plug the hole Robertson potentially leaves behind when he’s gone.

Oilers Players Were Not Happy About Blues Offer Sheets

On Tuesday at the NHL Player Media Tour in Vegas, St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas spoke with the media and explained how awkward it was to hear about the offer sheets the Blues had tendered towards Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. The reason was that he was with multiple Oilers players including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Thomas explained that they “weren’t too happy,” posts Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff. That’s not surprising considering how close McDavid and others were to Holloway and how it was believed that the Oilers wanted almost everyone to return from last season’s team if possible.

McDavid also spoke with the media on Tuesday about his contract situation and said that he was only going to answer questions about his situation once and then said he was focused on the season and not thinking about his next deal.

Dawson Mercer and New Jersey negotiations are progressing slowly. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, contract talks between the New Jersey Devils and Dawson Mercer have been sluggish. As of Friday, the two sides were not close to reaching an agreement.

“It’s moving slowly right now. They’re working on it, but there’s still a lot to be done before they can finalize a deal,” Pagnotta reported over the weekend. He added, “They’re grinding away at it, but there seems to be a lot of work that needs to be done before they get to the finish line.”

