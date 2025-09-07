The Maple Leafs–Marlies Connection Is About More Than Hockey

In yesterday’s post about how the New CBA Could Turn the Marlies Into the Maple Leafs’ Secret Weapon, I broke down how the Toronto Maple Leafs setup—with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies just down the road from the Maple Leafs—gives the organization a unique advantage. Thanks to the NHL’s updated CBA, teams face a complication in how to move players more freely, especially during the playoffs.

Yesterday’s post covered the strategy behind it all—salary cap savings, roster control, playoff planning. But there’s another angle worth exploring: the players themselves. Although yesterday’s post focused on David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok, this post considers the organization’s entire group of players. Because behind every call-up and send-down is a person trying to juggle a hockey career with everything else life throws at them. Players have lives off the ice, and yesterday’s post begs us to consider them.

Call-Ups, Send-Downs, and the Space in Between

For fans, a roster move is just a tweet or a line in the pregame notes. But for the player? It could mean packing a bag, adjusting to a new role, or wondering how long this stint will last. Imagine showing up to work every day not knowing which office you’ll be in.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That’s life for bubble players—guys on two-way deals, waiver-exempt rookies, or depth pieces who are always one injury or cap crunch away from moving again. Some players have been heard joking that they keep a bag packed just in case. For many, that’s not a joke—it’s survival mode.

Although the Marlies and Maple Leafs Are in the Same City, the Grind Is Real

Yes, the Maple Leafs and Marlies share the same city. There’s no doubt that’s a huge advantage compared to teams whose AHL affiliates are hundreds of miles away. There are no last-minute flights, no hotel check-ins, no jet lag.

But being in the same city doesn’t erase the stress. Players might skate with the Marlies in the morning, dress for the Maple Leafs that night, and be back on AHL ice before the weekend. It’s still a blur, and it doesn’t always come with answers. You’re in, then you’re out. And no one tells you how long you’ll be in one place or the other.

Players’ Families Feel It, Too

One hidden benefit of the Maple Leafs–Marlies setup is that families don’t have to pack up and move every time there’s a roster shuffle. Unlike players in organizations where the AHL team is further away, Toronto players can keep their families in one place. But that doesn’t mean the stress disappears.

Dakota Mermis was called up and down from the Marlies to the Maple Leafs. He’s a well-traveled depth blueliner. (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Partners and kids still feel the ups and downs of constant change—one day Dad’s in the NHL spotlight, the next he’s back in the minors. Schedules flip, expectations shift, and no one really knows what tomorrow brings. The stability of being in one city helps, but the emotional whiplash is still real.

Player Development vs. Player Disruption

Exposure to the NHL can absolutely speed up development—but only when it’s handled right. For some players, the call-up is a shot of confidence. For others, it’s a distraction that pulls them out of a rhythm they were starting to build.

A young defenseman might be settling into top-pair minutes in the AHL, only to be scratched in the NHL. A goalie might bounce between benches without playing a full game in either league for weeks. The movement has to be meaningful—otherwise, it risks doing more harm than good.

For Players, the Mental Load Must Be Quietly Carried

There’s more talk around mental health in hockey than there used to be. That’s a win. But many players still carry the pressure quietly. When you’re constantly trying to prove you belong, every practice feels like a tryout. Every mistake feels bigger.

Philippe Myers has been in and out of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

And if no one tells you where you stand, it’s easy to spiral. The Maple Leafs and Marlies both offer resources, but culture matters, too. Players need to feel comfortable speaking up—not just about systems or minutes, but also about their personal performance.

Toronto’s Chance to Lead Differently

Here’s where Toronto could do something special. They’ve already built the perfect logistical setup. Now, they can turn it into a model for how to support players beyond the ice. They’ve got the logistics down with the Maple Leafs and Marlies sharing the city, but now it’s about doing right by the players themselves.

Imagine if the team helped players with short-term housing when they’re bouncing back and forth. Or if coaches and management just laid it out as clearly as possible—no guesswork—about what a player’s role is and what’s expected. And it’s not just the players who need support. Families matter, too.

The Maple Leafs would be wise to help their players (and families) with regular mental health check-ins—not just when things get tough, but as a normal part of the routine. If that happens, suddenly, you’re building trust, not just a roster. Investing in the people, not just the paperwork, is how you create something that lasts.

Final Thought About the Maple Leafs Organization: Behind the Strategy, There’s a Story

The Maple Leafs are wise to take full advantage of what the new CBA allows. But let’s not forget—every “paper move” involves a real player whose career, relationships, and well-being are tied up in it. And if Toronto wants to build a lasting edge, it starts with remembering that depth isn’t just a numbers game—it’s a people game.

Has anyone been moved between the Maple Leafs and the Marlies more than Nicholas Robertson?

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of talk this offseason about the Maple Leafs needing to change their DNA—whether that means more grit, more leadership, or just different player types. But maybe the most meaningful shift has nothing to do with labels on a depth chart.

Toronto faces unique challenges with taxes and the cost of living, which can put it at a disadvantage compared to many American NHL markets. One way to offset that is by building a culture where players genuinely want to stay—not just the stars, but the depth guys, too. If the organization shows that it values its people as whole players, not just assets, then families feel supported, stress gets eased, and the job itself feels a little lighter.

That’s the kind of culture that could become the Maple Leafs’ real DNA—the competitive advantage that makes players proud to come, and just as importantly, proud to stay.