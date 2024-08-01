Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Clifford, Holinka & Cowan’s Roster Case

This Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors edition will share news about three players at different levels of their development within the organization. One is re-signing a veteran presence, and two are rising stars. The American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies have signed Kyle Clifford to a one-year deal, solidifying their belief in his leadership and experience.

Second, Miroslav Holinka, a promising young forward, has signed a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Edmonton Oil Kings. This move marks his transition from Czechia to North America for the upcoming season. He hopes to help the Oil Kings this season and earn a post-secondary scholarship simultaneously.

Last, the Maple Leafs’ 2023 first-round draft pick, Easton Cowan, is making a persuasive case for a spot on the NHL roster out of training camp. Cowan demonstrated exceptional leadership at the World Juniors, earning accolades from teammates and coaches. His impressive performance and dedication will make it increasingly difficult for the Maple Leafs to overlook him for the 2024-25 roster. Why would they want to shut his developmental door or keep him off their roster?

Item One: Kyle Clifford Re-Signs With Marlies on One-Year Deal

Kyle Clifford has signed a one-year AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies to remain with the Maple Leafs organization. The 33-year-old forward has played 99 regular-season games for the Marlies over the past two seasons, with 18 goals and 30 assists. Known for his leadership skills, Clifford was an assistant captain who was vital in mentoring younger players last season.

His experience, including over 800 NHL games and two Stanley Cups, makes him a valuable asset. Clifford’s return ensures stability and leadership on the Marlies this season. The Marlies confirmed the signing on Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle Clifford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Several incidents last season highlighted Clifford’s ability to stand up for his teammates and be a strong on-ice presence. With the Marlies, he’s shown both leadership and toughness, defending young prospects and contributing to the team’s dynamics. With this re-signing, the Marlies keep an essential piece of the team’s leadership core.

Item Two: Miroslav Holinka Signs With Edmonton Oil Kings

The Maple Leafs’ 2024 fifth-round draft pick, Miroslav Holinka, has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Edmonton Oil Kings, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. Holinka, an 18-year-old right-handed winger, stands at 6-foot-1. Last season, Holinka played for Czech pro club HC Oceláři Třinec, where he collected three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 games.

The Oil Kings picked up Holinka’s Canadian major junior rights by selecting him 14th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft earlier this summer. Oil Kings president and general manager (GM) Kirt Hill expressed enthusiasm about the signing, noting Holinka’s impressive performances at the Maple Leafs Development Camp and the Summer World Junior Showcase in Europe. Hill emphasized the value Holinka’s offensive abilities and instincts will bring to the Oil Kings as he joins the team in early September.

The Maple Leafs have three prospects set to play in the WHL for the 2024-25 season: Holinka, Noah Chadwick, and Nathan Mayes. Holinka was the third player the Maple Leafs chose in the 2024 NHL Draft, following first-rounder Ben Danford and fourth-rounder Victor Johansson.

Item Three: Easton Cowan: Exemplifying Leadership and Hard Work

Team Canada’s quarter-final loss at last year’s World Juniors in Sweden remains a powerful motivator for young Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan. Cowan reflected on that game and a previous Memorial Cup defeat by admitting, “I hate losing, and I love to win. Just having that in the back of my mind when I’m working out pushes me a bit harder every day.”

This week, Cowan is in Windsor, Ontario, participating in Hockey Canada’s summer camp for players vying for a spot at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa, where he has been demonstrating his leadership skills. Give Cowan credit for his confidence: “I can be a leader this year and be someone the younger guys can ask [questions] and look up to me a bit. I’m excited to…wear that Team Canada jersey.”

Cowan’s presence is already making a difference. In an intra-squad scrimmage, he helped set up Team Red’s opening goal and started the sequence that led to a power-play goal. His team defeated Team White 4-3. His efforts did not go unnoticed. Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president, praised Cowan for his leadership and work ethic, noting, “He was out there with detail and with the jump and is a leader on the ice and around the room.”

[While I’ve never seen the phrase “with detail” used before, I would guess it means that Cowan was meticulous and attentive to the finer aspects of his play and responsibilities. If so, that bodes well for his attention to the game’s small, often crucial elements, such as positioning, technique, and strategic decisions. Such a level of detail in his approach contributes to his overall effectiveness and leadership on the ice.]

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Having completed an impressive Maple Leafs development camp, Cowan is clear. His goal is to make the NHL this fall. He’s been consistent and dedicated and has impressed teammates and coaches alike. “That guy shows up every night,” said Saginaw Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh. “He’s one of the most consistent players in the OHL.”

As the old saying goes, “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.” Similarly, “If he talks like a leader and walks like a leader, then he is a leader.” Cowan seems to embody this perfectly, consistently demonstrating leadership on and off the ice.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Maple Leafs fans will recall that Clifford first joined the Toronto organization in a trade with the LA Kings, with goalie Jack Campbell, in exchange for Trevor Moore and two third-round picks in 2020. After signing a contract with the St. Louis Blues, he was traded back to Toronto for future considerations in 2021.

Who would have guessed that Clifford would stick around and make such a significant impact with Campbell in the trade for a backup goalie? Many thought he would retire three years ago, but here he is, filling the role previously held by Rich Clune. The need for a veteran presence who exemplifies the team’s ethos is invaluable in the organization’s minor leagues.

Clifford has the chance to serve as a culture builder who sets the standard for what is expected when the youngsters reach the big club. He is likely a great sounding board, helping young players get their heads on straight when needed. Having been up and down and all around, Clifford continues to make a decent living doing a job that is greatly appreciated within the organization.

Good luck to Clifford and the Marlies this season. He remains a value-added asset to the Maple Leafs’ aspirations. Nearly every NHL organization has players like Clifford, who contribute significantly to the team’s overall success and culture. He’s appreciated.