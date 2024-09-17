Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Tanev & Hakanpaa

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, the spotlight is on Easton Cowan. Coming out of the prospects tournament against the Montreal Canadiens, Cowan looked impressive—he was constantly on the ice. However, that doesn’t mean his game was flawless, and I’ll dive into some of those details in this post. I’ll also explore the possibility of a hybrid season for Cowan, an idea that could be beneficial as he develops.

Last, I’ll touch on defenceman Chris Tanev’s thoughts about his former Dallas Stars teammate Jani Hakanpaa. Tanev’s comments suggest that Maple Leafs fans have good reason to be excited about adding this defensive-minded blueliner.

Item 1: Easton Cowan Still Has Room for Improvement in His Decision-Making

Cowan, the Maple Leafs’ 2023 first-round pick, immediately impacted the recent prospect games against the Canadiens. His offensive skill was on full display, scoring the game-winner in the second contest and adding an assist. He showcased excellent chemistry with fellow prospect Fraser Minten, as the twosome consistently led the team’s attack, especially on the power play. Their quick puck movement and ability to create scoring opportunities helped secure back-to-back victories. Cowan’s performance highlighted his potential to be a future key player for the Maple Leafs.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Ben Danford Is the Team’s Future Defensive Anchor

Despite his impressive offensive output, Cowan still has areas for growth, particularly in his decision-making with the puck. While his confidence was evident, he sometimes held onto the puck too long, especially in the neutral zone, leading to turnovers. These mistakes occasionally put his team in risky situations, with one turnover almost costing the Maple Leafs in overtime.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Cowan’s creativity and offensive skills are clear, he must work on balancing that with smarter puck management. These are typical growing pains for a young player adjusting to higher levels of competition. With time, he will develop a more efficient and disciplined approach, complementing his natural talent and hockey sense. He’s young yet. Where does the organization want him to make his youthful mistakes? That’s the question.

Item 2: Could a Hybrid Season Be a “Thing” for Easton Cowan?

If Cowan shows he can handle NHL competition but isn’t quite ready for a full-time role, the Maple Leafs could opt for a hybrid season. Since he is ineligible to be sent to the American Hockey League (AHL), Toronto can start him in the NHL, potentially keeping him in the lineup until November. As Maple Leafs writer Cathy Squires noted, at that point, the Maple Leafs could send him to Team Canada’s World Junior Championship (WJC) camp, allowing him to gain valuable experience in the WJC through January. Following the tournament, Toronto would have the option to return him to the London Knights before he hits the 40-game mark, preserving his contract status.

Related: NHL Rumors: Devils, Canucks, Islanders, Maple Leafs

This approach would also keep the door open for Cowan to rejoin the Maple Leafs for a playoff run in the spring, depending on how the Knights’ playoff situation plays out. While this strategy offers a balanced developmental path, Toronto must maintain some roster and salary cap flexibility. The team would need either cap space to carry 23 players or the ability to temporarily send another player to the AHL.

Creating that flexibility could be challenging with the Maple Leafs’ tight cap situation. Still, it might be better than giving Cowan a limited NHL stint before sending him back to junior hockey. His performance during preseason NHL games will ultimately dictate whether this hybrid plan is necessary, but it gives the team a thoughtful way to navigate his development.

Item 3: Chris Tanev on Jani Hakanpaa – Good Guy & Good Player

Tanev recently shared his thoughts on Hakanpaa, the former Stars defenceman who recently signed a one-year, $1.47 million deal with the Maple Leafs. Tanev praised Hakanpaa’s strong work ethic and physical presence, describing him as “a huge asset” on the ice. Known for his size and defensive reliability, Hakanpaa played a crucial role in Dallas’ success, particularly in the playoffs, where he was tasked with challenging defensive assignments. Tanev also emphasized Hakanpaa’s character, noting that the Maple Leafs are “lucky to have him” not just for his skill but for his leadership and positive attitude in the locker room.

With Hakanpaa joining Toronto’s defence, his experience and steady play could make him an essential piece on the blue line, adding depth as the Maple Leafs look to strengthen their defence for a deeper postseason push.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Perhaps the worst-kept secret of the offseason is the uncertainty surrounding Cowan’s future. As mentioned earlier in this post, while he has areas to improve, sending him back to junior hockey isn’t the best option. His internal motor, skills, and tenacity suggest he could benefit more from staying with the Maple Leafs. Learning under the watchful eye of NHL coaches, who can mentor him directly, might be more effective than further development in junior hockey.

Related: Treliving Confident Hakanpaa Will Be Ready for the Maple Leafs

Cowan has the talent and drive to work through challenges, and it feels like the right time to keep him at the NHL level. He made a significant impact during the prospects tournament, showcasing his potential, mostly in positive ways. It’s time to give him a chance with the big club and let him prove he can contribute. Patience will be critical, but the opportunity to grow alongside the Leafs could set him up for long-term success.