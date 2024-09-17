Rangers’ Cuylle Deserves Consistent Role Despite Changes to Bottom-6

The New York Rangers got steady, reliable play from rookie winger Will Cuylle last season and he did a nice job on the team’s third line with Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko missing extended time with injuries. There will likely be some changes to the third and fourth lines in 2024-25 but the team should continue to count on Cuylle in their bottom six.

Cuylle’s Play in 2023-24

The Rangers drafted Cuylle late in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft and he had 25 goals and 20 assists playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2022-23. He also got a taste of the NHL, playing four games for the Blueshirts.

Last season, Cuylle made the opening night lineup and scored his first NHL goal in the Rangers’ second game of the season. He used his speed to get in on the forecheck and never passed up the opportunity to throw hits. At 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, he used his strength to knock opponents off the puck.

Will Cuylle had a strong rookie season with the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Though Cuylle played with physicality and even dropped the gloves a few times, his hits were clean, and he avoided taking unnecessary penalties. He led the Rangers with 249 hits. He also played well defensively, blocking shots, backchecking, and making smart decisions with the puck. Though he did not kill penalties in 2023-24, he could contribute on the penalty kill this season.

Cuylle consistently drove to the front of the net and scored some goals on deflections last season. He did not force passes and looked to get the puck to the point or get shots on goal. When he had time and space, he showed off an impressive wrist shot and chipped in offensively while playing on the third or fourth line. He finished the season with 13 goals and eight assists in 81 regular season games.

The Rangers acquired Alexander Wennberg and Jack Roslovic in separate trades before the deadline and got Chytil back in the postseason but Cuylle remained in the lineup. He earned his spot, playing in all 16 of the team’s playoff games, finishing with one goal, one assist, and 46 hits.

The Rangers’ Options for Their Bottom Six

Though Chytil spent time as a winger last postseason, he will likely be the Rangers’ third-line center this season. Kakko played well on the third line last season and there is a good chance he will continue to play there this season.

More New York Rangers Season Preview Articles

Cuylle played well alongside Kakko in 2023-24 and their line was able to sustain pressure in the offensive zone and generate scoring chances. He is certainly an option to play on the third line but he will have some competition.

Brennan Othmann, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021, had 21 goals and 28 assists in 67 games with the Wolf Pack last season. He also spent three games with the Rangers. If the winger plays well in training camp and the preseason, he could end up playing on the third line or even get a shot in the top six.

Related: New York Rangers’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25

Brett Berard, the Rangers’ fifth-round pick in 2020 also had a strong season with the Wolf Pack, finishing with 25 goals and 23 assists in 71 games. If he can outplay Othmann in the preseason, he has a shot at making it into the opening night lineup.

The Rangers also have a lot of options on the fourth line. They waived Barclay Goodrow who was then claimed by the San Jose Sharks and they signed free agent Sam Carrick to a three-year, $3 million contract. Carrick, who had 10 goals and six assists in 77 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers last season will likely replace Goodrow.

Jimmy Vesey was steady on the fourth line and an important penalty-killer for the Rangers last season. He had 13 goals and 13 assists in 80 games and will likely remain on the fourth line this season. Tough guy Matt Rempe also became a regular on the fourth line last season and had one goal and one assist in 17 games. He was effective on the forecheck but did cross the line and took a few bad penalties. Additionally, Jonny Brodzinski, who had six goals and 13 assists in 57 games last season, could get a chance on the fourth line this season.

For Cuylle Moving Forward

Regardless of the combinations, Cuylle deserves playing time. He is just 22 years old and was effective as a rookie in 2023-24 while averaging just over 11 minutes in ice time per game. He provides grit and toughness but has also shown that he has talent and offensive upside. Despite the Rangers adding some new players, he remains a key winger and the hope is he will remain effective on the forecheck while continuing to improve offensively. He should be a steady contributor this season and has the potential to someday develop into a top-six forward.