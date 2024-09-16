Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Alex Tuch

The 2023-24 season was a failure in every way conceivable for the Buffalo Sabres. The team took a noticeable step back from the group that nearly made the playoffs during the 2022-23 season. That regression came, in part, because of regressions from key players.

The Sabres have their share of weaknesses going into the season. For players like Alex Tuch, the impact goes far beyond the ice. What can we expect from the Syracuse, New York native in the season ahead?

How Tuch’s 2023-24 Went

On paper, Tuch had a decent season. He scored 22 goals and registered 59 points in 75 games. But anyone who saw his performance in 2022-23 and knew what the expectations were entering 2023-24, it was a major step back.

Tuch hit career-highs in goals (36), assists (43), and points (79) in 2022-23 as the Sabres became one of the most entertaining teams in the league. Tuch also shot the lights out that season, converting 16.5% of his shots into goals.

The good news is that he managed 11% or better in terms of shooting percentage for the fourth time in his career last season. His time on ice (19:30 per game) was also the highest of his career, illustrating a deeper trust in his game.

What the Team Needs From Tuch

The team needs him to be a breakout star. Tage Thompson got all the attention by nearly hitting the 50-goal mark two seasons ago, but Tuch was fabulous. If he can find a way to match or even better that output, the Sabres should be a playoff team.

The Sabres need a few things to go right if they are going to get back. Tuch’s outstanding defense and drive to make the team better are clearly assets that will go a long way. If he can get back over the 30-goal mark, it will make him a complete package that the team doesn’t have otherwise.

Tuch will be tasked to play in just about every big situation. He will see top-line minutes alongside Thompson and whoever slots in on the left side (potentially J.J. Peterka.) He will need to be a consistent “partner in crime” to Thompson as the team’s top offensive duo.

More than anything, the team needs Tuch to lead by example. He’s revered in the locker room and might even be a top candidate to take the vacant captaincy if not for defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Tuch grew up loving the Sabres, loves the city, and the city loves him back. Just being who he is – that’s what the Sabres need from him.

2024-25 Projection

The Sabres, as a whole, regressed last season. Part of it had to do with injuries – Thompson missed a chunk of the season while Jack Quinn and Mattias Samuelsson were again absent the majority of it – while others simply regressed from career seasons.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tuch took on greater responsibility in his own zone, held strong with an 11.5% shooting percentage, and played in all situations. Things should not be any different for the 27-year-old heading into the 2024-25 campaign. He and the team know what is at stake. With Lindy Ruff back in town as head coach, we know that they will be getting the proverbial foot in the rear.

For those reasons, look for Tuch to have a bounce-back season resembling 2022-23. He should play around 75 games again, topping the 30-goal mark for the second time. Look for him to finish in the neighborhood of 35-45-80 while regaining the chemistry he and Thompson seemed to be missing at times a season ago.

A Core Piece to Success

It is a tumultuous time to be part of the Sabres organization and fan base. Making the playoffs has become a feral need for both sides. Given his history, Tuch has a unique perspective having been on both sides of the equation. He knows what is at stake and that the time to finally reach the playoffs is now.

Make no mistake: the Sabres need Tuch to be at his best to reach the playoffs. His dedication, defensive play, and ability to play top minutes quietly put him in contention for the most important Sabre. This season, we should see Tuch take a big step forward and help the team get over that hump.