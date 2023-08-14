Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, Jarnkrok, Marner & Jumbo

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Max Domi’s return to his hometown team. His father, Tie Domi, played for the Maple Leafs for 11 seasons from 1994-2006. I’ll also look at the possibility of Domi being partnered with Calle Jarnkrok, which could increase both players’ offensive output. Second, I’ll look at the possibility of Jarnkrok having another breakout season in 2023-24. He’s been a pleasant surprise since last season.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Third, I’ll share what I think are Mitch Marner’s chances at winning the Selke Trophy. Now that the Boston Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron has retired, Marner’s well-rounded game and defensive capabilities should make him a prime candidate for another Selke nomination. Fourth, I’ll look at Joe Thornton’s retirement. Although it’s still unofficial, there is news that he’ll have his No. 19 jersey retired by the Soo Greyhounds in November. Erik Karlsson notwithstanding, Thornton is San Jose’s greatest-ever player and a certain future Hockey Hall of Fame inductee.

Item One: Max Domi Comes Home to Toronto

This season could be the beginning of something permanent for Max Domi, who has returned to his hometown team. After many years of speculation, Domi’s back where his father, Tie Domi, was a fan favorite.

In 2022-23, Max played well for both the Chicago Blackhawks (60 regular-season games) and the Dallas Stars (20 regular-season games and the postseason). During the regular season, Domi put up 56 points in 80 games and then had 13 points in 19 playoff games with the Stars. Although he might not excel defensively, and his physical play won’t likely match his father’s, he has strong offensive skills.

Domi should surpass former Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot, who’s now with the Arizona Coyotes. He’s versatile, capable of playing all three forward positions, and can play up and down the lineup.

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Domi could form a productive partnership with Calle Jarnkrok on the third line. Last season, although Jarnkrok has mostly played alongside defensive-minded forwards in his career, including again last season, he might benefit from Domi’s offensive skills and help cover Domi’s defense a bit. If Domi can contribute between 40-50 points, hustle on the ice and be a positive presence in the locker room, he will be a valuable addition to his new team.

Item Two: Calle Jarnkrok Could Have Another Career Season

Speaking of Jarnkrok, when the Maple Leafs picked him up last offseason, no one thought he’d contribute much scoring. His reputation was centered on versatility and strong defensive play. Despite that, Jarnkrok surprised fans with his offensive ability and shot from the high slot.

He fit into a variety of roles last season, including slotting into the top-six. By season’s end, he’d scored 20 goals, which he’d never done before.

Now the question is whether Jarnkrok can replicate that impressive performance. Partnering him with a playmaker like Domi could give him another chance to boost his offensive production. His highest point total was last season’s 39. Could he hit 40 points in 2023-24?

Item Three: Can Mitch Marner Win the Selke Award?

Mitch Marner is a good bet to contend for the Selke Trophy. In fact, look for him to be super motivated to do so. Between 2012 and 2023, Bergeron was a virtual lock for the Selke, winning it six times. He was one of the NHL’s premier defensive forwards – ever. Now that he’s retired, some new will stake their claim on the award.

Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Timothy Liljegren celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Count Marner in that mix. He’s known for his well-rounded game and defensive capabilities and will become a prime candidate to step into the Selke spotlight. He’s been improving his two-way play and taking on more defensive responsibilities for the team and finished third in Selke voting last season.

Fans should look for Marner to become an even more impactful two-way player, showcasing his value not only as an offensive powerhouse but also as a critical component of his team’s defensive strategies.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Congratulations to the one-time Maple Leaf and legendary center Joe Thornton. He’ll see his No. 19 jersey retired by the Soo Greyhounds in November. This is a significant recognition for a player who’s considered the best player ever to wear a San Jose Sharks uniform. He’s also a certain inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Joe Thornton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Although Thornton hasn’t formally announced his retirement (that’s not his way, and he might even be thinking he’d like another chance at the Stanley Cup at 44 years old), his NHL playing days are probably over. As hard as he tried, he was never able to win an NHL championship.

Still, Thornton will be remembered as one of the most talented and smartest players in the history of the NHL. Look for the Sharks to follow suit and retire his jersey in the near future. He had an incredible career and this will be among the first of many honors he’ll receive.

No joke, but I have to wonder if he’ll suit up Davos in Switzerland, where he found a home. He first played 40 games for Davos HC during the 2004-05 season. He also played there in 2012-13 (33 games) and then again during the 2020-21 season (for 12 games).

It will be hard for Jumbo to quit the game for good.