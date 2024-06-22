Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Giordano, Martin, Marner & Hyman

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some news, rumors, and general chatter about the Maple Leafs. First, I’ll discuss Mark Giordano’s rumored desire to continue his hockey career. Second, I’ll share a recent interview with former Ottawa Senators coach Jacques Martin, who perhaps adds a level-headed perspective to the Mitch Marner conversation.

Third, I’ll update Maple Leafs fans who still root for Zach Hyman on his postseason success with the Edmonton Oilers. Last night, his Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to continue their comeback push. Fourth, I’ll take a look at William Nylander’s tropical workout. While he’s not in the push for this year’s Stanley Cup, he’s already preparing for next season.

Item One: Mark Giordano Looking to Continue NHL Career, Possibly Joining San Jose Sharks

Rumors suggest that former Norris Trophy winner Mark Giordano is not ready to hang up his skates. The 40-year-old defenseman is determined to continue his NHL career, even if it won’t be in Toronto.

Despite facing challenges last season, including a severe concussion that limited his games and kept him out of the playoffs, Giordano remains committed to playing in the NHL. Agent Rich Winter revealed that Giordano has talked with various people about continuing to play.

Related: Bill Barilko, the Tragically Hip & the Most Famous Goal in Maple Leafs History

Some rumors suggest that Giordano could join the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks are seeking experienced veterans to provide leadership and support for their young talent, such as Macklin Celebrini, who the Sharks are expected to draft soon, and Will Smith, who was drafted fourth overall by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Good luck to Giordano wherever he might land to share his skills and wisdom with a new NHL team.

Item Two: Jacques Martin’s Perspective on Mitch Marner and Coaching Dynamics

Jacques Martin, former head coach of the Ottawa Senators, recently shared his perspective regarding Mitch Marner’s role with the Maple Leafs and coaching philosophy in an interview on Leafs Nation.

During the interview, Martin resisted the idea that Marner’s time in Toronto was problematic, as some suggested. Instead, he noted his belief in Marner as a valuable top-end player, even acknowledging the challenges he might have faced recently. Despite setbacks, Martin emphasized how rare such talented players are and stressed the importance of nurturing strong relationships. He believed coaches should adapt their approaches to suit each player’s unique traits, suggesting a personalized coaching style to maximize player potential.

In the video, Martin stated, “Each individual is different. You have to have a different approach with each player.”

Martin values a hands-on approach to coaching, which focuses on building relationships and understanding players on a deeper level. In light of recent rumors suggesting that Sheldon Keefe might have handled Marner too cautiously, Martin’s comments hinted that he might have done the same. His point was that talent like Marner’s doesn’t grow on trees and might need to be treated differently.

Related: Revisiting The Sabres’ Failed 2015 Draft Class

Overall, Martin’s remarks highlight his optimistic view of Marner’s importance to the Maple Leafs and his belief in the critical role of personalized coaching strategies in maximizing player potential and team success. It’s interesting how many different ways to look at the Marner situation exist.

Item Three: Zach Hyman’s Playoff Brilliance with the Edmonton Oilers

Former Maple Leafs blue-collar forward Zach Hyman has landed well in Edmonton. He’s become a crucial player for the Oilers this postseason, setting records and showcasing his impact on the ice. Ironically, he was drafted by the Panthers in 2010, but he joined Toronto in 2015 and spent seven seasons in his hometown. He earned a reputation as a hardworking player with 198 points in 377 games.

Hyman has become a game-changer after signing a notable $38.5 million contract with the Oilers in 2021. In last night’s standout game against the Panthers, he scored his 16th goal of the playoffs, setting a new record for the most goals in a single postseason in the salary-cap era. But he’s contributed more than scoring, registering 52 hits and earning a plus-12 rating through 24 playoff games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Hyman’s goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of Game Six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Despite a slow start in the Stanley Cup Final, Hyman has bounced back with four points in his last three games. His physical presence has been crucial for the Oilers. With the showdown Game 7 coming on Monday night in Florida, can Hyman play a pivotal role in Edmonton’s championship chase of the championship? Hyman continues to show why the Oilers signed him three years ago.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Stanley Cup championship series heads to Game 7, William Nylander remains focused on his preparation for the upcoming season. Given that he’s somewhere tropical, he might not even be keeping up with the Stanley Cup Final. In a recent Instagram post by his brother Alex Nylander, the Maple Leafs forward can be seen completing his rigorous workout on a Monark Ergomedic Testing Bike (no commercial intended here) with palm trees in the background.

The view of Nylander has changed over the past couple of years. Once dissected for his poor work ethic, Nylander’s dedication to fitness and training has become evident, signaling his readiness to elevate his game further. A few years ago, current Oilers’ Connor Brown praised Nylander as one of the hardest-working Maple Leafs players.

With Game 7 looming, Nylander’s efforts off the ice display his determination to contribute even more to the Maple Leafs’ success in the upcoming season.