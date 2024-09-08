Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Hakanpaa, Marner, Stolarz & Woll

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll examine a few key topics surrounding the team as training camp approaches. First, I’ll explore the relatively quiet situation regarding defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and his role if he joins the team. Next, I’ll shift focus to Mitch Marner, who is reportedly gearing up for a crucial season, with his offseason training catching the attention of prominent hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

Finally, I’ll examine the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation and compare it to the successful tandem approach used by the Boston Bruins, looking at how Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll could provide the defensive backbone Toronto needs in net this season.

Item One: Hakanpaa Saga Overblown: A Minor Experiment for Leafs’ Depth

Today, Maple Leafs writer Adam Proteau put a possible Jani Hakanpaa signing into perspective. The ongoing discussions about the Maple Leafs potentially signing veteran defenseman Hakanpaa have been blown out of proportion. While intriguing, Hakanpaa’s addition would likely have a minimal impact on the team’s long-term plans during the regular season.

At best, Hakanpaa would serve as a depth defenseman, slotting into the third pairing and averaging 15-16 minutes per game. With Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jake McCabe locked into regular spots, Hakanpaa would compete with Simon Benoit, Timothy Liljegren, and Conor Timmins for the remaining positions. Even if he secures a spot, Hakanpaa could frequently find himself in the press box, making his presence more of a rotational option rather than a significant contributor.

Jani Hakanpaa, then of the Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ultimately, Hakanpaa would be insurance for the Maple Leafs defense, and his injury history suggests he cannot handle a full-season workload. If things don’t work out, general manager Brad Treliving has other options internally or via future acquisitions. Proteau believes Toronto fans shouldn’t get too worked up over this situation. Whether or not Hakanpaa signs, it’s unlikely to affect the team’s success this season.

Item Two: Mitch Marner Gearing Up for a Big Season Amid Contract Rumors

Mitch Marner is taking his offseason preparation seriously as the rumors surrounding his future in Toronto swirl. With unrestricted free agency looming next year and a long-term contract potentially on the horizon, Marner seems determined to make a statement this season—whether to secure a big contract with the Maple Leafs or prepare for new opportunities elsewhere.

According to Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Marner has been working during the offseason. He’s been training hard and sharing the ice with some elite company. Friedman mentioned, “I believe he’s in Vail (Colorado) this weekend with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon… He’s looked dynamite with Crosby and MacKinnon.”

Training alongside some of the NHL’s best players, Marner appears to be focused on entering the upcoming season in top form. Whether his training partners are a glimpse into a future move or simply part of his preparation for Team Canada in the upcoming Four Nations Tournament, Marner’s commitment is evident.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Given the Maple Leafs’ recent contract commitments to Auston Matthews and William Nylander and John Tavares’ likely desire to stay in Toronto, Marner’s future has been the subject of heavy speculation. While trading him has been widely debated, Marner seems ready to prove himself, carrying a chip on his shoulder into the 2024-25 season. This could signal an exciting year for fans of the All-Star winger, who seems poised (or at the least preparing) for a breakout campaign amid all the contract talk.

Item Three: Can the Maple Leafs Replicate the Bruins’ Goaltending Success?

While some might worry about the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation due to a perceived lack of experience, there’s reason for optimism. The Boston Bruins recently proved that an uncertain goaltending tandem can still flourish under the right circumstances, and the Maple Leafs could be poised for a similar outcome.

The Bruins’ goaltending duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark didn’t initially seem like a dominant force. Swayman had only 10 NHL games before stepping into a 1A/1B role, while Ullmark had fewer than 100 NHL starts over six seasons. However, once given the opportunity, both goaltenders excelled. By the end of the 2022-23 season, they won the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs find themselves in a similar situation. At 30 years old, Anthony Stolarz is coming off an impressive season with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. Despite only playing 27 games, he’s at a career juncture similar to Ullmark’s, where he might be waiting for a chance to show he can be a true starter.

Anthony Stolarz, then of the Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Joseph Woll has more experience than Swayman did when he got his break. Woll was a standout collegiate goalie, and although injuries limited him last season, his potential is undeniable. If he stays healthy and forms a 1A/1B tandem with Stolarz, the Maple Leafs could see similar results to what the Bruins achieved.

No one expected the Bruins’ goaltenders to perform at such a high level, so why can’t this team’s duo also surprise people? Both Stolarz and Woll have shown flashes of success in limited action. With the right opportunity, they could replicate Boston’s success this season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The ongoing situation with Marner has become a focal point for debate among Maple Leafs fans. It brings up many polarizing aspects of having a hometown star who seems to love playing in Toronto but might also feel overshadowed by another player (Auston Matthews) on the team. While Marner has consistently been one of the Maple Leafs’ top performers, it’s easy to wonder if he carries a chip on his shoulder about not being seen as the franchise’s best player.

His performances suggest he’s driven to prove himself, but his agent’s handling of his past contract has fueled the drama. Marner’s play, good or bad, could provide lots of speculation this season.