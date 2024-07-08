Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Cowan & Lisowsky All On the Bubble

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll delve into the stories of three players currently on the bubble for the Maple Leafs roster, each striving to secure and define their place within the organization.

First up is David Kampf. Known for his role as a bottom-six, defensively-focused center, he has been a critical player for the Maple Leafs over the past three seasons. Recently, he had a standout performance in international hockey, helping lead Czechia to victory in the World Championship. He surprisingly showcased significant offensive power during this time, a departure from his usual role as a fourth-line defensive shutdown center.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 2024-25 Lineup After Free Agency Additions

Next, we’ll look at Easton Cowan. Cowan’s potential is undeniable, and the big question surrounding him is whether he can make the team out of training camp. At just 19 years old, he is not eligible to play in the American Hockey League (AHL). It’s either the NHL or bust for him this season. If he manages to secure a spot on the roster, there’s a strong chance he could play with the team for the entire season. Can he make the jump to the big stage? Even more important, can he stick there?

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Finally, we have Brandon Lisowsky, a young player drafted by the Maple Leafs and emerging from junior hockey. Despite his impressive junior career, the Maple Leafs did not offer him a contract, and he subsequently re-entered the NHL Draft. There he went unselected. He’s back at the Maple Leafs’ development camp, determined to earn a contract and find a place within the organization. Can Lisowsky prove himself and secure a future with the Maple Leafs?

These three players are all at critical career junctures, each facing unique challenges and opportunities. Their journeys will be intriguing as they vie for a spot somewhere within the Maple Leafs organization.

Item 1: Are the Maple Leafs Going to Move David Kampf?

According to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, the Maple Leafs might want to trade veteran forward Kampf. He’s currently in the second year of a four-year, $9.6 million contract with a $2.4 million annual salary. The Maple Leafs are over the salary cap by $694,000 and need to clear cap space, making Kampf a potential trade candidate.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Canadiens

Kypreos suggests that the Maple Leafs are considering moving Kampf to address their bottom-six forwards, potentially replacing him with a cheaper option or prospect, like Fraser Minten. NHL insider Chris Johnston also confirms that Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, and Timothy Liljegren are being considered for trade due to the team’s salary cap constraints.

Kampf is the Maple Leafs’ fourth-line center and a key penalty-killer. Despite his defensive value, his faceoff percentage dropped to 50.9% last season. He recorded eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 78 games, which, while solid, might not justify his $2.4 million annual salary given the team’s cap situation.

Kampf went undrafted in 2012 and began his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017. After four seasons with the Blackhawks, he signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Maple Leafs, followed by his current four-year deal. Trading Kampf could help the Maple Leafs manage their salary cap and make room for other necessary changes to their lineup.

Item 2: There’s a Good Chance Easton Cowan Will Make the Roster

The potential for Cowan, the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, to make the Maple Leafs roster this season is good. During the five-day development camp, Cowan showcased his impressive skills, particularly in a scrimmage and shootout, playing alongside Minten and Nicholas Moldenhauer. Given the current lack of depth in the Maple Leafs’ forward lineup, there might be opportunities for both Cowan and Minten to earn spots on the roster this fall.

Related: The Best NHL Defensemen Ever

Cowan had a standout season, earning the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Most Outstanding Player award. As noted, at 19 years old, he’s not eligible to play with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, leaving his options to either make the Maple Leafs’ roster or return to his junior club, the London Knights. Cowan is focused on improving his defensive game over the summer, recognizing that these improvements could be crucial in convincing the team’s management that he is ready for the NHL.

Item 3: Brandon Lisowsky: The Underdog Worth Rooting For

Lisowsky has consistently defied expectations. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, the Port Coquitlam native has faced skepticism throughout his hockey career. His journey through junior hockey with the Saskatoon Blades is a testament to his skill set. However, that might not be enough.

Lisowsky’s junior career with the Blades shows his development as a player. Starting in the 2019-20 season, he played just two games with no points. But, in 2020-21, he scored eight goals and added nine assists in 24 games. The 2021-22 season was his breakout year, with 33 goals and 25 assists in 68 games, plus five points in five playoff games. Lisowsky continued to improve in 2022-23, tallying 38 goals and 33 assists in 65 games, along with 13 points in 18 playoff games. His best season came in 2023-24, reaching 42 goals and 38 assists in 68 games and adding 17 points in 16 playoff games.

Turns out Brandon Lisowsky is still in the Leafs' plans despite not getting an ELC 👀 pic.twitter.com/BzAOuKsCN0 — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) July 6, 2024

Despite impressive stats, Lisowsky faced a setback with the Maple Leafs. They drafted him in the seventh round (218th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft but did not extend him an entry-level contract. This disappointment didn’t deter him. When he went unselected after re-entering the draft, he accepted Toronto’s invitation to another development camp.

Lisowsky’s mature response to the situation and focus on improving his skating, strength, and defensive skills highlight his commitment. The Maple Leafs’ decision not to sign him immediately is due to the NHL’s contract limits, but Lisowsky remains optimistic about his future.

Whether returning to the Blades or securing an AHL contract with the Leafs, Lisowsky’s journey is far from over. His determination and positive mindset make him a player worth rooting for.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

For youngsters, the Maple Leafs development camp is a crucial opportunity to demonstrate whether they deserve a contract. Not everyone will make it, but for those who do, it’s a chance to prove they have the skills and drive to succeed as professional players.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where Is He Now?

The two youngsters, Cowan and Lisowsky, have different ability levels but share the same goal: to impress the Maple Leafs’ management. With his undeniable potential, Cowan faces the unique challenge of making the NHL roster or returning to junior hockey due to age restrictions. Lisowsky, on the other hand, is fighting for any contract. Kampf, a seasoned bottom-six center known for his defence, will be looking to solidify his role within the team. His ability to balance defensive responsibilities with newfound offensive contributions could be key for the Maple Leafs.

Seeing how these three players fare as the pre-season progresses will be fascinating. Hopefully, all three will secure their places within the organization, contributing to the Maple Leafs’ success in the coming season.