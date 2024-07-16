Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Giordano & Tanev

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two players who were on the team’s roster last season (Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano) and one player who’s coming to the team for the first time. The Marner saga has been circling around and around, but so far few former players have weighed in on what they believe Marner should do. Yesterday, former defenseman Mike Commodore weighed in to suggest that he believes it might be time for Marner to move on – for both his and the team’s sake.

Second, last season’s oldest player in the NHL – Giordano – isn’t sliding softly into retirement. He wants to continue to play. Might the Tampa Bay Lightning be a landing spot for him?

Finally, one player who genuinely seems excited to play in Toronto is hometown player Chris Tanev. Even his family has weighed in to share his excitement – as well as their own.

Item 1: Why One Hockey Analyst Believes Marner Should Leave

Commodore has some strong advice for Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner: it might be time to move on. Commodore, known for his candid opinions, believes that Marner’s future might be brighter away from the intense scrutiny of Toronto’s hockey market.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs shots before scoring against Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins during the third period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the team’s yearly playoff exit, Marner, despite a strong regular season, faced considerable criticism for his postseason play. One particularly frustrating moment occurred during Game 4 of Round 1 against the Boston Bruins when Marner was visibly upset on the bench, leading to a heated exchange with teammate William Nylander.

Reflecting on Marner’s situation, Commodore suggested that a change of scenery could help. “From the outside looking in … if I’m the Maple Leafs, like … he’s gonna want a raise … we’re probably gonna pay another forward like that a bunch of money, or do we try (to) … get him out and see if we can get some pieces?”

He added, “If I was Mitch Marner—I think I’ve seen enough; maybe it’s time for me to get out of Toronto. I’ve had a nice run here, and things haven’t worked out. We didn’t win, but … I am a good player. Maybe I’ll “take my talents elsewhere.”

Marner has expressed a desire to stay with the Maple Leafs beyond his current contract, which expires next summer. However, the final decision rests with the team’s management and their vision for the future roster. As the offseason progresses, the focus will be on how Toronto navigates issues with one of its star players.

Does Commodore have a point that Marner would benefit from a fresh start away from the pressures of playing in Toronto? We’ll see what happens. Likely, nothing – at least for right now. Most fans seem to think the Maple Leafs have painted themselves into a corner and need the paint to dry a bit more.

Item 2: Is Mark Giordano a Good Fit for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Giordano, despite being the oldest player in the NHL last season, might remain a valuable asset somewhere. He brings extensive experience and leadership qualities. With over 16 seasons in the league, he also brings a wealth of knowledge and calm leadership on the ice. This leadership could benefit a team looking to add a steady, veteran blueliner.

One team that might jump would be the Lightning. They could use additional depth on defense after trading away Mikhail Sergachev. Giordano, a former Norris Trophy winner, could provide solid defensive play and reliability on the third pairing. His experience and understanding of defensive positioning make him a valuable asset, even if he is growing past his prime.

Giordano’s ability to contribute to the penalty kill is a significant asset. His defensive smarts and puck-clearing efficiency could further strengthen Tampa Bay’s special teams. Additionally, the Lightning’s current cap situation does not allow them to spend lavishly. They are not in a position to make major financial commitments. Giordano, who has made it clear he’s looking to continue playing, would likely be willing to accept a one-year, affordable contract.

In several ways, he fits perfectly. This low-risk, high-reward scenario allows the Lightning to enhance their defense without straining their cap space. Despite his age, Giordano can still contribute at the NHL level. He remains an option for a sixth or seventh defenseman role, capable of stepping in as needed to provide stability. Where will he land?

Item 3: Why Is Chris Tanev Anxious to Play in Toronto?

While not every player dreams of joining the Maple Leafs, the Tanev family seems to be an exception. According to his brother – Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev – the entire family is thrilled about Chris signing with their hometown Maple Leafs. Brandon shared the family’s excitement and confidence in Chris’ abilities, emphasizing that playing for the Maple Leafs has always been a dream for him. Growing up in Toronto, the Tanev family couldn’t be happier now that Chris is back home, fulfilling his childhood dream by wearing the Maple Leafs jersey.

Chris is excited about the move. Having recently left the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, he brings his experience and hometown pride to the Maple Leafs. This new chapter in his career is important not only for him but also for a supportive family. Their pride as Chris joins the Maple Leafs is tangible. The move represents more than just a change in uniforms; it represents the fulfillment of a lifelong dream and a source of immense pride for the entire family.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Maybe it’s just me, but witnessing a hometown player happily choose to return home to play is heartwarming. The pride felt by the community as Tanev dons the iconic Blue & White uniform of the Maple Leafs exemplifies the strong bond between the player and the city. With his blue-collar work ethic and unwavering drive, Tanev is sure to win the hearts of fans and become a standout player in no time.

It’s not likely that anyone is going to have to wind this veteran up. His passion and dedication should prove infectious for the team.