Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Minten & Lineup

The Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-2) will host the Washington Capitals (17-6-2) tonight, seeking to extend their three-game winning streak and build their lead in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have been on a tear, winning 10 of their last 12 games, including a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. They scored all three goals in a dominant third period in that game.

However, as lofty as the Maple Leafs might be, the Capitals have a better record. Washington arrives in Toronto looking to redeem themselves after a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Nov. 13. Washington led 3-1 after two periods in that game but surrendered two late goals before Mitch Marner set up John Tavares for the overtime winner.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery remains optimistic about his team’s chances. “I think it gives us some confidence that we can play well,” Carbery said, reflecting on their strong two-period performance in the previous meeting. “We can go into their building and play at a high level.”

Toronto has been dominant at home this season, boasting a 12-3-0 record, and will aim to continue that trend against a Capitals team eager to snap their recent loss.

Item One: Matthews and Marner Are Leading the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have been instrumental in the Maple Leafs’ recent success, delivering game-changing play. Matthews’ has returned to form. After missing nine games due to an upper-body injury, he has re-established himself as Toronto’s offensive engine. He has recorded three goals and two assists in three games since returning, including a two-goal performance against Nashville.

His skating and timing looked sharp on Wednesday, prompting head coach Craig Berube to call it Matthews’ best game since returning. Matthews’ presence will be critical against Washington, a team he did not face in their last meeting. His ability to drive play and capitalize on his chances to score could tilt the game in the Maple Leafs’ favour.

Item Two: Marner’s Hot Streak Has Pushed Him to a New Level

Marner has been equally as outstanding, extending his points streak to eight games (five goals, 11 assists). Against Nashville, he registered three assists. Two came early in the third period on Matthews’ two quick goals that turned a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead.

Marner’s vision, creativity, and clutch play have pushed him to a new level of play this season. For as good as he was over the past seasons, bumping up close to the century mark in season’s totals, he’s been better this season. He’s playing his best hockey ever. Marner’s chemistry with Matthews remains one of the most potent offensive weapons in the NHL.

Item Three: Maple Leafs’ Projected Lineup

The projected Maple Leafs lineup includes: (from “GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs, Capitals meet in clash of two of NHL’s top clubs,” Toronto Sun, Terry Koshan, 06/12/2024)

Fraser Minten is moving to the Maple Leafs second line.

Forward Units

Matthew Knies-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

Fraser Minten-John Tavares-William Nylander

Nick Robertson-Pontus Holmberg-Steven Lorentz

Nikita Grebenkin-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Defensive Pairings

Oliver Ekman-Larsson—Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly-Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit-Conor Timmins

In Goal

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

What Are the Maple Leafs Keys to Success Against the Capitals?

To extend their winning streak, the Maple Leafs will need Matthews and Marner to sustain their offensive power while continuing to play disciplined defence, as emphasized by Berube. Toronto’s defensive structure, which has helped them allow the second-fewest goals in the league, will be crucial against a Capitals team looking to replicate their early success from the last meeting.

The Maple Leafs will also need to stay patient, as they did against Nashville, and capitalize on their opportunities when they arise. If Matthews and Marner continue leading the way, the Maple Leafs have a strong chance of extending their winning streak to four games.