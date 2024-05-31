Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Yeo, Lisowsky & Cowan

Sometimes, it seems that there is more news to report in the offseason than during the regular season. Although there’s no game action, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a lot of irons in the fire, and there’s a significant number of little things to report. I’ll share some tidbits about the team in this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors.

Item 1: Auston Matthews Comes in Third in Lady Byng Voting

Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes has been awarded the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for the second time. The award recognizes his exceptional sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct, and high playing ability. This accomplishment makes Slavin the second defenseman in NHL history to win the Lady Byng Award multiple times, beating out other finalists, Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks.

Matthews was named a finalist for the Lady Byng for the third time in his career. In the 2023-24 season, he finished third in the voting with 24 first-place votes. His history with the award also includes finishing second in the 2019-20 season behind Nathan MacKinnon and third in the 2020-21 season when Slavin won his first Lady Byng Trophy and Jared Spurgeon finished second.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In addition to Matthews, three other Maple Leafs players also received votes for the Lady Byng. Mitch Marner finished 31st, while William Nylander tied for 37th with Carolina’s Jake Guentzel. Morgan Rielly also received recognition, tying for 71st in voting. The four Maple Leafs who received votes consistently show exceptional sportsmanship and skill.

Item 2: Potential Assistant Coaches for the Maple Leafs; Considering Mike Yeo

Mike Yeo seems to be a potential candidate for an assistant coaching position on Craig Berube’s staff. Yeo and the Vancouver Canucks parted ways earlier this week, and he has already been in talks with the Ottawa Senators. However, as a Scarborough native, he has a strong connection to the Maple Leafs.

Yeo, 50, served as head coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2018-19 before being replaced by Berube, who led the team to the 2019 Stanley Cup. Yeo’s coaching resume includes a Turner Cup championship as a player with the International Hockey League’s Houston Aeros and a coaching stint with the same city’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Houston Aeros. The Aeros are affiliated with the Minnesota Wild. He later became the head coach of the Wild, was fired in 2016, and then moved to the Blues. Yeo also briefly coached the Philadelphia Flyers and was most recently part of Rick Tocchet’s staff in Vancouver.

The Maple Leafs have an open position following Manny Malhotra’s move to become head coach of the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C. Berube is evaluating his current assistants, Guy Boucher, Dean Chynoweth, and Mike Van Ryn. Van Ryn is the most likely to stay due to his previous work with Berube in St. Louis. That said, Yeo also has these similar connections.

Marc Savard, who recently left the Calgary Flames, is rumoured to be another candidate for an assistant coaching role in Toronto. While Boucher faced criticism for his power play management, he might remain with the team in a different capacity.

Item 3: Maple Leafs Won’t Sign Brandon Lisowsky to an ELC

Despite Brandon Lisowsky’s impressive performance in the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Maple Leafs might not decide to sign the 2022 draft pick to an entry-level contract (ELC). If they don’t, it would allow him to re-enter the draft. The Maple Leafs’ 2022 draft picks have shown significant promise. Second-round forward Fraser Minten has already suited up in the NHL. Dennis Hildeby is excelling as one of the AHL’s top goalies, and Nicholas Moldenhauer is starting his NCAA career at Michigan.

The Leafs will not sign Brandon Lisowsky to an ELC before the June 1st deadline pic.twitter.com/zo8QE3fzY0 — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) May 30, 2024

Lisowsky, drafted 218th overall, has had stellar seasons in the WHL. He totalled 71 and 80 points in successive seasons. He was also a standout in the playoffs, registering 35 points in 39 games and helping lead the Saskatoon Blades to the WHL semifinal. Despite his success, the team strategically manages their contracts, and they might not sign Lisowsky to an ELC, which would use up one of their limited spots.

While Lisowsky’s achievements are noteworthy, the Maple Leafs’ decision reflects a broader roster management strategy. It could prioritize their overall organizational needs and long-term planning. It could also be that former general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas valued a different type of player than current GM Brad Treliving values.

Item 4: Easton Cowan Is Leading His London Knights in the Memorial Cup

The Maple Leafs’ 2023 first-round pick, Easton “Cowboy” Cowan, and his London Knights are on the brink of winning the Memorial Cup. Cowan scored the game-winning goal with just 1:25 remaining in a 4-2 victory over the tournament host Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday night. This win puts the Knights just one win away from capturing the Memorial Cup.

Reflecting on his decisive goal, Cowan said, “It’s a dream come true. All of us will be ready to go Sunday night in the final.” The win allows the Knights to skip the semifinal and advance directly to the championship game.

Cowan, the OHL’s regular-season and playoff MVP, has delivered numerous standout moments this season. Knights coach Dale Hunter praised the youngster, stating, “He’s got the skill and will. He’s a good skater, knows the game, and pushes through.”

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Cowan’s exceptional play and leadership have been instrumental in the Knights’ success this season, and he looks poised to push his team into the Memorial Cup final. His game-winning goal in the Knights’ 4-2 victory over Saginaw is just one example of his clutch play.

As fans look ahead to next season, the prospect of seeing Cowan in a Maple Leafs uniform is exciting. With his impressive record and the skill set he’s demonstrated, there is genuine optimism about his chances to make the final roster. Cowan’s ability to perform under pressure and his skating and game sense could make him a valuable addition to the Toronto lineup. His journey from a standout junior player to potentially joining an NHL roster should be interesting.