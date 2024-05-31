Pastrnak’s Comments Fuel Buzz About Draisaitl to Bruins

During a recent interview on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak openly expressed his desire for Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl to join the Bruins. The conversation, while light-hearted, highlighted Pastrnak’s enthusiasm for playing alongside Draisaitl, a player he clearly admires. The conversation started when the host asked Pastrnak how the recruiting in Boston was going and when a few names were tossed out, the winger was quick to respond with, “I would love Draisaitl!”

While the idea of players recruiting each other while under contract could raise questions about tampering, Pastrnak’s comments reflect a recognition by the Bruins’ star and perhaps the organization that Draisaitl would be a great fit. The organization has undoubtedly at least had the conversation as the team has been linked to Draisaitl in the past. With Draisaitl becoming a free agent at the end of the next season, speculation about his future is unclear.

Even as the Oilers compete in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, rumors are circulating about Draisaitl’s potential moves, including possible interest from the Bruins and San Jose Sharks.

Boston’s Potential Interest in Draisaitl

Although Draisaitl has not shown any public desire to leave Edmonton — and he certainly wouldn’t while the team is on a quest for the Stanley Cup — it’s easy to understand Pastrnak’s excitement about the prospect of the Bruins making a pitch for a huge star who is coming up for free agency in 2025. Draisaitl, a playoff stud and consistent 100-point-per-season player, is set for a significant raise, and the Bruins might be willing to make a substantial offer to secure a top-tier center. Pastrnak, who recently signed a long-term extension with Boston, could greatly benefit from having a player of Draisaitl’s caliber as a linemate.

If Draisaitl isn’t extended by the Oilers by July 1, the start of the extension-eligible period, speculation will undoubtedly intensify. The Oilers, who would be reluctant to lose Draisaitl without substantial compensation, might then face pressure to consider trade options if contract negotiations stall.

A Bruins and Oilers Trade Scenario

For the Oilers, trading Draisaitl would be a complex decision requiring significant returns. Any potential trade package would likely need to include three critical components: a goaltender, a top-six forward, and an upgrade in another area. Even then, it’s not clear the Bruins have the pieces and the right timing to make such a trade.

Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl scores in the first period during game two of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jamie Douglas/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From Boston’s perspective, goaltender Linus Ullmark would be a key piece, although he has a 15-team no-trade list and only one season left on his contract. Discussions about his future would be necessary. Additionally, Jake DeBrusk, who is a pending UFA, could be an intriguing forward option for Edmonton. However, a deal involving DeBrusk would likely need to be a sign-and-trade, where he signs a contract with Boston and then is traded to Edmonton.

Another potential trade component could be a young player like Matthew Poitras and some solid blue-line depth, such as Brandon Carlo. The inclusion of draft picks would also be essential, although it’s uncertain if that would be sufficient to secure a player of Draisaitl’s caliber. The Oilers would need to ensure that any trade keeps them competitive, given the all-world status of Draisaitl and the significant impact he has on the team.

Is This Even Something Worth Being Concerned About?

David Pastrnak’s enthusiastic remarks about Leon Draisaitl joining the Bruins could mean absolutely nothing. The comments were made in a playful context and every player likely has a dream partner they wish they could play with. That said, there’s been smoke around Draisaitl and the Bruins before.

While the Oilers are focused on their current playoff run, the prospect of trading Draisaitl could become a serious consideration if contract negotiations falter after July 1. Like any big player with a lingering contract extension not done, there will be worry. That could be compounded if it’s known that the Bruins will be first to jump at a chance to sign Draisaitl when he hits free agency.