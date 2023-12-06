Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McMann, Tavares, Minten & Cowan

‘In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at John Tavares’ impact on the rest of the team. Second, I’ll look at two of the team’s top prospects – Fraser Minten and Ethan Cowan. Finally, I’ll share some roster moves that have been made by the organization.

Item 1: John Tavares Will Be Soon Reaching 1,000 Points

John Tavares is a testament to consistency and professionalism. Not long ago I did a post that shared information about Tavares’ impact on both William Nylander and Mitch Marner using information that came from an analytics expert. That expert lauded Tavares’ amazing ability to win puck battles (he’s tops in the NHL in that category). The analytics expert then revealed how that skill translates into success on his second line. That he continues to play so well as he advances in age is a testament to his work ethic as he prepares for each season.

Now Tavares is approaching a remarkable milestone: the 1,000-point mark of his NHL career. As that milestone approaches, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe reflected on the qualities that have defined Tavares’ career — tenacity, longevity, and, notably, consistency.

Keefe emphasized Tavares’ consistent NHL scoring numbers and attributed the achievement not just to Tavares’ skill but also to his non-stop daily preparation, self-maintenance, and continuous development. Tavares, to Coach Keefe, epitomizes professionalism and showcases the dedication required to excel at the highest level of the game.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Keefe also pointed out Tavares’ influence on younger players like Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Marner. In that respect, he highlighted that Tavares sets an example with his work ethic both on and off the ice. Despite his age, Tavares refuses to let his preparation slip, intensifying his efforts to refine his skills, enhance his skating, and maintain his physical condition.

Keefe finds Tavares’ commitment impressive, stating that it benefits the team’s top players but also sets a crucial tone for everyone. In a league where longevity and high-level performance demand both commitment and professionalism, Tavares stands as a shining example. He proves that sustained success requires continuous effort and a meticulous approach to one’s game.

Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan are both having great junior seasons. These impressive on-ice performances have made them strong candidates for Team Canada in the 2024 World Junior Championship. Minten has shown his scoring ability with 13 points in 11 games since returning to the Western Hockey League after a four-game trial with the Maple Leafs. Cowan has also put up strong junior numbers, putting up 11 goals and 36 points in 22 games.

Before he was traded to the Saskatoon Blades, Minten was playing for a rebuilding Kamloops Blazers. Even with the Blazers, he was better than a point-a-game player. He’s had consistent point production during his time with both teams and has shown increasing offensive abilities.

In considering why both young players would be good candidates for Canada’s World Junior team, the following reasons rise to the surface.

Reason One: Both Players Are Versatile Forwards

Both players are centers who can also play on the wing if needed. This flexibility is an asset for Team Canada, and it provides options for different line configurations. Additionally, the fact that Minten and Cowan are familiar with each other adds another layer of appeal. Their chemistry could contribute to forming a solid third or fourth line, which would enhance team dynamics during the tournament.

Reason Two: Both Players Are Role Models for Teamwork

Both Minten and Cowan are role models for the way Team Canada wants to build its team as beyond their unique skills, they align with Hockey Canada’s team-building philosophy. Cowan is an agitator – or at least he plays that style — and Minten is a physical two-way player. Both are solid candidates for bottom-six roles and have the potential to contribute effectively in a more specialized capacity.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

From what I read, Hockey Canada values players who can fulfill specific roles within the team structure. As a result, Minten and Cowan’s playing styles align with Team Canada’s approach and could provide a well-rounded set of skills and attributes.

Item 3: Bobby McMann Up Again With Big Club

This has been an odd season for Bobby McMann. The 27-year-old has been yo-yoing between the NHL and the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. He sometimes finds himself in a fourth-line Maple Leafs’ role or back with the Marlies playing on their top six.

In yesterday’s Maple Leafs practice, McMann skated in his fourth-line role. In four games with the Maple Leafs this season, he’s contributed two assists.

His recent moves back and forth between the NHL and the AHL indicate the ongoing pattern of the organization’s roster adjustments. One thing I did recall Nick Robertson saying last season about being recalled by the Maple Leafs is that the paycheques are bigger when he’s with the Maple Leafs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Defenseman Max Lajoie is another player who gets moved back and forth between the AHL and the NHL. He, too. was present at Tuesday’s Maple Leafs practice. Although he’s been up and down, his playing time this season has been limited to a single NHL game.

Max Lajoie, formerly of the Carolina Hurricanes (Gregg Forwerck/Carolina Hurricanes)

It would seem as if the 26-year-old defenseman will continue in a reserve capacity and might not see game action in the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Thus far, the defensemen who have been replacements – I’m thinking Simon Benoit and William Lagesson – have been standing in there pretty well.