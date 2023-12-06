Flames’ Defensive Changes Following the Zadorov Trade

The Calgary Flames are facing some potential changes in their defensive lineups. Nikita Zadorov’s recent trade to the Vancouver Canucks has already seen Dennis Gilbert and Jordan Oesterle getting increases in ice time. With Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin becoming free agents in July 2024 and Oliver Kylington back on the ice again, the Flames’ defense may go through more shake-ups in the coming months.

Zadorov Trade Kicked Off Changes

The Flames took a low return for Zadorov. The 28-year-old’s agent first brought up the idea of a trade on Nov. 10. The Canucks finalized the trade on Nov. 30, gaining the defenseman for a fifth-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2026. Not only was this a lopsided deal, but it also left a hole in the Flames’ defense. At 6-foot-5, Zadorov is a force to be reckoned with on the ice. He’s not afraid to make a run at a player and can take as many hits as he gives.

Nikita Zadorov, former Calgary Flame (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Oesterle has been part of the Flames’ solution for Zadorov’s departure so far. He’s played in their last two games against the Dallas Stars and the Canucks. At 31 years old, Oesterle has bounced back and forth between the Flames and their AHL counterpart, the Calgary Wranglers. With Ilya Solovyov being activated from the Wranglers as well, it will be interesting to see how they fit into Calgary’s plans moving forward.

The duo got ice time during the Flames’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 5, with Gilbert sitting out as a scratch. As the season progresses, it’s likely that Gilbert, Oesterle, and Solovyov will spend their time rotating until the Flames develops a set plan for their defense.

Chris Tanev’s Future In Calgary Is Questionable

Chris Tanev may soon be on his way out of Calgary as well. A recent trade proposal came up involving the Toronto Maple Leafs, although it eventually fell through. Despite his age and the fact that he is injury prone, Tanev is a tough player. During the Flames’ game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tanev took a puck to the face and was back out on the ice a few days later against the Stars. He went on to score a goal in that game.

Related: Flames Likely to “Tax” Treliving, Maple Leafs In Any Tanev Trade

Latest News & Highlights

It’s still possible Tanev could be traded before he hits free agency in July. With a new coaching staff and a rough start to the season, the Flames may look to free up some cap space for a rebuild in the offseason. Although Tanev is a well-rounded defenseman, it would be in the organization’s best interest to secure cap space now so they have more time to figure out a plan for moving forward.

Noah Hanifin Could Become A Trade Target

Like Tanev, Noah Hanifin will also be entering free agency in July 2024. The 26 year old has been with the Flames since 2018, having been drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015. Trade rumours have begun to swirl around him after the news about Zadorov’s trade. One of the most prominent is the Arizona Coyotes’ interest in the defenseman. The Coyotes lost one of their defenseman, Sean Durzi, to an injury during their game against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 4. Elliotte Friedman first spoke on this before the injury to Durzi and brought it up again in the 32 Thoughts podcast on Dec. 4. With Durzi now out, the Coyotes may act on these rumours.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Hanifin may get the Flames a big return, his loss would leave a massive hole. The defenseman has been contributing a lot of goals this season, scoring five and assisting seven. Combined with his skill behind the blue line, Hanifin would be sorely missed by the Flames during this rocky season. If they could get a good deal for him, however, the team may be able to make up the deficit.

Kylington Gets Back On The Ice

One big piece of news coming out of Calgary’s defense is Oliver Kylington’s return to the ice. The 26-year-old has spent his entire NHL career in Calgary since they drafted him in 2015 and logged 14 goals and 33 assists during that time. The Swedish defenseman hasn’t played since the 2021-22 season, having taken time off for personal reasons. He skated with a few members of the team on Dec. 1, as per Ryan Leslie.

Kylington back on the ice this morning at Max Bell arena. @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/IdWB56NmvD — Ryan Leslie (@ryanlesliemedia) December 1, 2023

The chance of Kylington returning is good news. With the futures of so many defensemen becoming questionable, getting him back would be a step in the right direction and is a good d-man for the Flames to keep their back pocket, especially since he’s showing signs of wanting to get back in the game. In an interview with Henrik Sjöberg from HockeyNews-SE in August, Kylington expressed excitement about playing hockey again.

Träffade Oliver Kylington i dag som berättar om den psykiska ohälsan som stoppade honom från spel under hela förra säsongen.

Trevligt att träffa en idag välmående Ollie.

Länk till intervjun (text+tv): https://t.co/p6cXvMsPtJ#flames #GoFlamesGo, #CofRed pic.twitter.com/EhswgpvMTf — Henrik Sjöberg (@sjobergh) August 10, 2023

While Ryan Huska has said there is no timeline regarding Kylington’s return to the lineup, seeing him back on the ice is positive after he did not participate in training camp earlier this year (As it was due to a “private personal matter”, the Flames did not elaborate any further about him missing camp.) There does seem to be hope for Kylington’s return, though, whenever he is ready for it.

Flames Will Have Work to Do If They Trade Another Defenseman

The Flames will have some work to do if they decide to trade any more of their defensemen. While Tanev and Hanifin could yield good returns, the Flames would need to ensure they wouldn’t be creating holes that can’t be filled. They have players like Solovyov to call up from the Wranglers, but will want to find more permanent solutions. With Kylington’s return hopeful, but tentative, the Flames needs to secure options now in case it doesn’t work out in time for next season.