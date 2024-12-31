Maple Leafs News & Rumors: OEL, Matthews, Hildeby, Murray & Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the New York Islanders this afternoon, aiming to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Maple Leafs have been without Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) for four straight games, and head coach Craig Berube confirmed Matthews will not return for Tuesday’s matchup despite participating in Monday’s practice.

The Islanders, coming off a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, are eager to regain consistency. They will aim to replicate their 6-3 victory in Toronto on Dec. 21, with Anders Lee and Bo Horvat expected to lead the charge offensively. Tuesday’s game marks the first in a home-and-home set, with the Maple Leafs traveling to New York for Thursday’s rematch.

Item One: Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s Status Unclear for Tonight

Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s status for Tuesday’s matchup against the Islanders remains uncertain as he continues to deal with an illness that kept him out of Monday’s practice. The veteran defenceman has been a steady part of Toronto’s blue line this season. While he’s no longer the offensive blueliner he once was, he has scored a goal and added 12 assists (for 13 points). He’s also registered 34 blocked shots and 52 hits in his 37 games. His two-way play and ability to move the puck have been key for the Maple Leafs as they seek to maintain defensive stability during Matthews’ absence. If Ekman-Larsson cannot suit up, it could be a significant loss for the Maple Leafs.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Should Ekman-Larsson miss the game, Philippe Myers is likely to step into the lineup. While Myers offers size and physicality, the Maple Leafs must adjust to the absence of Ekman-Larsson’s experience and composure. This potential lineup change adds another challenge for a Toronto team already navigating injuries and illness as they look to even the season series against the Islanders.

Item Two: Auston Matthews Ruled Out for Tuesday’s Game

Matthews will miss his fifth straight game as he recovers from an upper-body injury sustained on Dec. 20 against the Buffalo Sabres. While Matthews participated in Monday’s practice session, coach Berube confirmed that the star center won’t be available for Tuesday’s game with the Islanders. Matthews has been gradually ramping up his on-ice activity, which suggests he’s progressing in his recovery. His next chance to return will come Thursday in a rematch against the Islanders.

The Maple Leafs have felt Matthews’ absence over the last four games, as his offensive production and defensive game are keys to their success. With Matthews sidelined, John Tavares has taken an increased role. Additionally, William Nylander and Mitch Marner have shouldered more of the scoring load. As the team pushes through this challenging stretch, Matthews’ potential return later in the week could significantly boost their lineup.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Shuffle Goalies: Hildeby Recalled, Murray Sent Down

The Maple Leafs made key changes to their goaltending roster on Monday. The team recalled Dennis Hildeby from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. In a corresponding move, they reassigned Matt Murray to the Marlies. Hildeby, 23, has shown some promise in his three NHL games this season. While he’s earned two wins, he’s also looked nervous in the crease and has stopped only 77 of 88 shots.

With Anthony Stolarz sidelined due to a knee injury, Hildeby is expected to remain with the big club and could see action in key upcoming games. Perhaps he’ll get another shot in the crease on Saturday against the Boston Bruins or in a Sunday contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers. These are rare back-to-back home games.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Murray’s reassignment shows how his status is fluctuating this season. He has posted a 1-1-0 record in two NHL starts, allowing seven goals on 58 shots. His move to the AHL allows the Maple Leafs to manage his waiver exemption while they evaluate their goaltending needs. With Joseph Woll as the starter for now, Hildeby offers the team a chance to further assess its depth in the net during a critical stretch of the season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation has been a rollercoaster in recent weeks, with Woll stepping up as the clear starter in the absence of Stolarz. The backup role remains uncertain, highlighting how much the team misses Stolarz’s consistent presence in the net. Before his injury in mid-December, Stolarz was not only the best goalie on the Maple Leafs but also among the NHL’s top performers, trailing only elite goalies like Connor Hellebuyck in key statistics.

Maple Leafs fans hope Stolarz returns in peak form and is ready to make an impact again. When healthy, the tandem of Woll and Stolarz provides a reliable backbone for the team’s playoff aspirations. However, having both goalies healthy simultaneously has been a challenge.

The Maple Leafs will need stability in the crease to successfully face a tough second half of the season. Woll will carry the load as the team awaits Stolarz’s return.