Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Reaves, Kadri, Cowan & Bruins



After their win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tomorrow, heading down the road in frosty Alberta for a matchup with the Calgary Flames. With the game not quite upon us, I want to dive into three short topics in this Maple Leafs News & Rumours edition.

First, I’ll debunk one rumour involving the Flames that’s been circulating enough to comment upon. I’ll also look at Ryan Reaves and consider whether the team has outgrown his role. Third, I’ll check in on one of the organization’s hottest prospects, Easton Cowan, and ask whether he’s ready for a call-up. I think there’s a chance fans will see him soon in a Blue & White sweater. Finally, I’ll look at how things have changed. There’s a good chance the Boston Bruins will not make the postseason.

Item One: Have the Maple Leafs Outgrown Their Need for Ryan Reaves?

Reaves’ role on the Maple Leafs might shrink as the team returns to full health. The 38-year-old winger was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Oilers (best to avoid any lingering issue with Darnell Nurse), marking another game where he wasn’t utilized. Reaves saw action in just seven of Toronto’s 13 games in January. Now, with the recent return of John Tavares (lower body) and Matthew Knies (upper body), his spot in the lineup could be even more limited.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At this point, the Maple Leafs’ forward group is nearly at full strength. That means Reaves could be pushed out of regular duty. While he brings valuable veteran leadership and toughness to the table, his chances to play will likely be few unless there are injuries to cover. Nicholas Robertson, Pontus Holmberg, and David Kampf will be the regular options, and Reaves will only step in if needed. But, really, where’s the need? The team has not shaped out as GM Brad Treliving imagined when he signed Reaves for a three-year term two offseasons ago.

In 32 games this season, Reaves has contributed a measly two assists and 94 hits. His physical style remains his biggest asset. Still, with Toronto’s top six and bottom six forward groups looking set, it’s unclear how often he will factor into the team’s plans for the stretch run. Could there be a chance that Reaves will be moved via waivers and Kyle Clifford, who’s been toiling with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies all season, could slot in the odd time a big body might be needed?

Item Two: No Nazen Kadri Reunion for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs might be searching for middle-six center depth ahead of the trade deadline, but it won’t be Nazem Kadri. Any hope of a Kadri reunion in Toronto (which seems oddly to have picked up some steam) has officially been dashed. Despite earlier rumours of Kadri being on the trade market, no team will get a shot at the former Maple Leafs third-line center. Elliotte Friedman confirmed this weekend that the Flames are not parting ways with Kadri. So, any speculation that GM Brad Treliving might organize a homecoming for the 34-year-old ain’t happening.

The idea of reuniting Kadri with his old team had legs for a while, especially given his ability to bring grit and scoring to the Maple Leafs’ middle six. He has been producing well enough in Calgary, putting up 18 goals and 18 assists (for 36 points) in 52 games this season. But Treliving, who signed Kadri to a seven-year deal in 2022, won’t be able to make that move. The Flames have been clear that three players – Kadri, Rasmus Andersson, and Mackenzie Weegar – won’t be moving. Friedman also noted that the Flames have been firm when teams have asked about these players: “We’re keeping them.”

With the trade market for centers thinning and options growing scarce, Treliving’s task will be to cover from within the organization. If Toronto’s middle six still needs a boost, that boost has to be found close to home. If that’s true, and I’m not missing someone who’s on the Maple Leafs list, the upside is that the organization won’t overpay for a rental.

Item Three: Is Easton Cowan Ready for a Call-Up to the Big Squad?

Cowan continues his impressive development in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as the season progresses. After Team Canada’s rough World Juniors, the Maple Leafs’ 2023 first-round pick has bounced back in style. His impressive point streak is now an epic 64 games. This season, he scored 17 goals and 38 points in 28 games. While his offensive numbers don’t match last season’s pace, Cowan has remained consistent. He’s showing he can handle a long season’s ups and downs.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Maple Leafs’ roster needs a postseason boost, is Cowan ready for a call-up to the big squad? Even if he’s not quite ready for prime time, would his energy be a catalyst that lifts the team? While he showed he wasn’t NHL-ready during training camp, the decision to send him back to the OHL is paying off. He’s been refining his defensive game and preparing for a higher level of competition. Fans should look for Cowan as part of the Maple Leafs’ roster next season.

However, will his development and well-rounded play make him a candidate for a Black Ace call-up during the playoffs? If the Maple Leafs need a player who brings grit, scoring, and energy to their lineup, Cowan could be that player sooner rather than later. I fully expect him to become part of the team’s playoff picture.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Don’t look now, but the Bruins are in danger of missing the playoffs this season. The team is a far cry from its dominant form in recent years. With a 26-22-6 record and just 58 points in 54 games, they’re sitting outside the postseason picture in the Eastern Conference. CBS Sports has given them less than a 10% chance of making the playoffs, highlighting how much they’ve fallen off. Their struggles are evident in their road record (9-14-3) and poor goal differential (-26). The Bruins aren’t just losing—they’re losing badly.

While the Bruins have put up a modest 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games, it might not be enough to dig themselves out of this hole. Their power play has been nonexistent, sitting at 0.0% in recent games, and they’ve failed to build any momentum. If they can’t turn things around soon, Boston might be watching the playoffs from the sidelines this year. That would be a major disappointment for everyone except, of course, the Maple Leafs.