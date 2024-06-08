Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rielly, Emery, Robertson & Benoit

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share a bit of a hodge podge of news emerging from the team’s different feeds. First, I’ll look at what I call a first-world problem of Morgan Rielly and his partner Tessa Virtue, who are having trouble painting their heritage home in Toronto.

Second, I’ll look at the kind of defensemen the Maple Leafs seem to be after and suggest one I’ve been reading about as a draft possibility. Finally, I’ll look at the chance that Nick Robertson might become proactive in seeking a way out of Toronto and into a new situation somewhere else in the NHL.

​​Item One: Morgan Rielly and Tessa Virtue’s First-World Problem: The Great Paint Debate

Maple Leafs defenseman Rielly and his partner, decorated figure skater Virtue, are experiencing a first-world problem. They are in a tussle over the aesthetic appeal of their $6 million Rosedale heritage home. The couple hired a lobbyist, none other than Rob Ford’s (the former mayor of Toronto) former chief of staff, Amir Remtulla, to gain permission to paint the exterior of their house. The decision met with resistance from city staff.

They desire to use limewash white paint to address the mismatched bricks and patches that have marred the home’s curb appeal. However, their 1912-built home is in the North Rosedale Heritage Conservation District (NRHCD). That means any exterior alterations need special approval. Despite submitting examples of similarly painted houses in the neighborhood, city staff argue that the home’s red brick masonry is a key heritage attribute and that painting it would undermine its historic character.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As the debate rages on, it seems Rielly and Virtue’s quest to elevate their home’s aesthetic appeal might need to wait until the city council makes its final decision on June 11. For now, the saga of their limewash dream remains a classic case of first-world problems.

Item Two: Looking for a Big D-man at the NHL Draft? Think EJ Emery

The Maple Leafs hold the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. As always, they must maximize their selection due to limited draft capital. If EJ Emery is available, could he be an ideal choice for the team? Emery, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-shooting defenseman from Compton, California, has shown steady development with the U.S. National Development Team in the United States Hockey League (USHL). In the 2022-23 season, he played 39 games, recording a goal and adding eight assists for nine points. Last season, he played 27 games, contributing six assists. As the numbers show, he’s far from an offensive machine.

Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has emphasized size. The players he’s added include Simon Benoit, Joel Edmundson, Ilya Lybushkin, and Cade Webber. He also drafted Noah Chadwick. The connection? They are all large defensemen. However, the team still lacks a big, physical, right-handed defender with top-four potential. With a 6-foot-3 frame and excellent mobility, Emery fits this profile perfectly.

EJ Emery, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Despite scoring only one goal in 2023-24, Emery excels in shutdown defense. He also has a competitive nature and defensive awareness. Scouts compare him to the Boston Bruins Brandon Carlo for his smart, physical play. While his offensive skills need development, Emery’s size and skating make him a promising candidate for the Maple Leafs. Could he help provide the potential to strengthen their defensive depth chart in the future?

Item Three: Will Nick Robertson Request a Trade from the Maple Leafs?

Robertson’s future with the Maple Leafs is uncertain, and it seems to have become more uncertain with the coaching change. Does that make a trade request possible? Robertson started last season with a bit of an edge. He publicly acknowledged his injury history last season, and the inconsistent production has diminished his standing as a top prospect. Then, in limited minutes, he had a strong 2023-24 campaign, scoring 14 goals in 56 games (mostly five-on-five).

Enter Craig Berube, who favors a physical style of play that doesn’t align with Robertson’s game. Given the narrative that Robertson also lacks a strong defensive presence, is there even a chance Robertson will have the opportunity to earn a top-six role with this team? Probably not. His game conflicts with the Maple Leafs’ current lineup’s depth and playing style preferences.

In the past, there was a rumor that Robertson had approached management about a change of scenery, indicating the potential for a trade request. With players like Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, and possibly Tyler Bertuzzi returning, Robertson might be squeezed out of a spot on the roster. Given these challenges, could Robertson see a trade as a viable option to secure a more fitting role and consistent playing time? This summer could determine whether he remains with the team or seeks options elsewhere.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I’m particularly interested in how the team’s defense shapes up this offseason. While there seem to be several solid options with the team’s front end, the back end needs some help.

In recent NHL history, the ideal blue-line defense seems balanced between size, speed, and skills. A successful defense corps typically includes a mix of large, physical defensemen who can dominate in front of the net and along the boards. Yet, these big men need to be paired with mobile, puck-moving defensemen who can transition play quickly and join the rush. The Maple Leafs don’t have a big d-man known for his size and defensive prowess. Jake McCabe is the closest thing the team has to that. Benoit is big and hard-working, but he doesn’t have (yet) the offensive edge the team needs.

Simon Benoit appeared on the Toronto Maple Leafs door and earned a regular spot.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs don’t yet have this ideal mix and need to work on it this offseason. Their blue line lacks the balance of physicality, speed, and puck-moving ability seen in successful teams. To address this, management must look for a combination of a strong, imposing defenseman to provide stability and physical presence and a quick, agile defenseman who can drive play and contribute offensively.

That seems to be the target for the Maple Leafs this offseason. Can the team build a more effective and well-rounded defense corps, setting themselves up for better success in the upcoming season? We will see starting on July 1.