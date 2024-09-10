Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Berube, McMann & Domi

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs news and rumours, we’ll focus on the competition for the second-line left-wing spot. In a surprising twist, after what seemed like a lingering offseason stalemate, the Maple Leafs have signed Nicholas Robertson to a one-year contract. This signing changes the landscape of the team’s forward group, especially on the left side. The battle for a top-six role heats up with Robertson back in the mix. Can he find a home alongside John Tavares and William Nylander?

In this post, I’ll break down Robertson’s signing and explore who might fill that crucial second-line position for the upcoming season.

Item One: Robertson Sees Signing in Toronto as His Best Option

The Maple Leafs have signed forward Nicholas Robertson to a one-year deal worth $875,000. The two sides came to terms after Robertson had requested a trade. The Maple Leafs weren’t actively looking to move him, and trade offers didn’t materialize. It seems Robertson decided his best move was to re-sign with the club and end the standoff. With a reasonable deal, he can focus on earning a spot on the team, where opportunities seem wide open.

The 22-year-old will again be a restricted free agent next summer, but he can prove his value this season. In 2023-24, Robertson posted 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games while shuttling between the American Hockey League (AHL) and the NHL. He voiced frustration over the Maple Leafs’ use of his waiver eligibility to facilitate other roster moves, leading to his trade request and offseason speculation about his future with the team.

Now, Robertson can stake a claim on the left side. He wanted out, that was clear. At the same time, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving explored the market while staying in touch with him throughout the process. With a new coach and a fresh start, will he take advantage?

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The one-year deal also provides the Maple Leafs with flexibility if a trade is revisited. If Robertson starts strong, he could become an attractive target for other teams, especially at his current cap hit. PuckPedia reports that after signing Robertson, the Maple Leafs now have $400,000 in projected cap space with 22 active players.

Item Two: Who Will Start in the Second Line’s Left Wing?

With the offseason departure of Tyler Bertuzzi, the Maple Leafs face the critical question of who will fill the void on the left wing of their second line. Bertuzzi’s top-six role last season brought grit and scoring depth, particularly in the second half of the campaign when he scored 14 of his 21 goals in just 26 games. With Bertuzzi off to the Chicago Blackhawks, the team must find a new fit to complement their Core Four forwards: Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

One potential candidate is Robertson. It’s possible that he was given some assurance by head coach Craig Berube that he would be seriously considered for this crucial spot. Robertson has struggled to find a consistent role, but a fresh start under a new coach offers a promising opportunity for him to stake a claim to that left-wing position.

However, Robertson isn’t the only option. Bobby McMann, who (until he was injured) had a solid finish last season, is another contender. The 28-year-old played his way into the top six during the final stretch, scoring 13 of his 15 goals in the previous 30 games when ex-head coach Sheldon Keefe slotted him alongside Tavares and Nylander. McMann’s size and work ethic have made him a late-bloomer, and he could carry the momentum into this season with a more permanent role in the top six.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Max Domi is another versatile option for the spot. Domi brings experience and flexibility, having played on both the wing and at centre. He spent time on a line with Marner and Matthews late last season, contributing 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists). He could slot into either a top-six role or as a third-line centre. Most people believe he will slide in as the third-line centre, where he can use his distribution power to turn it into a more offensive line.

Matthew Knies, coming off an impressive first NHL season with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), is also in the mix. At just 21 years old, Knies is a rising star for the Maple Leafs and is likely to compete directly with McMann and Domi for one of the two available top-six winger spots. Unless something odd happens, slot him into the first line.

Another possibility is youngster Easton Cowan, who will have every chance to make the team. Look for him to raise eyebrows during training camp and the preseason. If he’s good enough, he could wrestle everyone successfully for that second-line left-wing position.

In short, while Robertson has a solid chance to start on the second line, the competition is stiff. Players like McMann, Domi, and Cowan are all vying for the same role. That makes training camp an exciting time for roster decisions. The Maple Leafs have various options, and who will seize the opportunity remains to be seen.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

If you’re a fan of Robertson and the Maple Leafs, there’s reason to hope the young forward comes through with a strong preseason. In the past, even after impressive preseason showings, Robertson has been sent to the AHL due to roster flexibility. There’s no more waiver flexibility this season—he’s here to stay. With a low-cost contract, Robertson offers solid value, and if he can deliver even 20 goals, he’ll be worth every penny.

If he gets off to a strong start and finds chemistry on the second line, it could change everything for the team and his confidence. His talent, heart, and drive are evident; it’s about putting it together now. If his shot consistently finds the twine and his defensive game improves under the new coaching staff, Robertson could finally have the breakout season fans have been waiting for. Here’s hoping he seizes the opportunity.