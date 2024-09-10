Ducks’ Offseason Trades Revisited: Chris Pronger (2009)

It’s almost the middle of September, but why don’t we continue our summer series, examining critical offseason transactions made by the Anaheim Ducks in their 30-season history? So far, we’ve covered the original acquisition of Chris Pronger in 2006 and the trade of Bobby Ryan in 2013. Here’s a look at the second noteworthy transaction involving Pronger (and Joffrey Lupul, coincidentally) – his 2009 trade to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Pronger Era in Anaheim Was Short but Sweet

History lessons can be fun, especially when they involve some of the biggest moments in franchise history, which included Pronger’s three-season run in a Ducks uniform. Those moments, of course, include the franchise’s only Stanley Cup Championship in 2007 and an all-time upset over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2009 Playoffs.

In the summer of 2006, Pronger joined a polished Ducks roster coming off a surprise run to the Western Conference Final. The Ducks were flush with elite veteran and young talent that included Teemu Selanne, Scott Niedermayer, Rob Niedermayer, Andy McDonald, Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry, Dustin Penner, and Chris Kunitz. Their goaltending was secured with Jean-Sebastien Giguere and Ilya Bryzgalov. But to then-General Manager Brian Burke’s credit, he didn’t sit on his laurels, hoping his team would get over the hump the following season. No, he went out and nabbed Pronger, who became the piece that made the Ducks an absolute force from the opening faceoff to the last whistle of the 2006-07 season.

The Ducks’ bid to repeat ended with a first-round series loss to the Dallas Stars in 2008. However, Pronger and the Ducks had a superb ending to the 2008-09 season that propelled them into a fiery first-round matchup with the division rival Sharks, who finished the season with a 26-point lead in standings points.

Pronger also eclipsed the 1,000 NHL games mark during his time with the Ducks and spent some time as captain while Scott Niedermayer considered retirement. He also had his second-best statistical season (his best on a points-per-game basis) in 2006-07, when he posted 59 points in 66 games. Nothing lasts forever, unfortunately, and Pronger’s tenure came to an end after the 2009 postseason.

The Trade Didn’t Net an Impact Player in Return

For all of his hockey prowess and credentials, Pronger was traded a whopping four times in his career (not counting the trades following his career-ending injury). That’s rare for a player of his caliber. Bob Murray, Ducks General Manager at the time, acknowledged Pronger’s elite abilities and accomplishments but felt the trade had to happen, and it netted the Ducks a reunion with Lupul, Luca Sbisa, and two first-round picks, one of which became Emerson Etem. While it seemed like a great haul, fate had other ideas.

Chris Pronger, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Brad Watson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Injuries limited Lupul to 49 games over the next two seasons before he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sbisa never established himself as a top-four defenseman and was also shipped out in a package deal for Ryan Kesler (more on that coming this week) after a few seasons. The same went for Etem, who was a feel-good story as a California native playing for his hometown team, but he couldn’t break through a crowded forward group in Anaheim and was traded after the 2014-15 season.

Meanwhile, Pronger immediately became the man on the blue line for the Flyers, who already had a crop of young talent with Jeff Carter, Mike Richards, James Van Riemsdyk, and Claude Giroux. He led them to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in his first season with the club. However, like most of the players involved in the trade, he only lasted a few seasons with the club he was traded to. Post-concussion syndrome resulting from a serious eye injury cut Pronger’s career short in 2012.

The Ducks Haven’t Been Shy About Trading Valuable Pieces

History has shown that the Ducks are not afraid to trade an impact player if it means getting a big return. Both Pronger and Bobby Ryan had good hockey left in them, but as soon as the right offer crossed management’s desk, they didn’t hesitate to cut either of them loose. That’s part of the game. Even the most critical pieces of a team can be traded. But those same management groups have been equally aggressive at bringing in pieces. Pronger, of course, was on the other side of the equation in 2006.

Pat Verbeek Can Learn Something From Past Ducks GMs

What does all of this mean for the present-day Ducks? Well, it’s hard to say how, or if, transactions made by previous GMs will impact Verbeek and his team. But there are always takeaways, such as always being ready to push for elite talent if it becomes available. Knowing the right time to part, or not part, with top pieces. Not hesitating to be aggressive if there is a chance to dramatically improve a team.

Maybe General Manager Pat Verbeek is staying ready with different packages to offer teams with an impact player, should one become available. Burke did it in 2006 when he acquired Pronger. Murray did it in 2009 when he traded Pronger and in 2013 when he traded Ryan. Verbeek must be evaluating every day who will be part of the Ducks’ future. The on-ice evaluation will begin in a few short weeks when players across the organization descend upon Orange County for training camp.

What do you think? Did the Ducks trade Pronger at the right time, or did he deserve another run with Niedermayer, Getzlaf, Selanne, Perry, and company?