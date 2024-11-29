Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Grebenkin, Stolarz & Marner

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll examine the recent struggles of goaltender Anthony Stolarz and forward Nicholas Robertson. I’ll also touch on the growing popularity of prospect Nikita Grebenkin, review the team’s top five scorers this season, and highlight Mitch Marner’s praise for the young players stepping up during a rash of injuries to the forward group.

Item One: What to Do with Nicholas Robertson?

Have Robertson’s struggles reached a tipping point for the Maple Leafs? With 12 consecutive games without a point, including a lackluster performance in the 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, it’s becoming difficult to overlook his inability to capitalize on his opportunities. Despite firing 20 shots during this stretch, Robertson has just one goal and seen limited production across the board in 19 games.

As the Maple Leafs deal with a depleted forward group due to injuries and suspensions, Robertson’s chance to solidify his place on the roster has arrived—but he hasn’t seized it. With an average of just over 12 minutes of ice time per game and a lack of significant impact, the question becomes: Should the Maple Leafs continue to ride out Robertson’s slump, or is it time to look at other options if he cannot get back on track?

Item Two: Why Is Nikita Grebenkin So Popular?

Grebenkin, one of the Maple Leafs’ newest forwards, is quickly becoming a fan favourite thanks to his infectious personality and solid play. His memorable NHL debut included the humorous advice, “Backcheck, forecheck, paycheque,” which instantly won over his teammates and set the tone for his likable character. Beyond his charm, Grebenkin’s gritty, tenacious style of play, which balances offensive skill with defensive responsibility, makes him a perfect fit for Toronto’s blue-collar hockey culture.

Nikita Grebenkin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Grebenkin’s adaptability off the ice further endears him to the diverse fanbase, with his wit and eagerness to engage with the city and media resembling beloved figures in the team’s history. His potential for a top-six impact on the ice is another reason fans are excited about his future. His versatility and growing chemistry with the Leafs’ stars indicate a promising career. With a mix of personality, skill, and work ethic, Grebenkin is on track to become a key figure for the Maple Leafs and a lasting presence in Toronto’s hockey community.

Item Three: Is There a Chance Anthony Stolarz’s Game Is Sliding?

Should Stolarz’s recent performance against the Panthers raise questions about his consistency? In the 5-1 loss, he allowed four goals on 23 shots, with the fifth being an empty-netter. The Panthers scored at even strength, on the power play, and even shorthanded, exposing gaps in the Leafs’ defensive structure and Stolarz’s ability to keep the team in the game.

While Stolarz has alternated wins and losses in his last four appearances, he’s allowed at least three goals in three of those outings. His record of 7-4-2, with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average, suggests he’s capable. However, is the Panthers game the first chink we’ve seen in the big goalie’s armour? Will he return to how he started the season and give the Maple Leafs more consistency as the season progresses?

Item Four: Maple Leafs Scoring Insights: A Balanced Attack, but Room for Growth

The Maple Leafs have a well-rounded offensive group, with several players contributing significantly to the team’s scoring depth. Mitch Marner leads the way with 29 points through 22 games, showcasing his playmaking ability with 20 assists while adding nine goals. His solid presence on the power play, with four power-play goals and nine assists, is critical to the Maple Leafs’ success with the man advantage.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With 14 goals and 10 assists, William Nylander is the team’s top goal scorer, and his shooting percentage (17.7%) demonstrates his ability to finish chances efficiently. Although his plus/minus is negative (minus-2), his offensive production has been crucial to the team’s success. With nine goals and 11 assists, John Tavares provides steady leadership, though his output is slightly behind that of Nylander and Marner.

Defensively, Morgan Rielly has shown a steady offensive contribution with 13 points, but his minus-4 rating suggests room for improvement in his own zone. In his 20 games, Matthew Knies has chipped in with eight goals and four assists, and his impressive 22.2% shooting percentage indicates a knack for finishing.

While the Maple Leafs’ offence is clicking with multiple contributors, a slight scoring imbalance remains, particularly from the defence. With Marner and Nylander leading the team, the Maple Leafs’ success will rely on continued balanced production and improving overall team defence, especially when up against tougher competition. Will the Maple Leafs’ secondary scoring, particularly from the blue line, improve as the season progresses?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After the Maple Leafs’ disappointing 5-1 loss to the Panthers, Marner jumped up to praise the young players thrust into action due to injuries decimating the team’s forward corps. With up to seven forwards sidelined, the young prospects have had to step into more significant roles. Marner was quick to highlight their efforts. He acknowledged that while the young players might eventually return to the American Hockey League (AHL), their time with the Maple Leafs has been invaluable.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marner emphasized that the rookies and call-ups have done an exceptional job, playing simple, mistake-free hockey while staying engaged and playing a physical game. They’ve fought for pucks, shown determination, and have been a positive presence on the ice despite the team’s struggles.

Marner’s comments reflect a silver lining to the ongoing injury woes. These young players are gaining invaluable experience, and many show they’ll be ready to contribute at the NHL level soon. While their time in the lineup might be temporary, it’s clear that this experience is laying the foundation for future contributions to the Maple Leafs.