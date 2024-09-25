Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Steeves, Holmberg, Mermis & Stolarz

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, we’ll share insights about the team’s recent preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators. After a thrilling but defensively lax first preseason game, which ended in a 6-5 victory for the Senators, this second game showed a stark contrast in play style. The Maple Leafs roster for preseason Game 2 was mostly made up of Toronto Marlies “gonna-bes.” Only a few Maple Leafs regulars traveled to Canada’s capital for the game.

The result? It was a tightly-contested game where defensive strategies took precedence over offensive fireworks. Although neither team generated significant scoring opportunities, the effort displayed by the Maple Leafs was unmistakable in the 2-1 loss. Many players on the ice were either vying for a coveted spot on the main roster or looking to secure their place on the Marlies. Either way, they were determined to make an impression on the coaching staff and management. Mostly, they did just that.

Item One: Alex Steeves Generated an Opportunistic Goal

Alex Steeves capitalized on a chaotic play early in the game, scoring the Maple Leafs’ only goal at 6:29 of the first period. Both teams converged on the puck during the scramble following a faceoff in the Senators’ zone. Steeves managed to grab the puck during the confusion and slid it through Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg’s legs before anyone else could react.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Steeves didn’t stop there. He showed a physical edge to his game, registering a team-high eight hits. While he’s known more for his scoring skills, Steeves showed a willingness to throw his body around to make an impression. His physicality and offensive abilities might increase his chances of jumping to the Maple Leafs’ roster. This added dimension to his game was crucial for a player on the bubble, proving he can bring more than just offense.

Item Two: Pontus Holmberg Was Dominant in the Details

Pontus Holmberg might not have scored or made flashy plays, but his influence was impactful. He posted outstanding five-on-five numbers, leading all forwards in Expected Goals Percentage at an impressive 96.72%. Holmberg’s line wasn’t scored on during the game, and when he was on the ice, the Maple Leafs outshot the Senators 6-0 at even strength. He also contributed to four scoring chances while conceding none, a testament to his defensive awareness and ability to generate offense from disciplined, two-way play.

Holmberg’s physical strength was also on display. Despite his average size at 6 feet and 190 pounds, he efficiently handled Senators forward Ridly Greig, tossing him to the ice during a second-period altercation. Holmberg later answered the call when Ottawa’s Cole Reinhardt challenged him to a fight. Although not known for his fighting, Holmberg held his own, landing several punches before taking down Reinhardt, showcasing a combination of toughness and composure. His gritty performance highlighted his versatility and willingness to stand up for himself and his teammates, qualities that could earn him a spot on the Maple Leafs’ bottom six.

Item Three: Dakota Mermis Was an Under-the-Radar Standout

Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Dakota Mermis was a quiet revelation on defense. Leading the Maple Leafs in ice time with just over 21 minutes, Mermis showed he could handle heavy usage while maintaining a steady presence on the ice. At five on five, the team was better with him on the ice, outshooting the Senators 7-4. While the overall scoring chances were relatively even, the Maple Leafs limited high-danger opportunities with Mermis on the ice, allowing zero high-danger chances against the team during his shifts.

Dakota Mermis, with the Iowa Wild (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Mermis’ intelligent positioning and calm play with the puck were notable. He kept his defensive zone clean and made effective outlet passes to move the puck up the ice. This ability to transition quickly without taking unnecessary risks was valuable in a low-scoring, tight-checking game. Mermis’ solid performance on defense, coupled with his experience, suggests he could be a reliable depth option for the Maple Leafs, especially when injuries strike during the grind of an NHL season.

Item Four: Anthony Stolarz Was a Goalie in Control

Anthony Stolarz was steady and reliable in net, stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced over his 30 minutes of action. His performance earned him a .938 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average. Stolarz looked calm throughout the game, particularly in critical moments when the Senators threatened to break the deadlock. His positioning and rebound control were excellent, preventing second-chance opportunities that could have easily turned into goals in such a low-scoring affair.

Stolarz’s performance is notable as he competes with Joseph Woll for the Maple Leafs’ number-one goalie spot. While Woll is considered a strong candidate for the role, Stolarz’s size (6-foot-6) could give him an edge, particularly if a more physical presence in the crease is needed. His play in this game may have moved him slightly ahead in the race, providing the Maple Leafs with some food for thought as they make decisions about their goaltending depth heading into the season.

Item Five: Dennis Hildeby Showed Himself to be an Athletic Backup

Dennis Hildeby came in relief of Stolarz and immediately made an impression, stopping 10 of 11 shots for a .909 save percentage. His most impressive save came early, robbing Senators captain Brady Tkachuk with a quick, sprawling move across the crease. Hildeby’s 6-foot-7 size and his agility make him an imposing presence in the net, and his ability to read the play and react quickly allowed him to make difficult saves look easy.

Although Hildeby is expected to start the season with the Marlies, performances like this help solidify his position as the organization’s top goaltending prospect. His composure under pressure and ability to track the puck in traffic give him an edge. Games like last night suggest he has the potential to compete for NHL starts in the future. The Maple Leafs should feel confident in their goaltending depth, knowing Hildeby can step up when needed.

Item Six: Nicolas Mattinen Made a Costly Mistake

Nicolas Mattinen had a rough outing, making a critical error that led to the Senators’ game-winning goal. Midway through the third period, with the Maple Leafs on the power play, Mattinen retrieved the puck in his own zone under pressure from Zack Ostapchuk. Instead of making a safe play, Mattinen attempted a weak cross-ice pass easily intercepted by Ostapchuk, who promptly scored after a quick move to beat Hildeby.

This kind of mistake could be costly for a player like Mattinen, who is fighting for any role with the team. His poor decision-making under pressure highlights a lack of composure, which coaches value deeply in young defensemen. Given that Mattinen was a late-round draft pick and spent the last two seasons playing in Europe, this was likely his chance to make an impression in the preseason. Unfortunately, this mistake might reduce his chances to showcase his talents.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are set to face the Montreal Canadiens in another home-and-home series, beginning in Toronto on Thursday night. The question is whether head coach Craig Berube will stick to his strategy of playing his core players at home and the younger, fringe players on the road. As the preseason progresses, these battles for roster spots are intensifying, and the upcoming games will provide more clarity on which players will make the regular season lineup.