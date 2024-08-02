Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Liljegren, Matthews & Domi

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll explain why new goalie Anthony Stolarz jumped at the chance to sign with the Maple Leafs. Additionally, I’ll discuss Timothy Liljegren’s dedication to physically preparing himself for a key role on the blue line.

Finally, I’ll examine how Auston Matthews is reshaping his scoring distribution. Last season, he scored more from the right circle than the left, marking a significant shift from the previous season. As a prolific scorer, the question now is: where will Matthews score from this season? His evolving abilities will be interesting to watch.

Item 1: Why Did Anthony Stolarz Pick the Maple Leafs?

Recently, Stolarz shared his thoughts about why he chose to sign with the Maple Leafs. One reason he jumped at the opportunity was that he believed Toronto offered the best fit in terms of opportunity and team strength. With the Maple Leafs being a strong contender, he saw a chance to contribute to a team with serious playoff aspirations.

Second, he already had connections and relationships with several players in the Maple Leafs organization, which significantly influenced his decision. He already knew Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Simon Benoit, and Jani Hakanpaa. Furthermore, he had been teammates with Max Domi and Mitch Marner when they were all with the London Knights. For him, these connections provided a sense of familiarity and support that would help him integrate into the team.

Finally, he was excited and enthusiastic about playing in the Toronto market, even though it is often considered one of the toughest in the world. Despite the pressure that comes with the job, he’s eager to embrace the challenge and expectations.

Anthony Stolarz, when he was with the Florida Panthers. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Stolarz also seemed to appreciate the friendly atmosphere within the team. He noted that a couple of Maple Leafs players reached out to him as soon as he signed, making him feel welcome right away. This camaraderie allowed him to quickly meet some of his new teammates and exchange contact information. It seems he is already becoming part of the group.

Item 2: Timothy Liljegren’s Preparing for a Make-or-Break Season

Timothy Liljegren has put together an intensive off-season training regimen to prepare for the upcoming season. As part of his physical workouts, he’s been going old-school Rocky Balboa as if he’s training for a fight with Ivan Drago (Rocky IV) by pushing around weighted sleds, doing single-leg deadlifts, trap-bar deadlifts, and squats. At the same time, he’s been putting in a lot of treadmill miles. While others might relax over the summer, Liljegren has been working at a cross-fit facility to improve his physical ability and preparation.

His effort suggests that he sees the upcoming season as crucial for himself and the entire Maple Leafs team. With new additions to the defence corps like Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, as well as the potential signing of Hakanpaa, the team’s success will also depend on whether he can take a significant step in his development and become a consistent impact player.

This season is key for Liljegren. He must prove he can handle top-four minutes and become a regular presence in the lineup for his new head coach, Craig Berube.

Item 3: Auston Matthews – Evolving Scoring Dynamics

After last season, one thing Maple Leafs fans know is that Matthews can score. However, unique patterns have developed over recent seasons in how the star center scores his goals. Examining where they come from reveals intriguing shifts in his scoring hotspots. It would seem that’s mainly from the faceoff circles.

In the 2023-24 season, Matthews fell one goal short of a 70-goal season. Of his 69 goals, 17 originated from the right faceoff circle, a notable increase compared to previous seasons.

Interestingly, Matthews’ scoring patterns have evolved. During the 2022-23 season, he scored only two goals from the right faceoff circle; however, he netted 12 from the left side. Of his 60 goals the season prior, 12 came from the left circle and six from the right circle. This shift suggests a strategic adaptation in his play. He seems to be growing more versatile and unpredictable as a scorer.

Given Matthews’ ability to adapt in scoring, it’s intriguing to wonder where he will score from in the upcoming 2024-25 season. He could put up 15 or even 20 goals from the right faceoff circle. Or will he move back to the left circle? Whichever, it might depend upon who is playing on his wings. One way or another, Matthews has shown he can evolve as a scoring threat for the Maple Leafs. It would seem there’s another high-scoring season ahead.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Speaking of Matthews, it seems Max Domi got his wish to return to the Maple Leafs, gifting the team a team-friendly contract so he could stay in his hometown. It would be no surprise if he ends up on one of Matthews’ wings. When Domi plays with Matthews, he seems to have one goal in mind: feed the big guy the puck. Domi could rack up a bucket of assists if he spends consistent time on the first line. He knows his place on the team and seems to relish being a second-fiddle.

Is it possible that Domi could have a 70-point season this year? He certainly has the attitude and the skill for it. He’s a darn good passer, and anything is possible with Matthews on the receiving end.