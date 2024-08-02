Daily Hockey Trivia – Goalie Goals, 5-Point Game & Triple Champion

Welcome to The Hockey Writers Daily Trivia. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1:

Who Was the First Goalie To Be Credited With A Goal?

a) Ron Hextall

b) Damien Rhodes

c) Billy Smith

d) Chris Osgood

Question 2:

In the Modern Era (Since 1967), Who is the Youngest Player With a 5-Point Game?

a) Connor Bedard

b) Ilya Kovalchuk

c) Connor McDavid

d) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Question 3:

Who Is the Only Player to Win the Stanley Cup, Calder Cup (AHL), and Kelly Cup (ECHL)?

a) Jay Beagle

b) Carter Verhaeghe

c) Ben Scrivens

d) Rich Peverley

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: c) Billy Smith – While he wasn’t the first goaltender to shoot the puck into the net, Billy Smith was the first goaltender credited with a goal. In the 1979-80 season, the New York Islanders were playing the Colorado Rockies, and Rockies defenseman Rob Ramage scored on his own net. Smith was the last player on the Islanders to touch the puck and was credited with the goal.

Q2 Answer: d) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – The modern-era record for the youngest player to earn a five-point game was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. When he was 18 years and 221 days old, Nugent-Hopkins recorded five assists in a 9-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks in November of 2011.

Q3 Answer: a) Jay Beagle – After winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, Jay Beagle became the first player to win the ECHL’s Kelly Cup (in 2006-07), the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup (in 2008-09 and 2009-10), and the Stanley Cup (in 2017-18).