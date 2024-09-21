Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Woll, Nylander, Marner & Knies

I’ll first examine the team’s goalie position in this Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors edition. While most non-Maple Leafs pundits think it’s iffy because of the lack of experience, it could be quite the opposite. Second, it seems that new head coach Craig Berube is serious about giving William Nylander a chance at the center position and a good long look. Will the change work? What does William’s brother Alex have to say about that?

Third, one change that has not been made so far at training camp is that Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner remain together with their third pairing from last season — Matthew Knies. Why does that pairing make sense, at least at the start of the season?

Item 1: Stolarz Provides Possible Terrific Tandem with Woll

It seems clear that the Maple Leafs are counting on Joseph Woll to be their starting goaltender. They’ve invested in him with a three-year contract, and when he’s been on, he’s been solid. However, his biggest issue has been staying healthy, which has kept him from fully locking down the crease. The team brought an X-factor in Anthony Stolarz to address this uncertainty.

Stolarz may not have a wealth of NHL experience, but his recent performance with the Florida Panthers—where he posted a 16-7-2 record, 2.03 goals-against average, and .925 save percentage—shows he can deliver when needed. With both Woll and Stolarz in the fold, the team now has a solid goaltending tandem that, if they remain healthy, could provide the best netminding the team has seen in years.

Anthony Stolarz, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks

Woll, developed by the Maple Leafs organization, will likely be the go-to guy. But if injury strikes or he falters, Stolarz is more than capable of stepping up. They offer Toronto a stable, potentially dominant duo to anchor the team’s playoff ambitions. This goalie tandem could be exceedingly good, or perhaps not. They will be a storyline to watch during the regular season.

Item 2: Alex Thinks Brother William Will Do Fine as a Center

One of the most significant pieces of news from training camp is that William Nylander will be given a long look at the center position. His younger brother, Alex, who signed an American Hockey League (AHL) deal with the Toronto Marlies this offseason, shared his thoughts on William’s transition to center.

As Alex noted about his brother William, “He’ll be fine. He’s played that role before in his career, and I think he can play anywhere. He’s fast, and he obviously can score. But he’s also good at making a pass, getting it back, and opening up plays for you. So, he’ll have the puck a lot on his stick — and that’s when he’s really good.”

With the endorsement of his brother and his new head coach (as unequal in weight as these likely are), Nylander is heading into the season with high expectations as he embraces his new role. Whether he’ll find long-term success at the center spot remains to be seen. But this season, he will get a longer chance to show what he can do.

As training camp progresses and the season draws near, look for Nylander to make the most of this fresh start at center. If he does make it, it will have some trickle-down impact — especially for John Tavares. Could Tavares be moved to the wing?

Item 3: 3 Reasons Marner and Matthews Need to Stay Together

At the start of training camp, fans may have hoped for changes under new head coach Craig Berube, but Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews are again paired with Matthew Knies. While some may have anticipated a shake-up, keeping this trio intact makes sense, especially considering how well they worked together last season. Here are three reasons why keeping Marner and Matthews together is the right move for now.

First, their elite chemistry is undeniable. Over the years, Marner and Matthews have developed an almost instinctive connection, making them one of the most dangerous duos in the league. Marner’s ability to read the play and set up Matthews for scoring opportunities is unmatched, and this chemistry leads to consistent offensive production. You don’t get 69 goals in a season without an elite assist man.

Second, Marner’s near-100-point season proves how effective the pairing can be. Last season, he was on pace for a career year, showcasing his playmaking abilities in every situation. His contributions are magnified when playing with Matthews, allowing him to maximize his offensive output and push toward breaking personal records. They seem to fit well together.

Finally, the addition of Matthew Knies could be the missing piece. Knies showed promise alongside Marner and Matthews last season, and starting this year together gives him the chance to continue growing into his role. If he develops as expected, Knies might be the player who helps elevate this line in the playoffs.

For the present, keeping Marner and Matthews together offers stability. It maximizes their strengths while allowing Knies to potentially become the post-season difference-maker the team has been searching for.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ top line of Matthews, Marner, and whoever fills that third spot has faced criticism during the postseason. But it’s important to remember that playoff hockey is a different beast. Games tend to be tighter, with scores like 2-1 being more common than the high-scoring affairs of the regular season. The talk about the team not producing the same offensive numbers isn’t entirely fair.

However, the key to unlocking the Matthews-Marner line in the playoffs could very well be Knies. He always seems to be in crucial scoring situations during the postseason, even during his first playoffs when he just turned up from college hockey. Whether it’s his hockey IQ, tenacity, or physical presence, Knies has a knack for involvement. Last season, he showed growing flashes of grit and toughness; if he can build on that, he could become the missing piece for this line. He could offer protection for his teammates and contribute offensively.

Knies’ growth is one of the most intriguing storylines heading into this season, and how much he can elevate his game could be pivotal for the Maple Leafs’ success.