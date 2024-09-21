NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Bruins, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, William Nylander will start at center for the Toronto Maple Leafs at camp, but what kind of deal did he strike up with his new head coach? Meanwhile, did Sidney Crosby turn down more money from the Pittsburgh Penguins before signing his $8.7 million extension? Are things getting so bad between the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman that a trade might be a possibility? Finally, Thatcher Demko discussed his unique injury with the media. What is his timeline?

Nylander Agrees To Play Center, But With A Condition

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed that William Nylander will begin training camp at center alongside Max Domi. Nylander confirmed the decision with media, but added that he had a conversation with the coach and laid out one very specific condition.

He noted, “I’m excited. I told Chief that the most important thing is I can’t just play one game if you want to try center. We agree on that,” he stated. Luke Fox of Sportsnet suggests that Berube, who was hired specifically by GM Brad Treliving, has more sway this season than Sheldon Keefe had last season which is why this experiment might actually be given time to play out. Treliving is will to let Berube make this decision and the team will live with whether it works or doesn’t work.

Berube wants three scoring lines all which have a defensive element to them.

Crosby Likely Turned Down More Money From the Penguins

Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas talked about the Sidney Crosby contract extension on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast suggested Crosby played coy when Friedman asked him if his news deal was going to have an “87” in it. Crosby always knew it did but Friedman didn’t think that the two-year $8.7 million per season deal was the original offer.

Friedman figured the number was probably $10.875 and said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we found out somewhere down the road that the Penguins had more money on the table. That their actual offer to Sid was higher than this.” He added, “As a matter of fact, I would be shocked if it wasn’t higher.”

Would the Bruins Actually Consider Trading Jeremy Swayman?

Friedman also discussed the situation surrounding the Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman, commenting on some of the false reports he had signed an eight-year deal. Friedman understands that sometimes reports are wrong and sources are incorrect, but he believes there is still a considerable gap between the two sides.

In fact, things are far enough apart that Friedman had some people approach him asking if the Bruins might actually consider trading Swayman. He explained:

“I had some people asking me, do you think the Bruins will pivot and consider trading Swayman, just give up and go? I haven’t spoken to Don Sweeney, he’s trying to keep a low profile, aside from making it clear that he’s not always happy with all of the reporting here, but my impressions are that the Bruins do not want to trade Swayman.”

Friedman said the Bruins are not looking to trade Swayman, especially after having already traded Linus Ullmark. There is definite regret within the organization about how all of this was handled, but the Bruins aren’t bailing on this just yet. Friedman also believes that the December 1 deadline thrown out there by Swayman wasn’t meant to be some sort of threat or indication of where things are at. It was only mentioned because the Bruins don’t want anyone else placing a false timeline on things.

Thatcher Demko Called His Injury Unique

Thatcher Demko addressed the media at Vancouver Canucks Training Camp this week and talked about his injury situation. He sounded optimistic but said he’s still working through what he called a strange injury. “It’s such a unique injury,” Demko said. “There’s a lack of research on the muscle injury I had during the playoffs, but I believe I can be at 100% and am confident about where we’re headed.”

Friedman said Demko isn’t shooting to play Game 1 and the Canucks are preparing to weather the storm until Demko can start playing games. That said, the Canucks will closely monitor Demko’s minutes all season.