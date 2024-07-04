Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tanev, Woll, Stolarz & Murray

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some new players on the team’s roster this season. I’ll also take a look at some signings of players who were already on the roster. I’ll also share where these players might fit into the Maple Leafs’ plans for the coming season.

Item 1: Chris Tanev Grabs 6-Year Deal

On Monday, Chris Tanev signed a six-year, $27 million contract with the Maple Leafs. He will head home to his native Toronto on a deal that will almost certainly be his last contract, considering he is 34. The veteran blueliner split last season between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, making 75 regular-season appearances in which he garnered two goals, 17 assists, and 207 blocked shots.

While Tanev will offer little offensively to the Maple Leafs, his presence in the lineup is invaluable. Expected to play around 20 minutes per night, his defensive prowess and experience will make him a mainstay for the Maple Leafs, adding stability and reliability to their blue line.

Item 2: Joseph Woll Signs 3-Year Extension

Joseph Woll signed a three-year, $10.98 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Monday. He posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.93 goals-against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%) in 25 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24. He also went 2-0 with a 0.86 GAA and a .964 SV% in the playoffs before missing Game 7 against the Boston Bruins due to a back injury.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll should be ready for the start of the 2024-25 campaign. He should split starts with Anthony Stolarz, who the Maple Leafs signed on July 1. However, he might see most of the game action if he stays healthy.

Item 3: Anthony Stolarz Secures 2-Year Pact

Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Toronto on Monday. He posted an impressive 16-7-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.03 GAA, and a .925 SV% in 27 regular-season appearances with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24. This strong performance makes him a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs’ roster. His experience and proven ability to perform under pressure provide much-needed stability in the goaltending department.

Stolarz is projected to share the crease with Woll, who will likely receive a substantial amount of playing time and provide reliable backup support. His signing offers the Maple Leafs a cost-effective and dependable option between the pipes, ensuring they have a solid goaltending duo for the 2024-25 season.

Item 4: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Signs a 4-Year Contract

Also on Monday, Oliver Ekman-Larsson signed a four-year, $14 million contract with the Maple Leafs. He had a solid 2023-24 season with the Panthers, tallying nine goals, 32 points, 76 penalty minutes (PIM), 105 hits, and 70 blocked shots in 80 regular-season games. His postseason performance was equally impressive. He contributed two goals, six points, 24 PIM, 65 hits, and 18 blocked shots across 24 playoff contests, playing a crucial role in Florida’s Stanley Cup victory.

Ekman-Larsson’s addition to the Maple Leafs brings veteran experience and defensive stability. He will likely see significant time on the second power-play unit despite potentially serving on the third pairing. His ability to contribute offensively and his physical presence make him a valuable asset to the team. With a proven track record of consistent performance, he is set to enhance the depth and reliability of the Maple Leafs blue line.

Item 5: Matt Murray Re-ups for 1 Year

After battling a long-term hip injury, Matt Murray signed a one-year $875,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Monday. Although he did not appear in an NHL game last season due to his injury, he did manage to play in three minor-league contests, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 4.03 GAA and a .846 SV%. As a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Murray brings invaluable experience and a winning pedigree to the team.

While he is currently considered an insurance policy in case Woll or Stolarz misses significant time, Murray has the potential to make a meaningful impact. If he can regain his solid form, he could become a great addition to the Maple Leafs, providing much-needed depth and reliability between the pipes. His presence could offer the team a dependable option and further strengthen their goaltending roster.

Item 6: Jani Hakanpaa Gets 2-Year Contract

On Monday, Jani Hakanpaa signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Maple Leafs. He recorded two goals, 12 points, 196 hits, and 123 blocked shots in 64 regular-season outings with the Dallas Stars in 2023-24. His season was cut short due to a knee injury that required an arthroscopic procedure, keeping him out of action after March 16.

If healthy, Hakanpaa is expected to play a significant role on Toronto’s third defensive pairing. His physicality and shot-blocking abilities will add grit and defensive reliability to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. His presence on the ice could be invaluable in high-pressure situations, particularly in the playoffs, where his robust defensive play and experience can help anchor Toronto’s blue line.