Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Matthews, Steeves & Rielly

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes on the team. I’ll also look at a number of the possibilities for the season moving forward. Will the voices in the Maple Leafs dressing room be different this season? Can Alex Steeves finally crack the big team’s lineup after looking good in the American Hockey League (AHL)? Finally, is the Maple Leafs’ defence as bad as analysts seem, or has general manager (GM) Brad Treliving done an acceptable job shoring it up?

Item 1: The Roster Might Not Have Changed Much, But the Maple Leafs Leadership Voices Have

The Maple Leafs forward group may look familiar on the surface, with no significant roster changes during the offseason. Still, the dynamics within the team have shifted in ways that could have a profound impact. The most notable change is the leadership transition from John Tavares to Auston Matthews as the new captain. While the players (at least the forwards) remain largely the same, the voices that lead them have evolved, potentially reshaping the team’s internal culture and on-ice play.

Former Maple Leafs player Mike Johnson highlighted an intriguing aspect of this transition. Matthews, who has always respected veteran players like Tavares, might have previously held back in the locker room, deferring to the older captain’s leadership. Now, as the designated leader, Matthews can no longer defer. Instead, he’s expected to take charge, voicing his thoughts and guiding the team in a way that aligns with his vision and experience. This shift could unlock a new leadership level for Matthews, who has already proven himself an elite player but must now step into a more vocal role.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Johnson, who played under Mats Sundin’s quiet but impactful leadership, knows the importance of timing and presence in leadership. Sundin’s words carried weight because they were rare but influential. In his new role, Matthews might find that his voice holds a similar seriousness. He could change the room’s dynamics and the team’s overall chemistry.

Adding to this shift is the replacement of Sheldon Keefe with Craig Berube as head coach. With Berube and Matthews as the primary voices in the locker room, the team’s tone and approach could significantly change. Berube’s no-nonsense style and Matthews’ new authoritative role may create a different atmosphere that fosters accountability and a renewed sense of purpose.

While the roster may not have changed much, the Maple Leafs are banking on these internal changes to drive meaningful results. The question remains whether these leadership and coaching shifts will be enough to propel the team further in the upcoming season.

Item 2: Should Alex Steeves Make the Maple Leafs Roster This Season?

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), the Maple Leafs re-signed forward Alex Steeves to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract is valued at $775,000 at the NHL level. He has been one of the AHL’s most productive players over the past few seasons, with 69 goals and 154 points in 188 games for the Toronto Marlies. His offensive output, particularly at 5-on-5 and on the power play, suggests he has the skills to contribute to an NHL lineup. His ability to drive play and create scoring opportunities, added to his quick release and vision on the ice, makes him a dangerous player. With the Marlies, he consistently became involved in momentum-changing plays. His defensive game has also improved, making him a more well-rounded player.

However, Steeves has struggled with consistency despite his AHL success. During the last postseason, he didn’t register a point. That lack of impact during key moments raises concerns about his ability to be productive in the NHL. Furthermore, Steeves’ current style might not translate well to a bottom-six role in the NHL. Unlike other players who have successfully made the jump (take Pontus Holmberg, for example), he hasn’t shown the same ability to adapt his game to fit a grinding, defensive role. This lack of versatility could limit his chances of sticking with the team, especially given the competition he faces from players who have already proven themselves in the NHL.

While Steeves’ offensive talent is undeniable, can he adapt his game during training camp? If he can’t, he likely will not be able to grab a spot on the Maple Leafs’ roster this season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Interestingly, the Maple Leafs’ defence has been facing outright disrespect from NHL analysts, particularly in a recent ranking by Daily Faceoff. Not a single Maple Leafs defenceman cracked their top 30 list, with Morgan Rielly missing out at No. 31. This exclusion speaks volumes about how the Maple Leafs’ defence is perceived across the league.

While it’s probably too easy for me (I admit) to view the team through rose-coloured glasses and believe that Toronto’s blueliners are better than outsiders might suggest, it’s worth acknowledging that the Maple Leafs can ice some quality defencemen. The same Daily Faceoff ranking positioned Rielly as a top-pairing defenceman alongside Chris Tanev. Yet surprisingly, Jake McCabe was relegated to the third pairing. I believe he’s better than that.

The site’s rankings might reflect a bias against the Maple Leafs’ defence. At the same time, I might be very wrong. Which bias is justified will be revealed as the season progresses. In his second year as general manager, Brad Treliving has undoubtedly worked to improve the team’s defensive core, but it’s clear that the team lacks that elite, “stud” defenceman most contenders rely on. Still, I believe the team’s defence is better than Daily Faceoff suggests.