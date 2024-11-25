Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Marner, Nylander & Minten

The Toronto Maple Leafs won a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday night, extending their winning streak to four games. With a solid second period, the Maple Leafs came back from down a goal to take a two-goal lead.

Toronto hung on through some solid Utah pressure and escaped on top. Mitch Marner led the charge with two goals during an offensive surge that turned the game around.

This win came in the first-ever meeting between Toronto and Utah and marked the only NHL game scheduled last night. William Nylander scored his 14th goal, adding to Marner’s standout performance.

Item One: Joseph Woll Strong Run, Wins Fourth Straight

The good news in the goalie department is that Joseph Woll has been a standout for the Maple Leafs. Last night was his fourth straight win, making 23 saves on 25 shots and allowing the first and last goals of the game. Over his last four starts, Woll has been exceptionally reliable, posting a 2.00 goals-against average (GAA) and a .921 save percentage, conceding just six goals on 104 shots.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Woll’s consistency and solid contributions from backup Anthony Stolarz have provided the Maple Leafs with dependable goaltending this season – some of the best in the NHL. This duo has been a key to the team’s success as they continue to work through injuries. They will likely each play one game during the team’s challenging two-game road stretch against the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning this week.

Item Two: Mitch Marner Is Helping to Carry His Team

Mitch Marner continues to show his elite skill. One positive thing that can likely not be overstated is that the season is about his on-ice performance and the distractions of a contract settlement have been parked in the garage. In Sunday’s win, Marner scored two goals, including one on the power play. Over the past eight games, ironically coinciding with Auston Matthews’ absence, Marner has stepped up to register six goals and eight assists. His consistent playmaking and puck movement have been important to the team’s offensive success. He’s been a special-teams demon.

His 28 points in 21 games include 12 on the power play. Although he’s come close before, the 27-year-old winger is on an easy pace for the first 100-point season of his career. Marner has also put up 11 multi-point games this season, second in the league only to Kirill Kaprizov.

Item Three: William Nylander Leads the Maple Leafs with 14 Goals

William Nylander continues to assert himself as the center of the Maple Leafs’ offence. Against Utah, he scored his 14th goal and added a power-play assist. In fact, Nylander has notched one goal and one assist in four of his last six games. He’s also registered a power-play point in each game. Through 21 games, the 28-year-old has 14 goals, 10 assists, and 76 shots on net.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Nylander’s 18.4 shooting percentage might suggest a slight regression, he’s still likely to pump in 40 goals again. He’s done it two times before. But, even if he doesn’t, his point total will grow. He’s shown more ability to “Marner the puck,” which means he’s seeing the ice better this season than ever before. His play, scoring or not, creates chances that make him a valuable asset to the team.

Sunday’s game also featured a historic moment for the Nylander family, as William shared the ice with his brother Alex. This marks the 13th time brothers have played in a game for the Maple Leafs. Alex made his Toronto debut after being called up from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies, even seeing time on the power play with his brother during the first period. This unique pairing gave fans (including me) a bit more excitement. How good would it be to see them both become impact players as the season continues?

Item Four: Fraser Minten Shows Up Again

Fraser Minten has been a good fit. He added a power-play assist, marking his second point in as many games since being called up. The 20-year-old forward didn’t register any points during his first four NHL games last season. However, he’s taken advantage of his recent chance, filling in for injuries to Toronto’s forward group.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Despite his success, fans should expect Minten’s time in the NHL to be short. He will likely be returned to the Marlies when Matthews (upper body) and/or Max Domi (lower body) return to the roster to continue his development in the AHL. However, his recent games have established his ability to contribute at the NHL level.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs now embark on a short road trip, with games against the Panthers on Wednesday and Lightning on Saturday. Matthews, who missed his eighth game due to an upper-body injury, is rumoured to be nearing a return, which could further boost the team.

Toronto’s stability, even without key players, highlights their depth. It also probably shows how much easier it is for youngsters and depth players to prosper when they have an understandable system to fit into. Give credit to head coach Craig Berube and the rest of the coaching staff for providing that system.