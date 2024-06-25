Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll & Marner Waiving His No-Move Clause

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll examine the Atlantic Division and point out that it is the toughest division in the NHL, given that the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup last night.

Second, I’ll look at rumours that the Maple Leafs are preparing to sign goalie Joseph Woll to a three-year contract extension. If so, it suggests that the team will not be seeking a veteran high-cost goalie and would offer fans an insight into the organization’s thoughts about its future in the crease.

Third, I have been thinking and writing about Mitch Marner for the past few weeks. As readers know, I dismiss all the “landing places” writing I’ve seen as clickbait. I also believe it’s likely Marner will once again be in a Maple Leafs uniform come October. Still, I don’t fully believe it’s out of the question that Marner wouldn’t waive his no-move clause. I think there’s one reason he would waive it.

Item 1: Maple Leafs Play in NHL’s Toughest Division

This morning my often co-writer Stan Smith emailed me with his thoughts about the last night’s Game 7. He reminded me that, during five of the last six NHL seasons, a team from the Atlantic Division has made it to the Stanley Cup Final. Even more impressively, they’ve clinched the Cup three times during that span. The only exception was in 2021 when the divisional structure was disrupted due to COVID-19, yet both finalists were Atlantic Division teams—Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.

These statistics paint a clear picture: the Atlantic Division is undoubtedly one of the toughest in the NHL. With such consistent performances on the biggest stage, it’s no surprise that teams like the Maple Leafs face fierce competition year after year. He suggested that there should be a deeper discussion about what makes a division challenging and how it affects teams’ playoff runs. He makes a good point.

Item 2: Maple Leafs Rumored to Be Working on a Joseph Woll Extension

In a surprising development, the Maple Leafs appear poised to invest significantly in goaltender Joseph Woll. According to Kevin Weekes, the team is nearing a three-year contract extension agreement with Woll worth between $3.5-$4 million AAV. This move comes despite Woll’s limited NHL experience—just 39 games at age 26.

Woll is signed to a bargain deal with a $766,000 cap hit for one more season before he becomes a restricted free agent (RFA). The reported extension would secure him for three additional years, buying out two potential unrestricted free agent (UFA) seasons. This plan mirrors the approach taken with Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, who signed a three-year, $4 million contract in 2022.

Comparatively, Oettinger had more NHL experience when he signed his deal, boasting a breakout campaign of 48 regular-season games and a strong playoff performance. Though less proven, Woll is set to earn approximately 4.07% of the projected $92 million cap for 2025-26 if he signs at the midpoint of the reported terms ($3.75 million AAV). This is lower than Oettinger’s 4.85% of the cap at the time of his signing.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite initial expectations that the Maple Leafs would assess Woll further before signing a new deal, they now seem eager to secure his services long-term. This move suggests confidence in his potential, even as they consider adding a veteran goalie to support him. The decision to commit early reflects Toronto’s strategy for ensuring goaltending stability in an evolving NHL landscape.

Item 3: A Single Reason Marner Would Waive His No-Move Clause

Mitch Marner has consistently demonstrated a strong desire to be a leading figure on his team. His negotiation tactics, such as demanding a salary comparable to that of his teammate Auston Matthews, reflect his ambition to be recognized as the team’s most important player. Marner will never have the opportunity to be the undisputed star of a Maple Leafs franchise with Matthews there. I believe he’d waive his no-move clause if he could go to a team where he would be the King Pin.

Marner had some psychological reasons for seeking a place where he could significantly enhance his legacy and personal brand. He desires recognition and validation. A move allowing him to step out of Matthews’ shadow and become another team’s focal point would encourage him to waive his no-move clause.

Obviously, it helps that the money would follow and be commensurate with this recognition and status as a franchise’s cornerstone. If I were to guess, after watching him for more than six seasons, becoming the big dog would be the most powerful motivator for any Marner’s decision to move. I also believe he would be moved if another team approached the Maple Leafs, offering a blockbuster trade that brought a ton of assets to Toronto, with him being the primary return to the other team.

It would offer him the status and acknowledgment he has sought throughout his career. Were he to move, he would immediately be granted leadership and influence and an opportunity to shape the culture and direction of a franchise. This level of influence and responsibility would be incredibly fulfilling, allowing Marner to leave a lasting impact.

For Marner, I believe it’s all about the psychological rewards of being the franchise’s leading star. It would appeal to him and be the singular reason he might decide to waive his no-move clause.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the Stanley Cup over, the real work for most teams gets underway. How will the Maple Leafs engage their team defence and their goalie situations? Those are the team’s most significant areas of need. It will be interesting to see what happens in a week. July 1 should be an active day for the organization and an exciting day for their fans.