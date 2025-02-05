Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Nylander, Matthews & OEL

Last night, William Nylander had a standout game. He put up his second career hat trick to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames. Nylander’s goals were the game’s highlight as Toronto gained ground on Florida in the Atlantic Division, moving to just one point behind the Panthers with two games in hand.

In addition to Nylander’s three goals, John Tavares, Bobby McMann, and Matthew Knies scored for Toronto. Auston Matthews registered three assists, and Joseph Woll made 23 saves. The game saw a bit of early exhilaration and letdown for both teams. Each believed they had scored the game’s opening goal, but both were overturned after video reviews.

The Flames’ special teams scored on two of five power-play chances but, in the end, couldn’t keep up with the Maple Leafs’ offensive attack. With the win, Toronto further solidified its playoff position, and Calgary remains in the hunt for the Western Conference’s wild card spot.

Item One: Joseph Woll Get Another Win

Although the numbers don’t corroborate it, Woll had another solid game in the crease. He made 23 saves in a game where his team gave the Flames five power plays before half the game was over. The Flames scored on two of them. As always, however, Woll just shut his eyes, took a deep breath, let it out, and went back to work. His ability to stay composed under pressure was key in helping his team hold their lead throughout the game.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll has been impressive. He’s closing in on 20 wins (last season, he had 12). He’s put up a solid 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. So far, so good with injuries. Still, it will be good to have Anthony Stolarz back from his knee injury. That return might happen as soon as Thursday. The additional depth in the crease will give the Maple Leafs a strong goaltending tandem. Until then, give Woll credit for his steady play. It’s been a crucial factor in the team’s strong regular season.

Item Two: William Nylander Scores His First Three Goals in Calgary

As noted, Nylander was undeniably the star of the game. He scored his second career hat trick in the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 win in Calgary. The three goals pumped his season’s total to 33, which is second in the NHL, just four behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. [Is there any chance Toronto’s slick Swede can catch Edmonton’s giant German?]

Until Nylander began his heroics, the Maple Leafs were knotted at 2-2. However, his goals pushed the team ahead to stay. His recent hot streak now stands at nine goals and 11 points over his last eight games, and he’s scored five goals in a three-game period.

Nylander had never scored in his hometown (He was born in Calgary when his dad, Michael, played for the Flames). His dominant play has helped his Maple Leafs chase down the top spots in the standings. As the season enters its final stretch, Nylander is one of the league’s most dangerous forwards.

Item Three: Auston Matthews Plays Mitch Marner in Calgary

Auston Matthews didn’t score but played a key role in the Maple Leafs’ win. He celebrated a milestone by playing in his 600th NHL game and putting up a three-assist game. Matthews has now totaled 692 points (388 goals, 304 assists) during his first 600 games. It’s the most by any Toronto player in a 600-game span. His playmaking helped set up key goals, including Nylander’s hat-trick goal. Matthews is in top form; his five assists in his last two games lifted his season total to 43 points (including 20 goals).

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Mitch Marner sidelined due to injury, Matthews stepped up to become the primary facilitator for the team’s offence. His on-ice vision and elite passing helped drive the team’s offence. His contributions helped the Maple Leafs break open a tight game.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It was great to see Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) return to the lineup for the Maple Leafs against the Flames. He was injured in Saturday’s game against the Oilers, but his absence was brief. Ekman-Larsson has been a key player in the Maple Leafs lineup. With a plus-16 rating (Chris Tanev is the highest at plus-20), he’s a steady defensive presence. At the same time, he’s added 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 52 games. He’s been value-added to the team this season.

The Maple Leafs play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night and then across the border back to Canada to play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.