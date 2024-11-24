Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Vejmelka, Domi, OEL & Nylanders

The Utah Hockey Club heads into Toronto looking to build on their dominant 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Still, they face a steep challenge against a streaking Toronto Maple Leafs team riding a wave of defensive success under head coach Craig Berube. Here’s what fans should watch for and the key factors that could shape the game:

Item One: Potential Utah and Maple Leafs Storylines to Watch

Dylan Guenther is coming off a standout performance for Utah, scoring twice and contributing to Utah’s potent power play (3-for-4 against Pittsburgh). Alongside Clayton Keller’s three-assist effort, Utah will aim to exploit Toronto’s penalty-kill units. However, maintaining energy on the second night of a back-to-back could be a hurdle.

For Toronto, the Maple Leafs continue to adapt without star players, including captain Auston Matthews, who remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. Matthews’ absence puts additional pressure on William Nylander (team-leading 13 goals) and Mitch Marner to drive the offense. Toronto’s lineup is missing key forwards like Matthew Knies and Max Domi, forcing depth players to step up.

Item Two: Could the Maple Leafs’ Woll Face Utah’s Vejmelka?

Joseph Woll will get the nod in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday (Nov. 24) as they take on the Utah Hockey Club. Coming off a stellar performance, Woll recorded a 31-save shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights last Wednesday (Nov. 20), marking his third consecutive win. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old netminder boasts an impressive .949 save percentage, solidifying his role as a reliable presence in Toronto’s crease.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans should watch to see if Woll can continue his hot streak and provide a strong foundation for a shorthanded Leafs squad. With head coach Craig Berube emphasizing defensive structure this season, Woll’s play has been instrumental in executing that game plan. Keep an eye on how he handles Utah’s resurgent offense, particularly their dangerous power play, which has been clicking in recent games.

Will Woll rise to the occasion and extend his streak of dominance? Sunday’s game could cement his status as a critical part of Toronto’s goalie tandem.

Although the site The Daily Faceoff has Jaxson Stauber listed as the unconfirmed goalie of choice for Utah, Woll could be engaged in a goaltending duel with Utah’s Karel Vejmelka. Vejmelka has been stellar in recent games, allowing just two goals in his past two starts. He also has a history of stoning the Maple Leafs. However, he’s had a heavy workload (four games in six days). Would Utah give him another start?

Item Three: Maple Leafs Injury Report for Sunday’s Game vs. Utah

Max Domi (lower body) is set to miss his second consecutive game on Sunday against Utah. He has been struggling offensively, going scoreless in his last 13 games. The Maple Leafs are hopeful for his return in Wednesday’s game (Nov. 27) against the Florida Panthers.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Auston Matthews (upper body) skated before Saturday’s practice, marking his first time on the ice since Nov. 10. While his return is a positive sign, he is not expected to play tonight. Matthews has been sidelined for seven games but could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday against the Panthers.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (illness) returned to practice Saturday and is expected to be available for tonight’s game. The veteran defenseman has contributed a goal and eight points with a plus-2 rating over 20 games this season, adding stability to the team’s blue line.

Item Four: Can the Maple Leafs Continue Their Defensive Discipline Under Berube?

Craig Berube has instilled a defensive structure that allows the Maple Leafs to grind out victories, even when dealing with injuries. Morgan Rielly has led the charge on the blue line, while forwards have embraced the need for a 200-foot game. This focus on team-wide commitment has turned Toronto into a more balanced squad capable of weathering adversity.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Both teams will rely heavily on their power-play units, and special teams could dictate the outcome. Toronto must limit penalties to avoid giving Utah unnecessary opportunities.

Utah vs. Maple Leafs Game Prediction

Maple Leafs fans should watch for William Nylander to extend his offensive hot streak as the Maple Leafs face off against Utah. Adding to the intrigue is the possibility of Nylander sharing the ice with his brother Alex, who recently joined Toronto on a one-year deal. The potential sibling pairing could provide an extra layer of excitement for fans. As a fan, one has to hope Alex can score tonight or help his brother William do so.

The two big questions for tonight’s game are whether Utah can sustain its energy after playing back-to-back games and whether the Maple Leafs’ youngsters and depth players can continue to perform in elevated roles due to critical injuries. The fact that Utah is on a back-to-back bends the game in Toronto’s favor. The Maple Leafs’ depth and defensive consistency, particularly at home, give them an edge in this contest—score prediction: Toronto 4, Utah 2.