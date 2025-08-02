Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Arbitration for Robertson, Roslovic Watch & Tavares’ Olympic Nod

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter August with three storylines that reflect where the franchise stands—and where it could be heading. First, Sunday marks a key moment in the ongoing contract saga with Nicholas Robertson, as the winger becomes the only restricted free agent in the league to go to arbitration this summer. The outcome could affect not only the salary cap but also the future of a strained relationship between the player and the team.

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs History of Black Hockey Players

Second, there’s continued buzz around Jack Roslovic. With reports indicating the Maple Leafs are working to free up cap space by moving contracts like David Kämpf or Calle Järnkrok, it’s possible that long-rumoured mutual interest between the club and Roslovic could finally lead to a signing. And third, John Tavares received an invitation to Hockey Canada’s Olympic Orientation Camp, signaling that the veteran center is still very much in the mix for Milan 2026—alongside former Maple Leafs Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman.

Item One: Arbitration Day Coming for Robertson and the Maple Leafs

On Sunday, the Maple Leafs will become the only NHL team this summer to take a restricted free agent to arbitration. Forward Nicholas Robertson is seeking a one-year, $2.25 million deal, while the team has countered at $1.2 million. Both sides have submitted their numbers, and unless a last-minute deal is reached, a third-party arbitrator will make the decision. The outcome won’t just impact the cap—it may also signal where this strained relationship goes next.

Drafted in 2019, Robertson’s development was stalled by repeated injuries and limited opportunities. Despite scoring 29 goals over the past two seasons, he’s never earned a consistent top-six role. His skill set doesn’t align with the bottom-six duties he’s often assigned, and he even requested a trade last summer before recommitting quietly.

Related: Who Does Maple Leafs’ Easton Cowan Want to Be When He Grows Up?

Arbitration can be bruising—players hear directly how their team undervalues them. In Robertson’s case, that sting may be sharper, given his ongoing fight for a real chance. With Mitch Marner now gone, a top-six role could finally be in reach. But that depends on whether the trust can be rebuilt. The Maple Leafs want value; Robertson wants a future. Sunday’s ruling will decide the number, but it may also determine whether this partnership has a subsequent chapter.

Item Two: Is Jack Roslovic Still on Toronto’s Radar?

The Maple Leafs continue to look for ways to improve their roster, and recent reports suggest they may be clearing the runway for one more addition. Almost all Maple Leafs fans know that Calle Järnkrok and David Kämpf are potential trade candidates to shed salary. If both of those players are moved, the team could free up just over $4 million in cap space. That should be enough to circle back to a familiar name: Jack Roslovic.

Jack Roslovic of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

There has been mutual interest between Roslovic and the Maple Leafs, according to Elliotte Friedman, but the forward’s camp was waiting for the Maple Leafs to make room. Now that the space could be opening, a deal may be within reach. Roslovic, a versatile right-handed forward with speed and skill, would offer flexibility in the middle six. If the numbers work and the timing is right, this could be the move that completes Toronto’s summer checklist.

Item Three: Tavares Invited to Team Canada Olympic Orientation Camp

John Tavares has received an invitation to Hockey Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp, a clear signal that the veteran Maple Leafs forward remains in the mix for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. While not a guarantee of selection, the invitation places Tavares among 42 players participating in a three-day office event designed to prepare Canada’s men’s, women’s, and para hockey teams for international competition. It’s a step toward what could be Tavares’ second Olympic appearance, and first since the 2014 Sochi Games.

Related: How the Maple Leafs Played the Long Game to Quietly Rewire Their Roster

Tavares has consistently delivered when wearing the Maple Leaf, including his standout 15-point performance at the 2009 World Junior Championship and his leadership role at the 2024 World Championship, where he tied for the team lead in scoring. Despite being left off the 4 Nations Face-Off roster earlier this year—a decision he admitted stung—his 74-point NHL campaign in 2024-25 and ongoing international pedigree make him a strong option if Canada needs experienced depth come February 2026.

In addition to Tavares, three former Maple Leafs—including Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman—were also invited to the orientation event. While the final Olympic roster will be shaped by form, health, and chemistry, the presence of these names underscores how deep Toronto’s connections run within Canada’s elite player pool. For Tavares, this invite is more than symbolic—it’s a chance to reassert himself as a trusted veteran leader at the international level.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

In the immediate term, Sunday’s arbitration ruling with Robertson matters. Regardless of the number awarded, the real question is whether the team and player can move forward together. With a top-six role potentially up for grabs after Marner’s departure, this could be Robertson’s best shot—if the wounds of the hearing don’t linger too long. Logic suggests it won’t be pretty.

Related: Robertson for Trocheck, Samberg Files, & More NHL Rumors

Additionally, the front office will closely watch the trade market. If Toronto can shed salary, expect them to quickly pivot back to Roslovic, whose versatility and skill would be a smart fit under head coach Craig Berube. And while the Olympics are still months away, Tavares’ invitation shows that the Maple Leafs’ leadership group continues to be valued on the international stage—a small but meaningful sign of respect during a transitional moment for the franchise.