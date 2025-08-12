Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Contender Status Falling, Kokkonen Leaves & Robertson’s Balanced Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the 2025–26 season with more questions than answers, and the biggest one centers on whether they’ve slipped out of the league’s top contender tier. With Mitch Marner now in Vegas, the Maple Leafs have lost one of their most consistent offensive drivers. While the front office has been active this offseason, the results haven’t yet inspired complete confidence, and some analysts believe this might be a “step back before a step forward” type of year. In a hockey market as intense as Toronto’s, that’s not the kind of forecast fans want to hear.

Meanwhile, the organization has also seen a shift in development. Prospect Mikko Kokkonen, a steady defensive presence for the Toronto Marlies, is leaving for the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Though not projected as a top-pairing NHL defenceman anytime soon, Kokkonen’s departure trims depth from the system. The Maple Leafs still hold his rights until 2028, but for now, the move opens a chapter for him in Europe and leaves Toronto with one fewer experienced option on the blue line should injuries strike during the season.

Item 1: The Maple Leafs Dropping in the Contender Conversation?

With Marner now wearing a Vegas Golden Knights jersey, the Maple Leafs are staring at a sizable hole in their lineup. Marner wasn’t just a star forward—he was a consistent driver of offence and a big reason the team stayed competitive over the past several seasons. Replacing that production was always going to be difficult, and so far, the offseason hasn’t delivered the kind of high-impact addition fans were hoping for.

Toronto entered the summer determined to strengthen the roster after another frustrating early playoff exit. While the front office has made some moves, the results haven’t exactly shifted the team’s trajectory upward. Sara Civian of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Maple Leafs ninth among Stanley Cup contenders, noting the club isn’t returning an improved roster on paper and warning this could be “a step back before a step forward” type of year.

There’s still time to make a splash, but the market is thin, and the clock is ticking. Toronto is still seeking another top-six forward, and without a significant addition, the pressure will fall heavily on players like Matthew Knies to take the next step. In a city where fan patience is already stretched to the limit—evidenced by the boos that followed the team’s playoff elimination—this could be a tense season if management can’t find answers before opening night.

Item 2: Mikko Kokkonen Leaves Maple Leafs System, Signs in Sweden

Kokkonen is headed to Sweden for the next chapter of his career. The 24-year-old Finnish defenceman has signed a one-year deal with Linköping HC of the SHL after spending the past three seasons with the Marlies. Drafted in the third round by the Maple Leafs in 2019, Kokkonen made his Marlies debut in 2020–21 and split time between the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL, and Finland’s Liiga before settling into a steady role in Toronto’s farm system. Known for his safe and intelligent play, Kokkonen also wore an “A” for the Marlies last season, recording nine goals and 47 assists in 162 AHL games.

While his defensive reliability was valued at the AHL level, Kokkonen struggled to bring the same impact against NHL-caliber opponents consistently. Without a qualifying offer from Toronto this summer, he’s chosen to take his game overseas, where he’s expected to play top-pair minutes and continue refining his skills. Kokkonen has already enjoyed international success, having twice represented Finland at the World Juniors—including serving as an alternate captain during their 2021 bronze medal run.

This move doesn’t necessarily close the door on a return to North America. The Maple Leafs still hold Kokkonen’s NHL rights until 2028, giving him several years to develop further in Europe before making another push for the NHL. For now, the SHL offers him a fresh opportunity, a larger role, and a chance to reset his career trajectory.

Item 3: Nicholas Robertson’s Deal Hits the Sweet Spot for the Maple Leafs

Nicholas Robertson’s new contract with the Maple Leafs is almost a textbook example of meeting in the middle. At his best, Robertson can score like a $3 million player — he has a quick release, can create chances in tight spaces, and is still just 23 years old. That combination of youth, skill, and scoring touch makes him a tempting bet for any team looking to add offence without breaking the bank.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

But Robertson’s career so far hasn’t been without its concerns. His injury history is extensive, and his smaller build can be a challenge in heavy matchups; his defensive play has occasionally led to time in the press box. When you factor in the risk of lost games or inconsistent performance, his value could easily be closer to league minimum, just $775,000.

That’s why his new deal at $1.825 million is so interesting. It lands almost exactly between his high-end potential and his low-end risk, giving the Maple Leafs a manageable cap hit while leaving Robertson with a clear incentive to prove he’s worth more. If he stays healthy and produces, Toronto gets a bargain. If he struggles, the contract is still reasonable. For both sides, it’s a clean, sensible piece of business — the kind that can quietly help a team throughout a season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ immediate need remains adding a proven top-six forward to help replace Marner’s production. The trade market could hold answers, but options are limited, and Toronto’s cap space is tight. If a deal doesn’t materialize, more pressure will fall on internal possibilities, such as Knies, to step into a bigger role. At the same time, the team will also look for a healthy season from Robertson, whose new deal gives him the perfect platform to prove his value.

In the broader context, Toronto needs to strike a balance between managing short-term expectations and maintaining its long-term competitive edge. This means continuing to make smart, cost-conscious moves, such as the Robertson contract, while being prepared to seize any opportunity to add impactful talent. Whether that happens before the season or closer to the trade deadline will be a storyline worth watching, especially if early results put the team in a position where standing pat isn’t an option.