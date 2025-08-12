Projecting the Blue Jackets’ 2025-26 Penalty Kill Units

After projecting the 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets’ power-play units here at The Hockey Writers, it’s now time to move on to the penalty kill.

The Blue Jackets finished the 2024-25 regular season ranked 22nd in penalty kill percentage at 77%, giving up 45 power-play goals while scoring nine shorthanded goals.

When looking at per-game statistics, the Blue Jackets took 7.52 penalty minutes per 60 minutes of play (all situations) last season, according to MoneyPuck, which was a little below league average, ranking 20th in the NHL.

A lot of players were shuffled in and out of the penalty kill units last season in search of a consistent formula.

Below were the most common combinations near the end of the season:

Penalty Kill Unit #1:

Sean Monahan – Boone Jenner

Ivan Provorov – Erik Gudbranson

Penalty Kill Unit #2

Zach Aston-Reese – Cole Sillinger

Denton Mateychuk – Dante Fabbro

Faceoff Performance & Its Importance

Monahan won 48.2% of his faceoffs while on the penalty kill last season, while Jenner finished at 70%. Winning these draws is critical to gaining possession and sending out 200-foot clears, an area the Blue Jackets need to emphasize going forward.

Sean Monahan, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sillinger returned from injury in March and slotted onto the second penalty-killing unit, winning 69.6% of his draws while short-handed. Kuraly, who is no longer with the team, posted an outstanding 86.2% on penalty kill draws last season.

Penalty Kill Formation & Shot Blocking

Video review shows the Blue Jackets typically run a diamond formation on the penalty kill. One defenseman positions himself in front of the net to protect the slot and block shots, a role they were not especially great at last season. The high forward sits at the top of the diamond to challenge the attacker and disrupts passing lanes, a formation that can be successful if done correctly.

Provorov recorded seven defensive-zone giveaways while on the penalty kill, along with four takeaways and two blocked shots. The Blue Jackets as a whole did not block enough shots while shorthanded, something they need to improve upon if they want better results in the special teams category this coming season.

2025-26 Projections

Below are my projections for the penalty kill this coming season, moving some players down and up the units, and introducing new players who were acquired this offseason.

Penalty Kill Unit #1:

Sean Monahan – Boone Jenner

Zach Werenski – Dante Fabbro

Penalty Kill Unit #2:

Isac Lundestrom – Cole Sillinger

Ivan Provorov – Erik Gudbranson

Jenner and Monahan are two great options to take faceoffs on the top unit, both being reliable to win important draws.

Werenski was on and off the penalty kill last season, but I would put him on the top unit. He brings speed, can clear pucks, and has a great stick.

Fabbro moves up to the top unit because of his shot-blocking ability, as he led the team with 119 blocked shots last season, followed by Werenski with 112 and Provorov with 94.

Dante Fabbro, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lundestrom looks like he could be a good penalty killer. He won 98 percent of his draws on the penalty kill last season with the Anaheim Ducks. Lundestrom and Sillinger, both young and quick, could be a solid pair to get pucks out. Charlie Coyle is another player who could slot in on the second unit and rotate in as needed. He is reliable at faceoffs and could help if injuries hit as a depth option.

The Blue Jackets had one of their best five-on-five offensive seasons ever with 267 goals last season, but if they want more consistent results in the win column, they’ll need to improve their special teams play moving forward.