Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Cowan, Jarnkrok & Growing Pains

Toronto Maple Leafs fans got a reminder on Saturday night that this season is still very much a work in progress. A 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings highlighted both the promise and the problems of this young Maple Leafs roster. The team’s core stars didn’t shine as expected, defensive lapses crept in at the worst times, and yet, glimpses of something new and exciting also appeared on the ice.

It’s early. Two games in, and the team is still finding its footing under Craig Berube’s system. But even in the losses, there are storylines emerging — rookie debuts, unlikely sparks, and lessons learned the hard way. Here’s what to know heading into Monday’s rematch with the Red Wings.

Item One: Easton Cowan Set for His NHL Debut — and It Comes with Big Expectations

There’s no easing Easton Cowan into the NHL. After sitting out the first two games as a healthy scratch, the 20-year-old rookie jumped right onto the Maple Leafs’ top line at Sunday’s practice. There, he skated alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Cowan earned a lot of praise during training camp for his energy and maturity, and it seems Berube wants to test that spark immediately against Detroit.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Easton Cowan (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Cowan’s promotion comes after the Maple Leafs’ flat 6-2 loss to the Red Wings. With Steven Lorentz sidelined by an upper-body injury and Bobby McMann sliding into the bottom six, the opportunity opened for Cowan to step in. Playing beside Matthews isn’t just about offence — it’s about keeping pace with the game’s best. If Cowan can bring the same fearlessness he showed in junior, he might give this lineup the jolt it’s been missing.

Item Two: Calle Jarnkrok — Unlikely Producer in Toronto’s Offence

Calle Jarnkrok got the Maple Leafs on the board early in Detroit with a tap-in off a Nicolas Roy backhand. It was his second goal in as many games — not bad for a player who spent most of last season sidelined. For a moment, it looks like Jarnkrok might carry the torch offensively, and why not let him enjoy it?

The goal may not change Toronto’s overall fortunes, but it’s the kind of small spark that can lift team morale. Jarnkrok isn’t going to be the Maple Leafs’ long-term goal leader, but his early contributions are a reminder that depth players can step up when the game gets tough. There really isn’t a poor NHL hockey player; some are just more elite than others. Jarnkrok isn’t elite, but he can play.

Item Three: Second-Period Slump Exposes Maple Leafs’ Growing Pains

The second period in Detroit was a disaster for Toronto. Puck management disappeared, line changes turned sloppy, and Detroit’s forecheck dominated. Berube’s frustration was evident — not with effort, but with focus. Teams that hesitate in today’s NHL get burned, and Toronto found that out in spades. As good as Anthony Stolarz was on the night, he eventually couldn’t hold his finger in the dike any longer.

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper (92) tries to screen Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Penalty kills, sitting back, slow reactions, and defensive lapses allowed Detroit to dictate the pace. Saturday’s game was a harsh reminder: if the Maple Leafs want to be more than a highlight-reel offence, they need to build from the back end out. Old habits die hard, and the lessons will have to stick fast.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight brings a rematch with the Red Wings, giving the Maple Leafs a chance at redemption and a test for Cowan in his NHL debut. Can the team tighten up defensively, maintain focus through all three periods, and get contributions from its stars? If they do, there’s hope that the young lineup can grow quickly. If not, the early-season growing pains will continue — and Toronto fans will be left to wonder whether this team can ever find its footing.

Monday could be an exciting night, with all eyes on rookie Cowan as he gets his first chance with the top line. If he sparks and lifts those around him, this season could suddenly feel very different — and it’s wild to think he went from healthy two-game scratch to potential game-changer in such a short time. We’ll see if it happens, but wouldn’t that be fun?