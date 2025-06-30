Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Knies Long-Term, Marchand’s DNA & Ekblad Raises Questions

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into July with more clarity in some areas and more speculation in others. With Mitch Marner’s exit looking increasingly inevitable, management is starting to reshape the roster around a new mix of youth, grit, and (they hope) better playoff results.

Related: Maple Leafs Sign Matthew Knies to a 6-Year Extension

Today’s edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours looks at three names tied to that transformation: one re-signed, one rumoured, and one (for me) raising eyebrows.

Item One: Matthew Knies: Locked In with Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs decided to secure a key piece of their future, signing Matthew Knies to a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension. The deal avoids the risk of an offer sheet when Knies would have become eligible on July 1. At just 22 years old, Knies has already proven he can produce at the NHL level, finishing the 2024-25 season with 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) celebrates his goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

(Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Knies thrived in a top-line role alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, bringing size, pace, and a relentless motor to the left wing. With Marner’s departure increasingly likely, the offensive spotlight may shift toward Knies. The organization sees him as more than a complementary piece—they’re betting on him to be part of the core moving forward.

Related: Revisiting the Wendel Clark for Mats Sundin Trade

Locking up Knies at a $7.75 million average annual value (AAV) is a significant investment, but one that could look like a bargain in a few seasons. His blend of youth, physicality, and offensive upside makes him a rare asset—and a big part of what Toronto hopes is a new era of sustainable success.

Item Two: Could Brad Marchand Be the DNA Change Toronto Needs?

With Marner’s time in Toronto appearing all but over, attention is shifting to what kind of player the Maple Leafs might bring to reshape the team’s identity. One name that keeps surfacing—surprisingly, perhaps—is Brad Marchand. At 37, he’s no longer in his prime, but he’s still a high-impact competitor who brings what the Maple Leafs have long lacked: edge, leadership, and a proven playoff presence.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Marchand can play up and down the lineup, contributes in all situations, and continues to show up when it matters most. Despite his age, he was a force in this year’s postseason and remains one of the league’s smartest, most irritating, and most reliable clutch performers. A short-term deal—three years at a reasonable value—could be a dream scenario for a team desperate to shake off its reputation for coming up small in big moments.

Related: Maple Leafs Offseason Blueprint: Tougher, Heavier, Meaner

Bringing in Marchand wouldn’t just be a roster move but a statement. Adding one of their longtime villains would signal a true cultural shift for a franchise accused of being too soft, too polite, and too star-struck. If Toronto is serious about changing its playoff fortunes, it might take a bold swing like this to reset the tone.

Item Three: Aaron Ekblad? Let’s Take Him… But

With Aaron Ekblad reportedly headed to free agency, the Maple Leafs have been predictably linked to the rugged, right-shot defender. On paper, he checks many boxes for head coach Craig Berube’s style: he’s 29, he hits, he shoots, he’s been through the playoff grind, and he brings that “banger” edge Toronto has supposedly been missing for years.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) checks Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

But there’s at least one reason for pause. Ekblad missed significant time this season due to injuries and served a 20-game PED suspension. He hasn’t played a full 82-game season since 2018-19 and is expected to command a $9–$10 million cap hit. That’s a hefty price for a player with much mileage and recent durability concerns.

Related: 6 Trade Destinations for Calgary Flames Defenceman Rasmus Andersson

There’s no doubt Ekblad brings pedigree, with two Stanley Cups and a Calder Trophy to his name. But suppose Toronto is moving on from Morgan Rielly to pay a premium for a more bruising but equally injury-prone defender. In that case, it’s fair to ask: are they getting better or just different? For a team still trying to figure out its identity, Ekblad may be more of a risk than he first appears. If he signed with the Maple Leafs, would there be a chance his career could go the way of Jake Muzzin?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Knies contract could mark a subtle but significant shift in how the Maple Leafs build their team in the future. For once, Toronto has secured a core player on a deal that leaves room to build around him—something they’ve rarely done during this salary cap era. It suggests a new internal culture where team success might outweigh individual leverage.

What’s next for the Maple Leafs is building out that supporting cast. With Knies and John Tavares both extended on value contracts and Marner likely moving on, Toronto has rare flexibility. If management can stay disciplined and use that space wisely, the pieces might finally be there for a deeper, more balanced team—and maybe a different kind of playoff outcome.