Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Laughton’s Adjustment, a Stud Defenseman & a Camp Wildcard

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the new season with lots of questions and a little less optimism than usual. After another summer of moves aimed at building depth and stability, Toronto fans are now turning their eyes toward training camp. The biggest storyline isn’t so much who makes the roster (although there seem to be a lot of bodies with contracts), but how the pieces come together and whether this team is any closer to truly breaking through in the playoffs.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours, three topics stand out: interesting comments about the adjustment period for trade deadline pickup Scott Laughton, the possibility of prospect Ben Danford forcing his way into the conversation during camp, and whether Toronto still needs that elusive stud defenseman to anchor the blue line. Each topic offers a different perspective on how the Maple Leafs are shaping up for what should be another pivotal season.

Item One: Scott Laughton’s Adjustment Period in Toronto

When the Maple Leafs acquired Scott Laughton at last season’s trade deadline, they knew they were paying a premium—sending the Philadelphia Flyers a first-round pick and prospect Nikita Grebenkin—to fill a bottom-six hole. The Oakville native didn’t deliver much offense in his first 20 games, posting just two goals and four points with an abysmal 35.7 percent on-ice shot attempt share at 5-on-5. Even his solid 54.7 percent faceoff win rate wasn’t enough to cover the gap between expectations and performance.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But this week, Laughton shed light on why his transition may have been rockier than most imagined. In an interview earlier this week, he admitted that leaving Philadelphia—the only professional organization he had ever known—was a significant shock. Beyond his decade-long tenure as a Flyer, where he became not only a dependable two-way forward but also a face of the franchise’s community work, the late-season trade uprooted his routines and family life. Laughton reminded fans of some of the difficulties, which included a family leaving its long-time home, getting to know the organization’s staff, and even the other guys around the rink. In short, it was a significant change for him and his family.

Now entering his first full season in Toronto, the 30-year-old has a chance to reset. With a whole training camp to get comfortable and just one year left on his contract, Laughton carries a new kind of pressure: to prove he can be a stabilizing presence in the Maple Leafs’ bottom six. If he settles into the pace and finds his rhythm early, he could turn what looked like an overpayment at the deadline into a move that finally pays dividends.

Item Two: Could Ben Danford Emerge as a Camp Wildcard?

It might be a long shot, but some are wondering if Ben Danford could push his way into the roster conversation during Maple Leafs training camp. Fresh off a strong junior season and a nod to attend the Upper Deck Rookie Showcase, the 19-year-old right-shot defenseman has little left to prove in juniors. Another season in junior could mean World Juniors experience and top-pair minutes with the Oshawa Generals, but it also comes with the usual development pitfalls—playing against younger, less experienced competition.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have some flexibility. NHL teams can give young players up to nine games without burning a contract year, and Toronto has the defensive depth to shelter a rookie if needed. Stylistically, Danford projects as a Chris Tanev-type—steady, physical, and right-handed, which fits a positional need. If he looks comfortable in camp and preseason, the idea of a short NHL look doesn’t feel entirely out of the question.

Of course, development is rarely linear, and the danger of rushing a prospect is very real. Even the most optimistic voices acknowledge that throwing a teenager into the Toronto spotlight can carry psychological risks. More likely, Danford will return to Oshawa after camp with clearer benchmarks for his future. Still, if injuries open the door and he earns a chance, the Maple Leafs might be tempted to give fans a sneak peek at a defenseman who could become a key piece of their blue line in seasons to come.

Item Three: Do the Maple Leafs Still Need that Stud Defenseman?

Speaking of Danford raises a question. The Maple Leafs have worked hard this offseason to add depth and balance, but one lingering question keeps surfacing: Do they have the kind of cornerstone defenseman needed to win a Stanley Cup? While Auston Matthews and William Nylander remain the big names up front, does Toronto still lack the game-changing presence on the back end that past Cup winners have leaned on?

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the Florida Panthers had an incoming and impactful Seth Jones for the playoffs. When the Colorado Avalanche won, they had Cale Makar, and the St. Louis Blues had Alex Pietrangelo in his prime. The pattern seems clear.

Toronto’s blue line is solid but not spectacular. Morgan Rielly has been the closest thing to a top-pair anchor, but even his most loyal supporters acknowledge that he isn’t a shutdown force who can tilt a playoff series. Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev bring steadiness and grit, yet neither is a player who can single-handedly dictate the game. That gap has fans worrying that without a true stud defenseman, the Maple Leafs’ championship window—already tied tightly to Matthews’ and Nylander’s current contracts—might only stretch another two or three years.

The structure is in place. Toronto has depth at forward, a good-enough blue line, and reliable goaltending. What they don’t have is that one elite defensive presence who can elevate the team in the highest-pressure moments. Until they find or develop that player, the Maple Leafs may remain what they’ve been for years: a team good enough to get in, but not always built to get through.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The biggest thing to watch now is how this group meshes during camp. Laughton’s ability to reset after a bumpy start, the question of whether Toronto has enough on defense, and the intrigue of Danford’s future all speak to the same theme. Last season, this team was close, but it’s not yet clear if they’re close enough. The regular season will provide a clearer picture of whether the supporting cast can fulfill its role and if the stars can deliver when it matters most.

Training camp and the early games will also show us which storylines carry weight and which ones fade. Laughton might turn into a steadying presence, or he might struggle again. The defense does look deeper with Tanev and McCabe, or it might show the need for a true game-breaker. Danford could shine in camp and give fans hope, or he could head back to Oshawa with a to-do list.

Whatever happens, the Maple Leafs don’t lack for storylines—and this season, more than most, they’ll need answers quickly if they want to leap from playoff regular to true contender.