Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Matthews, Stolarz, Tanev, Berube & the Rule of 3

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ season has started with a shaky rhythm, and every loss seems to echo a common theme: depth is thin, mistakes are costly, and a few key absences can tip the balance. A few short-term injuries have turned into a spotlight on how fragile this roster feels when the top-line talent and defensive stalwarts aren’t available.

And while fans look for heroes or dramatic solutions, the truth often lies in the small, unnoticed details —faceoffs lost, defensive coverage missed, and the quiet pressure of maintaining composure in your own zone.

The Maple Leafs are navigating this early slump under Craig Berube, a coach whose defensive philosophy is clear but whose impact is limited by personnel. It’s easy to get swept up in talk of the “hot seat,” especially when a team rotates its top line like a revolving door, but firing the coach won’t fix a roster that struggles in key areas.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube during the post-game media conference following the game seven loss in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Right now, Toronto’s story is about injuries, personnel gaps, and the simple arithmetic of goals for and against — the kind of reality the numbers can’t lie about.

Item One: Auston Matthews & Anthony Stolarz – Small Injuries, Big Gaps

Auston Matthews’ absence is more than just a missing star on the scoresheet. He drives the top line, sets the pace, and his very presence commands attention from opposing defences. Without him, the Maple Leafs’ top line lacks rhythm, and the second line has to carry weight that it isn’t built for.

Anthony Stolarz, meanwhile, is day-to-day, but his injury exposes an already thin crease. Joseph Woll has to shoulder the bulk of the goaltending duties, leaving little room for error. He was strong on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, but even his stellar play eventually gave way.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltenders Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Short-term absences highlight long-term vulnerabilities. Replacing skill is one thing — but replacing leadership and hockey IQ on the ice is another. Even after a single week without Matthews or Stolarz, the team’s gaps are glaring. This is a reminder that the Maple Leafs’ margin for error is smaller than many fans would like to admit.

Item Two: The Chris Tanev Void – Defence in Shambles

Chris Tanev’s absence is a perfect example of a missing cog creating chaos. Tanev isn’t just a shot-blocker; he’s calm under pressure, steady, and disciplined. When he plays, he’s a calming presence on a blue line that’s now struggling to find balance. With him out, Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are overextended, and rookies or depth players like Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers are being thrown into roles they aren’t ready for.

The defensive metrics back up what we see on the ice. Toronto sits 14th in the Eastern Conference defensively, a far cry from last season’s fourth-place finish. The penalty kill is erratic, confidence is slipping, and speed in the defensive zone is compromised. In short, losing your “number one” defenceman while juggling goaltending issues is a perfect storm, and the Maple Leafs are feeling every bit of it.

Item Three: Craig Berube – Is the Hot Seat Heating Up?

Fans and media are already whispering about Berube’s future, but it may be premature. The coach’s defensive philosophy proved solid last season, but a revolving top line, thin depth, and injuries make his job nearly impossible. With 18 points in 19 games, impatience is natural, but replacing Berube midseason wouldn’t fix structural issues: slow forwards, missing defensive depth, and inconsistent goaltending.

Can Nicholas Robertson rise to the top six for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

What Toronto needs first is stability. Someone has to emerge from the roster as a top-six forward. That would present the team with fewer lineup rotations and stronger defensive responsibility. Only then can Berube’s system work the way it’s supposed to. Until the Maple Leafs address personnel gaps, talk of a coaching change is more noise than solution.

Item Four: The Rule of 3 – Why Defense Still Wins

Here’s a little hockey arithmetic that tells the real story. The Rule of 3. It’s simple math that if a team scores more than three goals, it usually wins. If a team scores fewer than three goals, it usually loses. Give up more than three goals yourself, and you’re usually toast. Toronto’s record reflects this perfectly.

Four goals or more? 5-1-0, nearly unstoppable. Two or fewer? 1-3-0, struggles abound. Three goals exactly? It’s a coin toss — and the Maple Leafs are still waiting for that first win in that category.

Why? In every three-goal game, Toronto has allowed more than three goals itself. Flip the lens: give up four or more, and they’re 1-7-1. Keep the opponent under three, and the Maple Leafs are perfect at 3-0. The takeaway: this isn’t a team missing goals — they’re missing defence. Until that clicks, the Rule of 3 will keep reminding us that the Leafs’ Achilles’ heel is in their own end.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs

Toronto needs a reset more than a headline trade or a coaching change. Stabilize the top line, protect the crease, and give players the structure to regain confidence.

If the Maple Leafs can address personnel gaps and get healthy, there’s reason to believe the team can start stringing wins together. Until then, it’s about grinding through each game, staying disciplined, and remembering that hockey is as much about stopping goals as scoring them.